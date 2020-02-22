There have been a lot of nights I’ve been drifting off to sleep after a successful day of crappie fishing when I’ll close my eyes, get relaxed, and suddenly start halfway dreaming, suddenly watching my bobber being dragged underwater.
And while it’s enjoyable to re-live a day’s great fishing experience, it’s not too relaxing to have my reflexes still at work while I’m trying to get my snooze on. In fact, I’ve been told by my wife that I’ve gotten so involved in the dreams that I sometimes set the hook in my sleep and elbow her in the nose.
Warming temperatures should soon push crappie to shallower waters for their springtime spawn, and Lake Waco offers some of the best crappie fishing in the state. Crappie are among the tastiest fish you can catch around here, with mild, flaky meat that can please even those poor souls who say they don’t like eating fish.
They’re not the easiest things to catch, but like most panfish, they’re a schooling species, which means that if you catch one, you’ll likely find dozens or more nearby. They can be caught in deeper water during the hot and cold months, but springtime brings them in to the shallows to lay eggs and they can be caught by bank fishermen as well as boaters.
Good spots to find crappie include flooded timber, laydown logs, and submerged vegetation. Bridge pilings and boat slips are also hot spots for finding crappie, and a lot of anglers drop weighted brush into the water to create man-made fish habitats. These brush piles attract smaller fish looking for protective structure and subsequently predators like crappie, bass, and catfish come in to prey upon them.
Some folks are protective of their brush piles and get a little heated if they pull up to a spot and find somebody else fishing there, but once your Christmas tree goes into the water, it’s open to anybody who can locate it. Chances are, even if you sunk your brush under the cover of darkness, somebody has spotted it on their graph and marked it on their GPS before a week passed.
Crappie can be found in some surprising places. I’ve found them in spots most folks would just go on past. One of the farm ponds I fished growing up had a healthy crappie population, which I discovered by accident one day while fishing with my dad. I was walking the shoreline and set my pole down, resting the rod tip on an old strand of barbed wire that ran out into the water. As I was taking a bite of a sandwich, I glanced down and noticed the rod tip bouncing. I tossed the sandwich aside and picked up the pole, along with a scrappy crappie on the end of the line.
Dad came over and said to put the bait back into the same spot. It couldn’t have been more than a foot deep, was two feet from the bank, and was directly underneath the barbed wire, but I did what he said, and we sat there for about an hour and caught fish after fish after fish. I’d never have guessed there would be any fish that shallow, much less fifty of them.
As easy as it is to catch them when you locate a school, crappie can also be finicky. Sometimes, the difference between catching fish and just standing around with your bait in the water could be 6 inches in depth or 5 feet to the left or right. Sometimes, switching from a yellow jig to a white one makes all the difference. But once you figure out the combination, it’s on.
Best baits are minnows, small jigs, small spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and crappie bites, but they’ll eat just about anything when they’re in feeding mode. When it comes to crappie, I don’t spend much time doing the same thing if I’m not getting bites – I’ll change depth, location, or baits after about 5 minutes.
Stripers on the move
If you’re looking to catch a tasty fish that’ll put your arm muscles to work, Clay Yadon has an exercise regimen for you. The Lake Whitney striper guide (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says he’s catching near daily limits on lead-head jigs with soft plastic tails.
“We’re finding the stripers where we find them,” Yadon said. “They’re really on the move this time of year, and you just have to work an area until you figure out where they are. Some days, they’re in 17 feet of water, and the next day they’re in 60 feet.”
The water temperature is fluctuating at around 50 degrees, with cold rains pushing the number down, and warm, sunny days dragging it back up, but he says the water is still cold and dense, making sound travel more efficiently through the water. “If you’re using the birds to locate schools of fish, you should shut off your big motor before you get to them or you’ll spook the school,” he said. “They’re really motor-shy right now.
He expects the strong bite to continue, as fish continue to pack in calories to build their eggs in preparation for the springtime spawning run.
