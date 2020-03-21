Over the nearly 20 years I’ve been writing the Tribune-Herald outdoor column, I’ve occasionally talked about how the outdoor sports are unique in the sporting world. A lot of other sports also teach things like perseverance, preparation, practice, patience, and good sportsmanship, but the outdoor sports have an extra facet — they literally teach lessons about life and death.
I’ve also written about the value of outdoor sports in terms of being more self-sufficient. I mentioned how my grandparents fished and hunted not for pleasure, but to put enough food on the table for their families during the Great Depression.
In today’s uncertain world — with store shelves empty and people wondering when supplies will catch up with demand — it’s nice to have the means and skills to provide some protein until the ship is righted.
There are a lot of folks who don’t have the equipment or experience to catch a fish or shoot a rabbit, and many wouldn’t know how to clean or dress it if you gave them one. Our drive-through fast-food culture has made a lot of people vulnerable to going without during a crisis like this.
I urge my fellow anglers and hunters to find some people in need of a freshly-harvested meal and give them some of your bounty. I’m loading up the cast net and heading to the lake to catch some bait after I file this column, and I’ve got two people on my list who will be eating some catfish this weekend.
We’ve learned a sobering lesson in recent weeks — we have a tenuous grasp on our “civilized” way of life. Be useful. Be helpful. Be safe and well. And let’s be better than we were before.
Camping curtailed, but fishing is good
As of Friday morning, the Lake Waco Corps of Engineers reported that from now through May 15, all camping reservations at the lake are cancelled. Boat ramps — except Midway and Airport Beach — will remain open for now. However, the Airport campground ramp will remain open for now.
Fishing should be increasingly good along shorelines as crappie and largemouth bass move into shallow waters to spawn. White bass are still running in area streams, and catfish can still be caught in the shallows.
Health experts recommend staying at least 6 feet away from others, and a fishing trip affords not only a break from staying in the house, but also gives the space to follow CDC guidelines — and maybe catch a nice dinner to boot. If you’re fishing closer than 6 feet from the next angler, then somebody’s likely to get hooked anyway.
Lake Waco angler Keith Rodriguez has been on the water with his nephew Jordan Colvin recently, and he reports that the bite is strong for a lot of species. “It’s popping now,” he said. “The whites are already starting to come back out of the river and stack up in the lake. We’ve been limiting out using shad and ghost minnows fishing right off the bottom in 15-16 feet of water.”
After getting their quota of white bass, they pull up anchor and drift for catfish. “The blues and channels have been on fire,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been drifting anywhere from 20 to 30 feet using cut shad and ghost minnows, and we have limited out on blues a few times.”
He uses what he likes to call a “happy meal” — a piece of cut shad and a ghost minnow on the same hook. He says that catching bait has gotten easier with the higher water levels, as pockets of baitfish can be found all along the banks.
Catching a personal best
There’s no March Madness going on this year, but Midway High School senior and basketball manager Jake Negrete recently hit the fishing equivalent of a game-winning half-court shot.
Negrete was fishing at a private lake a couple of weeks back with his friends Will Evans and Colton Morren, and his cousin Landry Dodge, and the bass weren’t really cooperating. “Landry caught one bass, but after that, we sort of just drove around and tested new spots in the jon boat,” Negrete said. “We weren’t doing much good, and as it started warming up, we decided to swim a little.”
After a dip, Landry decided he wanted to keep fishing and set up on the bank while Negrete and friends went back out to do some diving from off the boat. Then the idea struck the trio that they should set out a bait on Negrete’s saltwater rig to see if anything would bite.
After a few more jumps, they settled back into the boat, and then they felt the boat get tugged. Negrete looked and saw his pole moving, so he grabbed it before it was pulled overboard and started reeling. “It was a group effort to not let the line break and get him in,” he said. “As he got closer to the boat he started to fight harder and got tangled up in the little motor.”
Finally, they got a look at the big fish and saw that it was a yellow cat. “We got excited and started screaming, and then decided we couldn’t untangle it from the prop without breaking the line, so we paddled back to shore.”
Landry, in the meantime, was waiting and wondering what all the screaming and yelling was about. By the time they got to the bank and secured the fish, they were holding a 36-pounder. They celebrated, photographed it, and returned it back to the water. “We wanted to let him go so we can catch him again,” Negrete said.
The fish was Negrete’s personal best catfish and second biggest fish of his life — he previously caught a 43-pound alligator gar.
Congratulations to the whole group for a team effort and solving problems on the fly.
