It seems like summer hasn’t been told that it’s already fall, and while the mid-90 degree temperatures forecast for our area this weekend are an inconvenience, most Central Texans can find relief from the hot, dry conditions by ducking indoors.
But wildlife doesn’t have the option of turning on the air-conditioner or water faucet, or making a trip to HEB for dinner fixings. They’re stuck dealing with the fact that water sources are drying up, along with dying forage and other drought-related realities that put them into the position of having to move closer to reliable food and water sources for survival.
That means that until this weather streak ends, more and more people will be encountering wildlife closer to home. Last week, I saw another two wild hogs that had been hit by vehicles in populated areas pretty close to town, and a friend told me his outside dog’s water bowl was being raided by a family of raccoons – a risky venture since the dog isn’t all that keen on having company over for dinner.
But desperate times can make decisions for you, and it’s inevitable that more stories like those will be popping up in conversations and on social media. Even if the temperatures drop to seasonal levels this week, as our area weather forecasters predict, there’s still not much talk about significant rainfall. Cool and dry may be more comfortable than hot and dry, but it still doesn’t solve the problem of animals having enough to eat and drink in their natural habitats.
Until things get back to normal, using a flashlight or headlamp when walking around outside after dark is a good idea – it might keep you from walking up on a thirsty snake or other wild creature that doesn’t have the manners that your backyard pet does.
If you do encounter a wild animal in your yard, remember to keep your head about you – most wildlife don’t want anything to do with people, and some loud noises will usually run them off for good. If you own weapons, be aware of laws having to do with discharging warning shots in your neighborhood. Most animals will leave the area without resorting to that level of intervention anyway.
Deer, oh, deer
Wildlife biologist Josh Sears says the start to white-tailed deer archery season has seen some monster bucks taken, including two that fell to arrows along the Middle Bosque River that will score above 200, and he expects more to be on the way as weather cools and hunters and deer alike become more active.
Plus, there’s a bounty of forage out there for deer to feed on. “The white oaks are really producing,” Sears said, adding there’s a blue-ribbon acorn crop area-wide this year. “Chinkapin, duran, and of course live oaks are magnets for white-tailed deer, and over the next few weeks, those are the best places to hunt.”
A lot of hunters have said they haven’t gotten in the blinds yet because of the high temperatures, but the next couple of weeks should put them in the mood to get afield. Deer activity is also affected – to a degree – by high temperatures, but the controlling force determining deer behavior is the shortening length of daylight hours, meaning the rut is just over the horizon.
