I can’t count the number of times a McNew family member has been featured in this column, but whatever the number was, add one more.
Cole McNew has grown up in the outdoors. I first met him on a dove hunting trip at his Uncle Jeff’s place, and over the years, I’ve kept up with him mainly through social media, which is where I learned about Cole’s Custom Baits.
McNew says the operation is more of a hobby than a business, but what started out as an interest has developed into an impressive operation. “I’ve always been obsessed with fishing, and mostly use soft plastics, so I decided to try making my own,” McNew said. “I ordered the supplies and after getting home from school every day, I’d make baits – not because I needed any more, but because I just love doing it. Making baits is almost as fun as fishing with them.”
He soon realized that making baits was an expensive hobby, so he decided to sell some to offset the cost but was unsure of how to go about it. Fortunately for Cole, his dad Ross was his economics teacher during his senior year at Robinson High. “In his class, one of our major projects was to develop a business idea and describe how it would run and how it could succeed or fail,” he said.
McNew credits his dad and the project for helping set goals, develop a plan, and market his product. “Since then, I’ve been selling all the baits I make, and have been reinvesting the profits into more things for the business and also to pay for a college textbook here and there,” he said.
He makes a variety of products that include a 3.8” ribbed swim bait, a 6.5” finesse worm, a 7” ribbon worm, a 10” ribbon worm, a 4” brush hog style bait, a 4.5” beaver style, a 4” drop shot worm, bait, a 3” ned bait, a 4” stick bait, and a 5” stick bait. Like the name of his business says, he will also customize baits to fit about any order.
The baits are pretty simple to make, he says, but the molds can be expensive. He makes them a variety of ways, but for a small run, all he uses is a microwave, a Pyrex cup, liquid plastisol, an injector or dual injector, a vise clamp, colorant, glitter, scent, worm oil, and a mold.
After heating the ingredients, McNew stirs in the color, glitter, and other special effects, then pours it into the injector and pushes it into the mold. After a short cooling period, he opens the mold to inspect the baits. “I look them over individually, and if there are any dents, air bubbles, or anything else I don’t like, I re-melt them and do it again,” he said. “I’m pretty picky about my baits. If they pass inspection, I hang them on a pegboard for at least 24 hours to cure so they won’t set up with any bends.”
Then he bags and tags them, adding a couple drops of worm oil and scent. McNew takes pride in the durability of his baits. He gets a lot of feedback on his Facebook page, and says he’s heard back from customers who say they’ve caught up to 5 or 6 fish on the same bait.
“I tend to not put salt in any of my baits because it weakens their strength,” he said. “Plastisol doesn’t bond to salt very well, so it inherently makes them easier to rip, which leads to fewer fish per bait. Big brand companies use salt as a filler – the more salt they can put into a bait, the less expensive it is to produce.”
He doesn’t do a lot of advertising – instead, he relies on word of mouth and return business. “I want to stay small and enjoy my hobby,” he says. “I never want to be a huge brand. I want to focus on quality and keep that a priority.”
With a work ethic and quality product like McNew has, the world might have other plans for him. To find him, just search for Cole McNew on Facebook.
Stripers like it cold
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) loves wintertime fishing – not only does he get to sleep later (instead of hitting the lake at 3 a.m. to catch shad), but the striped bass he’s after are eating everything they can in advance of the spawn.
“We’re having some really good trips,” Yadon said. “We’re catching everything on swim baits and flukes on ½ ounce to 1 ounce jig heads. Chartreuse and white are hard to beat.” He’s finding big schools of fish in about 20 feet of water.
He said that since the water temperature is cold (52 degrees on Saturday morning), everything is moving slower, and your presentation should follow suit. “If you think you’re fishing too slowly, slow it down a little more,” he said.
Yadon added that anglers should sharpen their senses for best results. “The bite is super light,” he said. “It feels like a perch tapping your bait. If you see or feel a little tick on your line, stick ‘em hard and the fight is on. “Stripers are a cold-water fish and they fight especially hard when the water temperature is in the 50s,” he said.
