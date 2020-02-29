Most of the time, unless you’re a big-time money donor, it’s hard to get the attention of government policy-makers, but the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been one of the most responsive agencies I’ve ever dealt with.
TPWD is now accepting public input on proposed changes to saltwater fishing regulations for 2020-2021, and there are several ways to get your voice heard. Included in the proposed changes are increasing the minimum size limit for flounder to 15 inches, closing all flounder fishing from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, and changing course requirements for paddle craft licenses.
A series of public hearings will take place in cities along the coast, but landlubbers can participate either online at the TPWD comments page, by phone at 512-389-2011, via e-mail (cfish@tpwd.texas.gov), or at the TPW Commission hearing on March 26 in Austin.
The Commission bases most decisions on science – for example, open seasons can be extended or shortened based on species population numbers over time – but they also consider the economic impacts on tourism, the fishing industry and other factors.
Onward to open waters
It has been a good stretch of days for Central Texas outdoorsmen. After more than a year of being closed to the public, Lake Waco’s Koehne Park reopened on Friday to the delight of anglers, boaters looking to launch, and folks who just like to spend a little while watching the sun set.
A series of flood events in recent years has caused the Corps of Engineers to close off a number of the lake’s parks, and the timing of subsequent events kept any repair progress from reaching the point that they could be reopened. Last year’s flooding kept parks closed until the July 4 weekend.
In addition to Koehne’s reopening, the seasonal opening of Twin Bridges Park and Speegleville Park takes place Sunday, followed by Reynolds Creek Park on April 1. On March 20 at 10 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of a new kayak and canoe launch will take place at Bosque Park, below the dam. The gravel launch area will make it easy to put in and take out small craft in one of the area’s most beautiful stretches of river.
Anglers out in waves
I’m seeing a growth spurt in the number of anglers fishing the rivers for white bass and crappie, and the number of full stringers is growing, too. Whether you fish from a boat or on the bank, this is the time of year when you’ll find large numbers of fish concentrated into small areas, making them easier to locate and catch.
Minnows are a top-producing bait for whites and crappie, as are small jigs and spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and soft plastic twist tails loaded on to a lead-headed hook. The daily bag limit for both white bass and crappie is 25 per angler, and fish have to measure at least 10 inches in length.
Heads up for creepy crawlers
Full streams and warming temperatures aren’t just attracting anglers to the riverbanks. The spring-like conditions also have reptiles on the move. Saturday afternoon, I picked up a flower pot that my dog decided to dig in, and underneath was a lethargic lizard that had just begun to “thaw out” from its hibernation. It moved slowly for a while, but the sunshine got its juices going and pretty soon, it skittered away.
With more anglers, hikers, and others enjoying the outdoors, it’s inevitable that folks will come into contact with lizards, snakes and other animals. Some people automatically jump to the conclusion that the snake they’re seeing is venomous and aggressive, and try to kill or injure it. The truth is that while any snake can bite when threatened, most snakes in our area are non-venomous and are actually beneficial – I welcome the occasional rat snake that takes up residence in a storage shed.
Moving away from wildlife is the easiest way to not get injured, and chances are great that once you move on, so will they. Leave things alone and go catch some fish.
