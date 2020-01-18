This is the strangest winter I can remember – it’s mid-January, but it looks and feels like the middle of March. People are wearing their flip-flops and shorts to the store, the grass is green (I’ve been seeing folks mowing their yards throughout the “cold” months), and unless we get a big cold snap, I imagine we’ll be having a banner year for mosquitoes and other pesky insects.
With that in mind, I took an hour or so on Saturday to do some scouting along Lake Waco’s shoreline, and brought along a pole and tried some “springtime” fishing – and I’ll be danged if I didn’t find what I was looking for.
I went to a tried-and-true slough that I’ve been fishing at since the 70’s, and within a few minutes, I had reeled in a largemouth bass and a few keeper-sized crappie from around a downed tree in the shallow flat that hugged the bank toward the mouth of the feeder creek.
There was other business to do, so I couldn’t stay long enough to catch a meal’s worth, but for that 15 minute stretch, it looked, smelled, and felt like I was on spring break.
In a related story, a couple of friends from the Houston area reported late last week that the white bass spawning run is ramping up in rivers to our south, and if things go as usual, reports will soon start coming in from points further northward. Central Texas typically sees “the run” kick in by late January or early February, depending on temperature and rainfall.
Every year around that time, sand bass head upstream to make a bunch of baby sand bass, and during this period, they’re concentrated in smaller water, making them easier targets for anglers. It’s about the only time when bank fishermen have as good a chance at limiting out as boat anglers.
Light gear makes catching white bass a lot more enjoyable, and some top-producing baits are minnows (ones caught from the lake or river yield better results than store-bought), small jigs, crankbaits, small spinnerbaits, and fly fishermen have good luck with flies.
A schooling fish by nature, if you locate one or two sand bass, you’ll probably find dozens if not hundreds more nearby. Fish the deeper channels near the bottom with a slow retrieve for best results.
Very Special People
The 33rd Annual Fishing Event for Very Special People is slated for Feb. 1 at the Extraco Events Center’s General Exhibits Building, located at 4601 Bosque in Waco. The party runs from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. and is free for people with mental or physical handicaps and their caretakers.
Participants will enjoy a day of music, food, drinks, dancing, carnival-style games, karaoke, trout fishing and more in a supportive and fun environment.
For information on how to volunteer, as well as to register if you’ll be bringing 3 or more participants, call 254-752-8361.
Say goodbye to deer
Deer season in the Lone Star State ends today, so if you’ve got any leftover tags, today is the day to finish up your unfinished business. It’ll be Fall before bow hunters get their next chance to take some venison to the house. There are still hunting opportunities out there, though, as duck season runs through Jan. 26; quail (if you can find any) can be hunted through Feb. 23; and for the record, woodcock season extends through Jan. 31 and snipe season ends on Feb. 9.
Rainbow trout are a'coming
Three Waco-area ponds will receive stockings of rainbow trout over the next couple months, with Nora’s Pond due on Feb. 2, Amsler Park in McGregor on Jan. 30, and Buena Vista in Waco getting trout infusions on Jan. 24, Feb. 7 and 21, and March 6. These dates are tentative and subject to change. The best time to catch these scrappy, tasty fish is as soon after stocking as you can get there.
Anglers 17 and older need a valid fishing license with a freshwater endorsement, and there’s a daily limit of 5 fish per angler. There’s no minimum length limit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.