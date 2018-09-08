The start of the 2018 dove season in Central Texas left a lot of hunters disappointed in the number of birds flying, but there were a few decent to good reports from some hunters in the area.
Drought conditions don’t do much to attract migratory birds to an area, and if this weekend’s rainfall is significant enough, teamed with a cold front or two, the outlook should improve quite a bit.
Rains, though, will change hunting conditions, and if you loaded up on birds at a stock tank last week, chances are that the pothole puddles and waterlogged ditches and low spots that are emerging will make you work a little harder to get your limit.
With wet conditions, hunters should focus less on water sources and set up closer to corn and maize fields, sunflower patches, and other favorite dove forage. Cloudy days also cause dove to move more throughout the day instead of just early and late.
I used to hunt outside the front door of our place, and it was nice to wake up 10 minutes before sunrise, get a cup of coffee, and be set up on my swivel stool without even having to find my keys. My daughter Haley would assist by retrieving birds and taking the dressed-out dove breasts inside to the fridge, then she’d come back out and wait for the next group of birds to fly over.
But there’s not that much space between us and the nearest neighbors anymore, and I’ve got to drive somewhere else to do my hunting, like most everybody else I know.
I’ve spoken to a number of long-time hunters who are looking for a place to dove hunt, and I’ve also heard from some folks who have places available to hunt. We live in a changing world, and sometimes, a property sale, housing development, or other factor will leave a hunter without a hunting ground.
Instead of me putting people in touch with each other, I’ve created a Facebook page (Centex Outdoors) that I hope will help facilitate meeting those needs. It’s brand new – I just created it while typing this paragraph – so you won’t see any fancy cover photos or page descriptions yet, but I will get to that. In the meantime, I hope it helps get some people what they’re looking for.
Heart-pounding thrills on the water
Cabela’s outfitter John Gilbert says topwater fishing has been good on Lake Whitney for sand bass, stripers, and largemouth. Topwater action is, to me, the most exciting way to catch fish. When your bait is sitting on the surface just minding its own business, and a fish comes up from below to explode the surface and send spray into the air, it’ll give you an adrenaline rush. It should come with a warning label – like Viagra – saying something about making sure your heart is healthy enough to withstand it.
Anyway, back to Gilbert’s report. Last week, he took a customer out kayak fishing on the Bosque River near Cameron Park, and although the trip started out slow, the bite kicked in around 7 p.m.
“We caught 7 bass on Texas-rigged plastic worms and creature baits, with the best-producing color being green pumpkin,” Gilbert said. He added that the bite on Lake Waco has been best in early mornings and evenings on jigs, soft plastics, and topwater baits.
When you’re in a kayak or canoe, you don’t have the noise associated with a motor, giving you the advantage of stealth in approaching a good fishing spot, and it also allows you to come up on wildlife that would normally head for cover or escape when hearing the sound of an approaching motorized craft.
Gilbert said that last week’s wildlife sightings included plenty of deer and some Great Blue Herons.
Time to tidy up the lake
One of the last things you want to see when you arrive at a launch ramp, lake shore or riverbank fishing spot, campground, or a picnic area, is somebody else’s left-behind garbage.
But as most outdoorsmen can attest, that’s something that happens about as much as it doesn’t. It’s not all the fault of anglers, but there’s way too much fishing-related trash mixed in with empty beer cans and cigarette butts to say that fishermen aren’t part of the problem.
A number of groups, individuals, and organizations in Central Texas are doing their best to turn this problem around, and on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. – noon, a clean-up is planned at Lake Waco at the end of McLaughlin Road in Speegleville where the road dead-ends into the lake.
Fish On Texas, Group W Bench Litter Patrol, Beeman’s Bait, and Keep Waco Beautiful, among others, will team up to clear the area of trash left behind by trashy people. Organizers will provide litter pickers, bags, and other gear, and if you or your service group are interested, they’ll be happy to have you make the world a little better place to look at.
The address I was given, if you’re using a navigator, is 3298 McLaughlin Road.
Memorial bass tournament
The outdoor world got a little smaller last week with the loss of James Windham. James was an avid angler who regularly contributed to the Tribune-Herald outdoor column with information on Waco Bass Club tournaments and other events. He always delivered solid, reliable, and useful information that I knew I could count on without having to cross-check.
A memorial bass tournament in Windham’s honor will be held at Lake Waco on Sept. 30 with headquarters at the Twin Bridges boat ramp. Cost is $60 per team, and entry forms are available at Griff’s in China Spring, Stripes at the intersection of highways 6 and 185, and B&B in Speegleville.