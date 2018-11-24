Outdoorsmen are well-known for being innovative. When you’ve realized that Plan A isn’t playing out the way you drew it up, you’d better have a couple of backup plans ready to avoid having to stop by the grocery store on the way home.
Whether changing location, using an attractant, changing baits, adjusting depth, shifting from ambush to stalking mode, or just holding your mouth in a different expression, anglers and hunters understand the value of being open-minded and adaptable.
Two upcoming Central Texas fishing tournament embody that inventive thinking – in two different ways. The TuffMan tournament series announced that its 4th qualifier has been moved to Lake Belton for the Dec. 9 tournament. Organizer Rick Smith of Marine Outlet in Temple said the Corps of Engineers plans to have most ramps open by the first of December, as long as no additional flooding takes place between now and then.
Smith said headquarters will be at the Sunset Pavilion at Cedar Ridge Park, and that additional information can be found at www.tuffmantournaments.com. This will be the final qualifier before the 2019 championship tourney to be held Jan. 26-27 in conjunction with the 43rd annual Central Texas Boat Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Central Texas High School Trail will also be involved in the championship competition, with the top 22 teams from that series competing for a $500 scholarship donated by Marine Outlet.
In other Lake Belton news, the Dead Fish Grill and Frank’s Marina will host a Christmas Boat Parade of Lights on Dec. 2 starting at sundown. The procession will start just west of the restaurant, and there’s no entry fee to participate. Smith said that each boat captain will receive a $100 gift card to the Dead Fish Grill.
Where there’s a will . . .
The other tournament didn’t change locations – organizers and other volunteers changed the setting. Fishing and community group Fish On Texas! had a Toys for Tots tourney planned for Saturday, but were told by the Corps that it was unclear whether or not any ramps would be open.
So Keith Rodriguez, Andre Bravo, and others in the group teamed up with Bruce Huff’s Group W Bench Litter Patrol on Saturday to attack the debris left behind by recent flooding that restricted access to boat ramps.
“We kicked butt at three parks today,” said Rodriguez, adding that the cleanup targeted parks and ramps at Speegleville (by the marina), Twin Bridges, and Lacy Point. “Good news for Waco anglers is that the boat ramps will open sometime this week, and the fish are hungry and ready.”
Lacy Point will be the last of the ramps to open because it still requires more time for the road base to dry before it’s ready for traffic.
The tourney will feature 3 divisions – boat, bank, and kids, and lots of raffle prizes will be awarded to participants. A kayak is the grand prize, and championship belts will be presented to division winners. Fees are: kids $5 and toy, bank $20 a person and boat is $40. The boat can have up to three on board.
The headquarters is at Twin Bridges boat ramp and registration begins at 5 am. Fishing begins at 6 am. Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or fishing gear. Visit Fish On Texas! For more information.
Talkin’ turkey
Turkey is probably among the last things on your minds, but the holiday season from Thanksgiving through Christmas is about the only time most of us cook a whole turkey.
Plus, I hate to say it, but the turkeys that most of us gobbled down at Thanksgiving were a far cry from the wild turkey that Benjamin Franklin favored over the bald eagle as our national symbol.
Today’s factory-raised turkeys are products of genetic manipulation to create birds with disproportional white meat — so we get turkeys with big breasts, skinny legs, and irrelevant wings.
But a lot of people have gotten used to these engineered birds, and it’s likely that most people would prefer them to the natural flavor of a wild, natural bird. Granted, cooking a store-bought turkey can be as easy as putting it into the oven and waiting for a plastic indicator to pop up, if you’re willing to put in some work and you don’t mind the flavor of game, a wild turkey dinner can literally give you a taste of American history.
The first thing to do when you shoot a wild turkey is to properly handle the meat. Field dress it and keep it cold to avoid that gamey taste that most people equate with the natural flavors of wild game.
Wild turkeys are leaner than their factory cousins because they’re constantly on the move in search of food and avoiding predators, so they require a little extra work to make them table-ready.
Whether you brine them in salt water, inject butter and seasonings, or cook them in basting bags, keeping the meat moisturized is key to a successful turkey dinner. You can chicken fry them, deep fry them, put them in the smoker, or oven roast them – and as long as you keep them from drying out, you’ll win some folks over.
Turkey season corresponds with whitetail deer season in Texas.