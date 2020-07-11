My first Tribune-Herald outdoor column was published on the Sunday before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It was a recap of the dove season opener, and included reports from a number of hunters, along with a forecast for hunting prospects going into the fall. I was pretty proud of it.
Two days later, nobody cared about dove hunting or fishing, or much of anything else besides the attacks. We had been hit in a way not seen since Pearl Harbor, and suddenly, all our focus was on figuring out answers to the 5 W’s and 1 H.
Several weeks passed before I e-mailed the sports editor to see about doing another column, and it was then that I realized the value of a locally-driven outdoor report. Even in a crisis – or maybe especially in times of crisis – folks need something familiar to attach to.
For some, it’s ice cream, pizza, or another comfort food; for others, it’s music they grew up listening to. For people like me, in addition to food and music, the outdoor sports are touchstones to normalcy and good times.
So I started writing again, covering the accomplishments of Central Texas hunters and anglers, along with relevant outdoor-related information and issues, and I’ve continued to do it for nearly 20 years.
Sometimes it’s easy. A kid catches a record-setting fish or bags her first deer; a fundraiser or other benefit fishing event is coming up; changes to hunting or fishing regulations are being considered. And so on.
But other times, it can be harder to put together a column that’s worth publishing. I always ask myself two questions before I click the “send” button. Two questions that are generally attributed to smart-alecks – “So what?” and “Who cares?”
If you consider those questions without getting defensive, they make a lot of sense. Basically, they’re asking why what you’re saying is important enough to say, and who will think it’s worthwhile to read.
There have been times when I’ve read through what I wrote and couldn’t come up with a good enough answer to send it. Maybe I was having an off day, or maybe the news of the world made it irrelevant.
As our world keeps getting stranger, though, I believe the stories of everyday people doing everyday things are a vital part of keeping us grounded and sane. Go out and do some fishing or camping. Make some positive memories that will turn into great stories after the pandemic passes.
And don’t forget to send pictures – or it didn’t happen.
Snakes are all right?
Up until a few years ago, if I saw a snake, chances would’ve been good that I’d kill it. Whether it was a rattlesnake or a rat snake, it was likely to die by blade or bullet.
I have spent more than 50 years fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, hiking and biking, and otherwise spending time outdoors, and I’ve logged quite a few snake encounters. Sometimes, I’d leave them alone, but more often than not, I’d dispatch them just to eliminate any threat.
In the past few years, I’ve changed my outlook on snakes, mainly due to my following a Facebook group called Central Texas Snake ID. The page’s primary focus is to provide quick and accurate identification of snakes that people encounter, and page admins offer facts and advice on how to deal with them. Usually, the resolution involves either stepping back and admiring, spraying the snake with a water hose to scare it away, or calling someone to relocate it if there’s a danger involved.
I volunteered to work the launch ramp at the annual Lake Brazos boat races a couple of years ago, and when I waded in to start my shift, one of the spectators told me to watch out for the water moccasins, saying he had seen some swimming along the shoreline.
The heads-up was appreciated, but the only snakes in the water that day were non-venomous diamondback water snakes (I knew they were not water moccasins from the vertical bars on their jaws), and at the end of my hitch, neither snakes nor people had been harmed.
Nowadays, I can see a snake while walking along a shoreline or weeding the garden and not think of it as a threat. They’ve got no intention of messing with me, and vice-versa. Granted, I still don’t get all Crocodile Hunter and try to pick them up, because just look what happened to him, but I have replaced my fears with cautious admiration.
In a related story, my daughter recently decided she wanted a pet snake for her birthday. Guess what happened.
