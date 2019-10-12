It finally feels like fall in Central Texas. After a summer that lasted way too long, last week’s wet, rainy cold front pushed through and made things feel more normal for this time of year. People are cooking pots of chili, getting outside during the day to throw the football around with their kids, and eyeballing the fields and streams that provide fishing and hunting challenges – as well as reaping the tasty rewards.
Even though it hasn’t felt like fall for very long, fish and wildlife have been shifting into their fall patterns for a while now. Air temperatures have more of an impact on people than on our finned and furry friends, which are affected more by the decreasing daylight hours and other seasonal factors.
Now that we have relief from the heat, the main things on the minds of Centex deer hunters are the upcoming gun season (the general season opens on Nov. 2 after archery season closes on Nov. 1) and the rut, which is the deer mating season.
The rut typically kicks in during October and peaks in November in Central Texas, and during this time, deer act like it’s Saturday night at the club – they’re blinded to almost everything but finding romance.
This behavior makes hunting them quite a bit easier since they’re much less wary of hunter scents, sounds, and movements, but it can also make them oblivious to things like highway traffic, and the likelihood of deer and vehicle collisions sees a significant spike during this period.
According to a State Farm Insurance study, nearly half of automobile-deer accidents take place from October through December.
A couple of useful tips to remember are that deer are herd animals, so if you see one, there will probably be more nearby, and driving with bright lights on at night will improve your ability to see further and wider, maybe allowing enough time to slow down or otherwise avoid colliding with a love-struck deer.
Area anglers are finding weather conditions favorable for more than just early morning and late afternoon trips, and as water temperatures cool, improving water conditions and longer fishing trips should equate to better catches.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) has been working through the transition and finding good-sized stripers falling for live bait fished over humps, channel edges, and points in 23 feet of water.
He said the cold front dropped water temperatures to 74 degrees on the main lake, and with the migratory birds moving into the area that feed on bait fish pushed to the surface from predatory schools of stripers and sand bass, it will be easier to pinpoint the best fishing spots starting in the next week or so.
Central Texas fishing guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) has been targeting blue catfish on Lake Whitney, Waco, and Aquilla, and with the water temperatures cooling off, he’s seeing good numbers of fish coming aboard.
“The bite is picking up,” Houston said. “We’re catching lots of three to 10 pound fish drifting fresh shad in 17 to 22 feet of water. We’re also getting some trophy-sized blues in shallower waters on windy flats,” he said. Last week’s big blue registered in at 36 pounds.
Houston says the gulls and loons are showing up in the area, which will make it easier to locate where the fish are schooling.
Cabela’s outfitter John Gilbert (Brazos Kayak Fishing) says a number of reports indicate that fish are moving shallower now that temps are cooling, with Zoom Brushhogs and Yum Baby Christie Critters in green pumpkin and black with blue fleck colors have been producing well for largemouth bass.
Action has also been good in open waters, with anglers finding good action around Lake Waco’s bubbles (near the dam) for white bass, largemouth, and crappie. Silver spoons (1/2 ounce to ¾ ounce), small silver squarebill crankbaits, and black/chartreuse jigs have been top baits. Gilbert added that the store has some rods on sale at half price this weekend.
Gun show Saturday
The Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club’s 55th Annual Rifle Sight-In & Gun Show is slated for Oct. 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 384 Range Rd. in China Spring.
Cost is $10 per rifle, and all proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. For more information, visit ctrpclub.org or call 662-2937.
