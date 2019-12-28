A lot of people use the New Year holiday to make goals for the next dozen months, and a good number of those folks resolve to get more exercise in some form or another.
If your resolution falls into that category, the Texas outdoors has something for you. First Day Hikes are the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s offering to help you kick off the new year with hikes through state parks.
Some will start on New Year’s Eve and continue through midnight, while others will begin on New Year’s Day, and Central Texans have some options within easy driving range. Parks in our area offering First Day Hikes include Mother Neff, Fort Parker (New Year’s Eve black light hike and scavenger hunt), Lake Whitney, Lake Meridian, and Dinosaur Valley in Glen Rose.
At Fort Parker, the NYE black light hike will take place on the .5 mile Bur Oak Trail, with a scavenger hunt and hot chocolate with cookies around the campfire to welcome the new year. The trail is classified as easy. Bring a flashlight, sturdy footwear, and dress appropriately for the weather. The hike starts at 10:30 p.m., and to sign up, call 254-562-5751.
Mother Neff offers two hiking options (one easy and one moderate difficulty), and both are available at both 10 a.m. and 2 in the afternoon. Pets are welcome – if they’re well-socialized and on a leash less than 6 feet in length.
Lake Whitney State Park hosts a guided 1-mile (easy) hike from 10-11 a.m. at Two Bridges Trail; Meridian State Park’s hike runs from 2-3 p.m. beginning at the Refectory, and organizers recommend bringing a camera and binoculars.
Whether you are able to drag out of bed on New Year’s Day to hike a state park trail or not, make it a point to visit these treasured resources throughout the year.
And remember, you don’t need a fishing license to fish in a state park’s waters.
Have a happy, healthy 2020.
Trot out trout bait
When I was a kid, the closest I got to a trout was watching Curt Gowdy catch them on ABC’s Wide World of Sports/American Sportsman. In the 70’s, you pretty much had to drive to New Mexico to get the chance to catch one, but these days, catching a scrappy and tasty rainbow trout can be accomplished with a 15 minute drive down the road.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been stocking community lakes, streams, and other small water bodies during winter months for years now, and Centex anglers who haven’t tried their hand at trout fishing should give it a go-especially if you’re taking kids along.
Thousands of trout will be stocked over the next few months in Central Texas waters, and while the scheduled stockings are subject to change, a good rule of thumb is to get to the stocking site as soon after as possible.
Catching hatchery-raised trout is different from wild trout in that hatchery fish were fed pellets every day, as opposed to wild trout that grew up on insects and other natural baits. I’ve caught a few hatchery trout using a fly rod, but most of my success has looked more like I was trying to catch catfish or sunfish.
Simple equipment is all you need to get a limit of trout, making it a great way to get kids introduced to fishing. A light rod and closed-face reel, along with some small hooks and weights – and maybe some small bobbers – will do the job.
Best baits for this gear include canned corn, cheese balls, salmon eggs, worms, and trout nibbles. Any sporting goods store associate can direct you to the right bait and tackle to get you ready.
When you get to the shoreline, you should try a combination of approaches. Fish a rod or two using bobbers with bait at varying depths, and a couple more fished with baits on the bottom – one deeper and the other shallower. Typically, at community lakes, the deepest part is in the middle. Pay attention to which gets the first fish and change the others to match.
There’s no minimum size limit for trout, and there’s a daily bag limit of 5 fish per angler. Kids under the age of 17 don’t need a fishing license, but anglers 17 and up are required to have a valid Texas fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement. Licenses and endorsements are not required for anyone fishing in a state park.
Trout will be stocked at Waco’s Buena Vista Park Lake on Jan. 10 and 24, Feb. 7 and 21, and on March 6. Amsler Park in McGregor will receive a stocking on Jan. 30, Meridian gets stocked on Jan. 9, Fort Parker (Springfield) gets a trout infusion on Jan. 26, and Nora’s Pond (Lake Waco Wetlands) gets stocked on Feb. 2. Nolan Creek in Belton was stocked on Saturday.
Other cities getting stocked with trout are Harker Heights, Hearne, College Station, Kosse, Lampasas, and Temple. Check the TPWD website for more details. Most stockings take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., but dates, times, and even locations can change depending on conditions.
Fishing can be so shallow
As we head into January through the winter, anglers will increasingly find success in shallower waters, as cats head to shallow, timbered flats and shoreline grass beds. It may seem counter-intuitive to fish shallow during cold weather, but fishing in 3-to-8 feet of water will pay off.
