Just because some politician tells me it’s safe to lick doorknobs, you won’t find me out there licking any. With that said, though, I welcome the sensible opening of outdoor areas, and Lake Waco Corps of Engineers officials reopened a number of areas for public use late last week.
Among the newly-opened areas (for day use) are Bosque Park below the dam – including a new launch ramp for kayaks, canoes, and other small craft, the Twin Bridges beach and picnic area, the hike-and-bike trail across the dam, and the picnic area, boat ramp, and equestrian trails at Reynolds Creek Park. The Reynolds Creek facilities are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.
Lake officials, as well as health and science experts, urge folks who are in public to practice the safety measures that have been recommended for months, so I won’t list them here. Just remember that this is a new virus and nobody knows where it’s going to take us yet.
Campgrounds, playgrounds, and the Twin Bridges Park pavilion will remain closed for now. Also, special events like fishing tournaments and other activities that draw large crowds are still prohibited. Corps officials say this applies to day use parks at Whitney, Navarro Mills, and Belton.
The Corps of Engineers is, however, starting to accept camping reservations. Find out more at recreation.gov.
Coast fishing
Former Central Texas broadcaster and current beach denizen Tyler Thorsen, whose morning radio program, Lago in the Morning, can be heard streaming on Corpus Christi’s 94.7 FM from 6-9 a.m. weekdays, says if you’re heading to the beach this weekend, you’ll probably be disappointed, as the surf is pushing up to the dunes.
But if you’re heading down to fish, the bite has been decent overall, he says. Packery, Port Aransas’ north jetty, and Aransas Pass have been good for trout and reds, Thorsen said. The high water along the beach makes for good conditions in the bays and flats, and top-producing baits have been jigs and soft plastics with chartreuse tails, live bait, and topwaters. One lucky angler caught a tarpon at Port Aransas last week.
Best bets have been grassy flats with 4-6 feet of water with currents. Offshore fishing is shut off due to high winds and 6 to 7 feet waves.
Some positives
The damage from the Covid-19 outbreak is still being done, but in addition to all the negative impacts, there have been some amazingly positive things happening, too. For example, with restaurants and fast food places essentially shut down for week after week, a lot of folks are cooking more at home.
And since there’s no live sports on television, so many people are getting off the couch and going on walks and riding bicycles that it’s harder to buy a bike than it was to find toilet paper a month ago.
One of the by-products of getting outdoors is the increased likelihood of running across snakes and other wildlife. Snake identification social media pages have been popping with sightings of snakes all across Central Texas.
My evil mother-in-law spotted a snake last week in one of her gardens, but it slithered through the twilight into some thick vegetation and disappeared before she could identify the species. There have even been a lot of posts from folks on hiking trails and in parks.
Most of the snakes you’ll find in our area are non-venomous, but a lot of people are quick to assume the opposite. Sometimes, the surprise and immediacy of a snake encounter can cause confusion even with those who are decent at identifying snakes on sight.
Non-venomous snakes will also use tactics to fool perceived predators into thinking they’re packing poison by puffing up, flattening out their heads into a hood or triangular shape, and even rattling their tails.
But sometimes, the snakes we see are venomous. Brian Boyd came across a Western diamondback rattlesnake last week while taking photos at Lake Waco, and the shots he took are the stuff of National Geographic.
The best thing to do if you encounter a snake is to get a picture if it’s safe to do so, then move on or let the snake move on. Usually a squirt from a water bottle is all it takes to make them stop rattling and start skedaddling.
