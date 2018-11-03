When I first heard that the Toyota ShareLunker Program was making changes, I thought, “Oh, boy, here we go. Everybody gets a trophy.”
But after taking a closer look, I found that the meat of the program remains unchanged--13 pound largemouth bass or bigger can be entered into the program for research and breeding purposes before being released back to the waters from where they were caught.
Very few anglers will ever catch a fish that big. In fact, only one ShareLunker bass has been caught from Lake Waco – a 13.87 pounder caught by Ricky Culverhouse more than 10 years ago.
As with any program, the fewer people who experience success, the less interest and awareness there will be in it. To broaden interest, the ShareLunker folks have created a new set of criteria for anglers and a new way to show off their catches.
The Toyota ShareLunker app is available on both platforms. It allows anglers to enter their catches that weigh at least 8 pounds and/or measure at least 24 inches in length via the application. Qualifying entries will be rewarded with decals, merchandise, tackle, and other goodies. Also, they’ll be entered into the year-end ShareLunker Prize Drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree and annual fishing license.
It’s hard enough to catch an 8-pound largemouth. People fish for years without lipping one that size, and offering recognition for those accomplishments will certainly bring more attention to the program and benefit sport fishing overall.
I was reminded of the new ShareLunker categories last week when I spotted a social media post by area angler Kyle Schroeder. He was planning to enter his 24-incher (weighing 7.62 pounds) caught from Tradinghouse into the program.
So no, not everybody gets a trophy, but anybody hauling in a lunker-sized bass can not only earn well-deserved bragging rights, but also have some quality schwag to go along with their fish story.
Tuffman Tournament news
If you’re in town, with this weekend’s bluebird skies and bright sunshine, it’s hard to imagine that the effects of last month’s flooding rainfalls are still being felt.
Whether you’re hunting or fishing this weekend, you’re still finding lots of old familiar places still covered with water – or at least too muddy to deal with. Receding waters are leaving timber and other debris littering boat ramps. It’ll be a while before things get back to normal.
But being an outdoorsman is all about having backup plans. Rick Smith, owner of Marine Outlet in Temple, and organizer of the TuffMan Tournament Trail, has been busy adjusting to the conditions. He contacted me last week with a change in venue for the bass tourney series’ third qualifier of the season.
Due to Lake Belton’s ramps being closed, the next event will take place on Nov. 11 at Lake Buchanan, with headquarters at Llano County Ramp near Black Rock Park.
Smith emphasizes that all anglers are welcome to compete, even if they haven’t participated in the two previous tournaments.
In its 18th year, TuffMan has become one of the most prominent fall and winter bass tournament series in the region. Qualifying tourney winners are guaranteed a minimum of $3,000. The top 12 teams at each qualifier is automatically entered into the 2-day championship tournament, where $20,000 will be paid out to the top 5 teams.
For more information, visit www.tuffmantournaments.com.
Lookin' for deer
There doesn’t seem to be a “typical” deer hunting season anymore. Droughts, floods, and other weather-related factors dotted throughout the year seem to make every opening of deer season a crap shoot, so to speak.
But this year’s projections have been positive overall. I’m looking forward to seeing if reports from opening weekend lived up to the promise.
In the next few weeks, I’ll be featuring some hunting photos and also some prized venison recipes that I’m wrangling out of outdoorsmen. Stay tuned.