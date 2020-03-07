Lengthening daylight hours means warmer water temperatures, and that’s triggering the start of the springtime pattern for a lot of fish species.
Catfishing legend Danny King (www.dannykingsbait.com) says with temps on the rise, catfish are moving shallower in a hurry. “The bite has really picked up in the past two weeks,” King said.
On windy days, he sets up on the bank with the wind blowing at his back, and has been limiting out consistently within a few hours. King has made his legend and livelihood from his catfish baits, and the Danny King original punch bait has never let me down. I have fished with him and can verify that the only baits on his boat have his name on the container.
Lately, he has been using his Suki Gizzard bait on a 7/0 Pro Angler Tackle catfish hook and a piece of gizzard on a #2 treble hook dipped in Suki Bait fished in 2-6 feet of water. He’s caught all blue cats that ranged from 3 to 7 pounds. He recommends fishing around points.
Lake Waco and its tributaries have been yielding good numbers of quality fish in the past week, thanks to well-timed rainfall and increasing water temperatures. Anglers who’re chasing sand bass in the rivers are finding good action, with reports of limits on the rise thanks to last week’s rainfall creating ideal spawning conditions.
Keith Rodriguez even got his boots muddy on the riverbank on Saturday, as he caught a combination of fish that included white bass, largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. “The rain got the whites moving, and the crappie are in the rivers around the brush,” he said.
Rodriguez usually focuses his efforts on catching fish from the main lake, and that’s where he and his nephew Jordan Colvin have been drifting for catfish. Colvin caught a nice slot blue cat on Friday. The daily limit on channel and blue catfish in any combination is 25 per angler with a minimum length of 12 inches.
At Lake Waco, there’s an additional regulation that requires blue catfish measuring between 30 and 45 inches be returned to the water. Only one blue cat greater than 45 inches can be legally kept.
Another thing to be aware of when catching white bass is that hybrids (cross between white and striped bass) can be found in the same schools, and there’s a different requirement for keeping them. Only five may be retained and they have to measure at least 18 inches long.
It’s hard to distinguish between a big sand bass and a small hybrid, so make sure you know what you’ve got – because the game warden knows the difference. The best way to tell the difference is by looking at a fish’s tongue. White bass have one tooth patch on their tongue and hybrids have two.
There are also yellow bass in Central Texas waters, and except for coloration, they look identical to whites. There are no size or bag limits on yellow bass. If you’re in doubt about what you’ve caught, you should spend a minute or so looking it up on your phone or just release it to be on the safe side.
The TPWD website has a link to the Outdoor Annual, which should have all the answers to your questions.
Stocking up on fish
Some of the best fishing around can be found in small waters. Soil conservation lakes and farm ponds are where a lot of anglers learned the fundamentals of fishing, and whenever I get the chance, I’ll readily wet a line at one of these prized fishing spots.
Having a quality fish population in a pond (also known in Texas as a “stock tank” because they’re used by ranchers as water sources for their livestock) can take some doing. Population management is key to keeping pond ecosystems balanced, and coming up on March 18, Fish Wagon will be at Brazos Feed & Supply, located at 1505 LaSalle in Waco (from 2 – 2:45 p.m.) to deliver fish for stocking.
They’ll have channel catfish, largemouth bass, native and hybrid bluegill, redear sunfish, crappie, fathead minnows, and more available. Fish are generally fingerling size – catfish typically run from 3 to 8 inches in length, and bass are 2 to 4 inches long. Panfish are anywhere from 1 to 3 inches.
Brazos Feed & Supply owner Gary Payne says you should call Fish Wagon (800-643-8439) about a week ahead of time to place your order. They’ll help you determine, based on the depth and surface area of your pond, how many of each species would be optimal.
For example, they don’t recommend stocking crappie into ponds smaller than 2 acres unless you’re also heavily stocking forage species like minnows – and manage the population of crappie, which are prolific breeders – to keep a healthy balance of predator and prey.
For pricing and other information, visit www.fishwagon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.