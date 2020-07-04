It takes a whole bag of skills to be a well-rounded outdoorsman. Some, like throwing a cast net, are fishing-specific, but one particular skill spans hunting, fishing, and camping – the art of fire-building.
Fire was an integral tool in the development of mankind from a bunch of two-legged animals into civilized groups, and it opened the door to other technologies, not the least of which include metal works and preserving meat.
Fire-making involves a lot more than just lighting a match and holding it to a log – unless the log is doused with flammable liquid. It involves planning, gathering materials, timing, and good fortune.
Generally speaking, you burn from small to large. Start with dried grass, leaves, or small twigs. Once that’s flaming, you should add increasingly-larger pieces of wood, allowing for each new application to catch fire before topping it off with more.
Fanning the flames will intensify the heat, resulting in a faster ignition, especially at the beginning stages. Once your fire is going strong, you’ll need to occasionally manage it by rearranging logs for even burning, and after a while, all that’s required is adding logs to keep the fire going.
The last stage of a campfire is making sure it’s extinguished before packing out. Embers can keep burning below the ash surface for hours, or even days, after a fire appears to be out, and a gust of wind can easily push fiery ashes into surrounding grass or leaves. It’s recommended that water be used to thoroughly douse fires before leaving them unattended. If you can’t stand on it, you shouldn’t walk away from it.
I was taught to build a fire as a kid, and regard myself as almost an expert, but still, occasionally, I’ll struggle to get a fire blazing. Usually, it’s because I get in a rush and try to skip steps, or sometimes because I’m dealing with wet firewood.
A few months back, I saw an ad for a fire starter called Pull Start Fire, which guarantees a fast, simple, safe fire within seconds. Not only that, but they claim it’ll even start wet wood in winds up to 200 miles-per-hour – in the rain or snow (without matches, lighters, or kindling), and promise their product will burn for at least 30 minutes.
Well, I had to see this for myself, so I got one and tried it out. I believed their claim about starting a campfire, so I put it to a bigger test – a bonfire. We had been piling cut and fallen limbs, along with other miscellaneous wood and dead vegetation, for a few weeks, and the pile covered a circular area that measured 15 feet across and was stacked almost 6 feet high.
The starter itself is about the size of a chalkboard eraser, with a red loop on one end and a green loop on the other. To start a fire, simply secure the starter by placing the green loop around a log, piling the rest of the wood around and on top of it, then pulling the red loop for ignition.
I can attest that this product lived up to the claims. Within seconds, the starter was pushing flames into the pile, and before long, the whole thing was ablaze – and not a drop of lighter fluid was used.
Pull Start Fire is available in different quantities, and each starter is small enough to easily tuck away on any trip that might require a fire for warmth, cooking, illumination, or other uses. Whether you’re working with wet logs or you’re just wanting to make it easy on yourself, this will do the job.
For more information, visit PullStartFire.com.
Drawing to kill critters
Lake Waco – and other area Central Texas Corps of Engineers lakes – offer some of the best public hunting in the state. Most feature the usual parks and boat ramps, but some, like Lake Waco, also have vast wildlife management areas that have been shut off to vehicular traffic for decades.
Every year, hunters from our region throw their names into the hat in hopes of getting drawn for a permit hunt at the lake. The event normally takes place at a pavilion or group shelter, but this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and recent surge, the drawing will be held virtually.
Hunters should submit applications by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708 or by email to Michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil. A liability waiver must also be completed for each hunter listed on the application, according to Corps natural resource specialist Courtney Heuring. The forms can be found at the Lake Waco COE website, and the deadline for receipt is Aug. 15.
Corps staff will randomly draw names and assign hunting weeks and locations. Winners will receive their permits by mail, and no substitutions are allowed for hunters listed on the applications or permits. A full set of guidelines can be found on the COE website.
Hunts will be available for dove, squirrel, rabbits, waterfowl, feral hogs, and deer. Legal methods for taking game are archery equipment and shotguns/slugs.
Lake Waco is still open
Lots of parks, beaches, parades, parties, and more were closed or canceled last week in response to surging outbreaks of the virus around the country, including a number of facilities and events in Texas, where we’re getting a math lesson in exponents.
But Lake Waco has escaped the trend of closures, according to lead park ranger Mike Champagne, who said everything that has already been open will remain that way until further notice.
Current closures include Airport Park’s beach, playground and group pavilion; Reynolds Creek and Midway Park playgrounds; and the group pavilion and Twin Bridges Park.
Officials recommend that park visitors adhere to posted notices and restrictions, as well as avoid littering or otherwise causing damage to parks and facilities.
Fishing in the dark
Catfishing legend Danny King has been off the lake recently – and not just to avoid all the holiday boat traffic. King fishes year-round for catfish, but eases off during the spawn, saying he likes to let them have their babies in peace.
But soon, Texas cats will be wrapping up the spawn and turning their attention to taking in calories. “They’ll be coming off the spawn and will be hungry, and with hundred degree temperatures during the day, your best fishing will be at night,” he said.
He recommends setting up just before dark. “With all the weekend warriors getting off the lake when the sun sets, it’s the best time to fish. It’s quieter and cooler, and if you chum out a few places during the day, the fish will be waiting for you that night.”
King says a good bet for summer trips is targeting walkways and cleaning docks at marinas and resorts, where there’s shade, structure, and plenty to feed on. Just be courteous and you shouldn’t have any problems.
If you’re fishing at night, be sure to wear a headlamp, and also carry bug repellant. If you’re the only light around, you’re sure to have six-legged visitors – and some are more than just annoying.
