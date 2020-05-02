Let’s talk turkey.
I don’t know whether that phrase was coined by a Pilgrim, a politician, or an insurance salesman, but what I’m talking about is the Lone Star State’s spring turkey season and the rewards of a successful hunt.
Area wildlife biologist and avid outdoorsman Josh Sears reports that the season has been popping, with good reports coming in from hunters across Central Texas.
David McCue is one of the hunters Sears has been checking with, and McCue recently called in and bagged a nice Tom while hunting near Clifton around the Norse Historic District. “He had a spread of seven decoys,” Sears said, “and it took David forty-five minutes to get him within twenty yards using a slate call.”
McCue said he wished he had the hunt on video, as the old bird was putting on quite a show – strutting, gobbling, dancing, and sizing up the decoys. He used a 12-gauge with a 4-shot shell to take the trophy, which had 1-inch spurs.
Sears says McCue went back the next morning and shot three wild hogs from the same stand.
The hunting grounds were settled by Norwegian immigrants in the mid-19th century, and the area was named the Norwegian Capital of Texas in 1997. Sears said the wildlife-rich environment has exceptional habitat, with plenty to eat and drink, and lots of shelter. It has been home to humans for more than 10,000 years. “The rolling hills, the farmland, the old-growth live oaks, the limestone outcroppings that the Native Americans once inhabited make it a remarkable place,” he said.
Spring turkey season continues in the North Zone through May 17.
Wild cooking
Wild turkeys are intelligent and wary birds that will put a hunter’s skills to the test. They’ll also put your cooking skills to the test
Cooking a wild turkey can be a challenge. These birds are always on the go, as opposed to the genetically programmed birds we typically find on our tables at Thanksgiving. Wild game requires different cooking methods, and a lot of people who cook wild turkeys only use the breast meat — either filleted into cutlets or cut into strips.
But if you’re going to cook the entire bird, you should consider cutting it into pieces as if you’re preparing a chicken for the frying pan. Check your pioneer cookbooks or get online to find a recipe that suits your taste.
Turkey hunters have their favorite ways to prepare their birds, and here are a few recipes shared by Sears, KWTX news anchor Gordon Collier, and Corpus Christi’s Tyler Thorsen, whose Lago in the Morning radio program can be heard streaming on 94.7 FM from 6-9 a.m. weekdays.
Sears: After properly dressing your wild turkey (personally I prefer to pluck mine, leaving the skin on and hanging it for 24 hours at 37° to allow the tissues to relax), preparing the brine is next. A simple solution of cold water mixed with sea salt, garlic salt and chicken broth creates a nice soak that creates a moist, tender meat after cooking. And that’s what we want, right? I like to soak mine in a cooler for 24 hours before cooking. After soaking, use a marinade of choice (I like Tony Chachere’s garlic and butter) using a large marinade flavor injector, inject generously deep into the tissue. Now you’re ready to cook the healthiest, pure organic, ultimate free-range wild turkey on planet Earth. In a BBQ pit, create a nice bed of coals at 250°. Add some wood chips that you have been soaking in water (I like Pecan or Cherry) to create a nice smoke. Place the chips on the coals and position the bird off heat, close the lid and allow a billowing smoke to form. Smoke the bird for 30-45 minutes or to your desired level of smoked turkey. Now take it and place in the oven to finish the cooking. Allow the bird to cool then stuff the cavity with coarsely chopped celery, onion, rosemary and sage. Tie the legs together and place breast side up in a roasting pan (I like to now brush with minced garlic and melted butter). Pour in some broth or dark beer and cook at 300° for another 2-3 hours, depending on size or when the thermometer reads 180° near the bone.
Collier: Mix up about a cup of soy and a quarter cup of Worcester sauce. Add a few teaspoons of honey and some Sriracha. Add about a teaspoon of red pepper flakes and course ground pepper and a teaspoon of garlic salt. Cut the turkey breast into thin slices. Marinate overnight. Turn oven on to its lowest setting. Stick a toothpick through one end of the turkey slice and hang it from top rack in oven. Repeat for the other strips. Put a cookie sheet underneath to catch drippings. Leave the door to the oven cracked, and it should be ready for testing in 3-4 hours.
Tyler: I’ve only cooked one breast. It was great. I brined it then threw it on the smoker at 250 coated with a little oil and Tony C’s. I cooked it until the instant-read thermometer hit 160. Best turkey ever. Not gamey – just you knew it was turkey.
If you prefer fish
Turning our attention from feathers to fins, Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) has been loading the fish box early, with fast limits every day.
“The water temperature is just right, shad are spawning, and the topwater bite is on,” said Yadon, who’s catching stripers on topwater baits early in the mornings on wind-blown shorelines.
After the topwater action subsides, he’s switching to live bait fished over deeper humps and channel edges in 22-28 feet of water. “The water temperature is 68 degrees,” said Yadon, “so after we catch our limits, it’s still cool enough that we can catch and release more fish without harming them.”
Yadon says there are still some gulls in the area, and if you can find them circling and nose-diving into the water, you’ll find plenty of fish below. “It’s a great time to be a guide,” he said.
