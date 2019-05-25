There are way more lakeside parks and boat ramps closed than open in Central Texas these days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and catch some fish for the skillet.
A good number of Centex lakes are double-digit feet above normal level and it looks like it’ll be weeks before levels will drop to the point where road and ramp cleanups can begin – and those efforts typically take weeks more to complete, so what we’ve got now will probably be the norm for the next month or more. The weather outlook appears to be on a warming and drying trend, but any additional significant rainfall could push that target out into July.
But anglers, like water itself, have a way of getting where they want to go, and those resourceful and creative enough to get on the water will find all those same fish they were chasing a month ago still actively feeding.
Closed parks don’t equal closed lakes, and you can still see boats cruising area waters, but lake officials stress that dangers are out there lurking. Submerged debris is a real and dangerous thing, so if you get your boat on the water, take it slow and keep a keen eye out.
There are also plenty of options for bank fishing, and at Lake Waco, anglers can set up at Bosque Park (spillway), Woodway Park, and various other areas not barricaded off by park closures. Rivers and creeks are swollen, and banks are muddy, but these waters are prime areas for bank fishing and canoe/kayak fishing alike. Best spots to try are areas where feeder streams dump into the river.
Community lakes are another quality fishing option, and thanks to Texas Parks and Wildlife stocking programs, they get regular infusions of tasty, scrappy channel catfish. Check the TPWD webpage for information about locations and stocking dates.
If you’re fortunate enough to have access to a stock tank or farm pond, which is where a lot of Centex anglers got their start fishing, you’ll likely experience some legendary fishing action. Growing up, I looked forward to extended periods of heavy rain just for the fishing benefits alone. High water turned on the bite, and I remember times when I actually got tired of catching fish.
High water means newly-flooded habitat, and a lot of fish species move into those areas to feed on things they couldn’t get to before. You can launch a canoe or kayak from just about anywhere, and you won’t have to paddle far before finding the right depth and structure to toss your bait into.
Snakes are our friends?
I usually type up this column while sitting outside. Normally, I write from under a stand of trees on our place and enjoy the breeze and broken shade with my dog. While I was tapping away on the keyboard a few minutes ago, a little gold-colored spider with black stripes dropped down onto my laptop screen. I removed my hat, knocked the spider off, and looked up to the limbs above to make sure there weren’t any more about to paratroop down on me.
Then I saw what had likely caused it to take that leap – a 5-foot rat snake was cruising its way across the limb directly overhead. It stopped, looked down at me, and then continued at a faster pace to the next branch, raising its head up at least 3 feet and establishing a good contact before unwinding its tail and bringing the rest of its body along.
I’ve seen my share of rattlesnakes, cottonmouths, copperheads, and even a coral snake (that I spotted as I stepped across a dry creek, causing me to jump into the air and hang until I cleared the area in a fashion that would’ve probably made Michael Jordan applaud).
Most snakes that Central Texans encounter are not venomous, but with some folks, every snake is either a rattler or moccasin, and they’re prone to try and kill them. But rat snakes, checkered garter snakes, diamondback water snakes, and other non-venomous species – while they might look like their dangerous cousins at first glance – are no more dangerous to people than a turtle.
I welcome the sight of rat snakes on our place. It means they’re feeding on the kinds of things I don’t want skittering across my kitchen floor or gnawing on wiring in my walls.
Take a little time to learn about snake species in our area so you’ll know what you’re looking at. Plus, if you do come across a venomous snake, there are people in the area who will come out and catch/relocate the snake for you at no charge.
Pancakes and celebrities for a good cause
Don’t forget to mark June 8 from 8-10:30 a.m. on your calendar and make it to the 32nd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast (benefiting retired teachers). A delicious breakfast served by area celebrities awaits you along with some amazing products and services – a number of valuable outdoor-related ones – at the silent auction.
All money raised goes directly to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which is used to provide extras for residents and to support in-house projects aimed at improving the lives of retired teachers who live there.
Cost of the breakfast is $6 per person. For more information on the event, call Bob Lauck at 254-299-7133.
Honoring the supreme sacrifice
Memorial Day isn’t about selling mattresses or trucks. Join me in remembering the Americans who died while (and after) serving our country in the military.
On a more personal note . . .
Happy anniversary to my wife Rachel. Over 3 decades of togetherness. Love you. Let’s go fishing.