Less than two weeks after closing all Texas state parks, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that they’ll reopen on Monday with a few changes to standard procedures.
The parks will be open for day use only, and visitors will have to make reservations and payments online prior to arriving. Those arrangements can be made by going to www.texasstateparks.org beginning at noon today.
Abbott went on to say that state park guidelines will require visitors to wear face coverings, maintain at least a six-foot distance from others outside their party, and prohibit the gathering of groups larger than five people.
There are no license requirements to fish lakes and rivers located on state park properties, but size and number limits still apply. Check the TPWD website for more information.
In the meantime, Corps of Engineers parks generally remain open for using facilities other than those like pavilions and picnic areas that encourage groups or those that put folks in close proximity to each other, like the fishing area below the Lake Waco dam.
Some COE parks are closed due to flooding or related damage, and campgrounds are closed. Check their website for updated openings and closings.
Lake Waco "is on fire"
Lake Waco angler Keith Rodriguez and his nephew Jordan Colvin have been busy filling the freezer with fish fillets, and if you’ve watched any of his posts on Facebook Fish On Texas! feed, you can see exactly how they’re doing it – even down to the cleaning and bagging.
“The morning white bass and hybrid bite is on fire,” said Rodriguez. “We’re using slabs and shad, and you can find shad loaded up around the banks right now, trying to hide out.” The duo limited out on whites and also caught a limit of hybrids on Saturday, but only kept two big hybrids that measured over 20 inches in length.
After that, they set out to drift and caught a nice bunch of blue and channel catfish on cut shad. Catfish are also following the shad into the shallows, and can be caught close to the bank this time of year.
Fish are everywhere
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says it’s a great time to be a guide on Whitney. “It’s ridiculously good right now,” he said. “The fish are everywhere and willing to bite. It’s making me look like a great fisherman.”
Yadon says he’s catching them on topwaters early, followed by a strong live bait bite after the sun pops out. They’ve usually limited out before most people have made it out of bed and into whatever room they work from at home.
“We have been stopping a few fish short of our limits so we can go hunt for bigger fish or scout other areas,” Yadon said. He added that they’re ganging up into bigger schools again, saying that about half the fish have already spawned. They should be schooling up in bigger numbers as the weeks wear on.
Fightin' the wind
Catfishing legend Danny King (www.dannykingsbait.com), says that while the calendar says mid-April, the winds have been blowing like it’s mid-March, meaning it’s time to hit wind-blown banks for shallow-water cats.
He and a companion recently took a bank-fishing trip and caught fish on points in 2 to 6 feet of water. “We each caught a few fish really quick, then the bite died off,” King said. “We moved to another point and the same thing happened, so we moved to a long neck with lots of grass lines and small trees in the water, and it seemed like the wind was blowing a hundred miles an hour.”
Suddenly, they were hooked up on multiple rods, and ended up with a quick two dozen blue cats up to 7 pounds before they got tired of fighting the wind and the pandemonium of fish on all their rods at the same time. As always, King swears by his Suki Gizzard bait and Danny King Catfish Rods.
Makes senses
Humans interact with our world through the five senses – sight, sound, taste, smell, and touch. Some folks think that their “gut feeling” is a sixth sense, but that’s not something that’s measurable or reliable.
On average, people have about 10,000 taste buds located in our noggins. Catfish, on the other hand, have taste buds along the entire length of their bodies and they number more than 100,000. This helps them to locate food in muddy water. They use their whiskers, or barbells, to hone in on prey in low-visibility settings where hunting by eyesight isn’t effective.
In addition to the senses people use, largemouth bass DO have a sixth sense – they use their lateral line to identify and locate their meals. The lateral line is a strip of pores that runs along the fish’s body from head to tail that contains sense organs that can detect movement and changes in water pressure caused by underwater movements, which let bass pinpoint exactly where their next meal is coming from.
That’s why so many lures shake, rattle, and roll. You gotta let ‘em know you’re there.
