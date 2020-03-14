Things aren’t normal for anybody.
The world that we knew when the ball dropped last New Year’s Eve has been changed into something that not even the most ambitious science-fiction writer would have written.
Unimaginable things have happened. Schools are shut down, all sports – at all levels – have either canceled or suspended or delayed beginning their seasons. Concerts and festivals are giving vouchers or refunds, libraries and zoos and other places that attract crowds of people are locked up. Grcery stores across the nation have empty shelves and full parking lots at six in the morning.
Security guards, purchase limits, and limited operating hours are being used by stores to keep people from hoarding, but the realities of the past week have put a lot of folks into a different and sometimes ugly mindset.
The change didn’t happen because of a terrorist attack or asteroid crashing into our planet, or because of an alien invasion. It was something so small that you can’t even tell it’s there – a new strain of virus that we don’t yet understand a lot about.
It was strange to turn on the TV Saturday and not see college basketball. Well, strange to not see LIVE college basketball. There were re-runs of games from previous years being broadcast. Same with golf, and even a great rugby match between England and Wales from a few years back. But it was surreal.
Overall, though, things look about the same on the surface — people continue to go places and do things that they’ve always done. Traffic keeps rolling down the streets and business keeps getting done. But the news and images from other places are on a lot of people’s minds, and I’m personally thankful that most of our leadership is focused on proactive efforts to keep things as smooth as possible while we get through this.
No matter what you think about the government and societal response to this crisis, the fact is that here we are. We’ve got to deal with things as they are, and be ready to adjust to whatever lies ahead, for better or worse.
All that said, there are still a lot of “normal” things going on, and one of those is outdoor sports and activities. Don’t want to be bunched up in a store with hundreds of other people? There’s plenty of room in the outdoors for a hike, bike ride, cookout, or fishing trip.
One important thing to do if, like me, your work schedule has been impacted, is create a structure in your day. Break it up into different activities – some work, some play, some outdoor time, some communication and technology time, etc.
We probably all know somebody who’s worried about the negative health, economic, and other impacts that might lie ahead. Remember that other folks might be having a harder time than you. People who depend on customers might find their income taking a serious hit. Elderly and immune-compromised friends and neighbors might be home-bound and need some errands run for them. Some might be having a hard time dealing with the anxiety of a world that seems upside-down. It’s a good time to figure out how to help somebody else.
If you’re able, take somebody fishing. You’ll be out in the open air, there’s plenty of space, and it’s a good way to spend a few hours. For me, nature has a way of putting things into perspective, and freshly-caught fish in the skillet doesn’t hurt, either.
Maybe this episode in our world’s history will serve to wake us up to some realities. Viruses don’t discriminate based on money, power, status, fame, or any other category that people use to determine “value” – and I’m hopeful we can learn some lessons about how to treat each other.
I typically use this column space to highlight the achievements of area outdoorsmen, and I plan to continue that next week. My old friend Shawn Hunt tipped me to a story about a friend of his sons, Jake Negrete, who serves as manager on the Midway basketball team and recently caught a whopper catfish. Also, the Clifton High School fishing team of Westen and Peyton Urbanovsky recently took first place at the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail at Lake Limestone, and Clifton’s Nolan Davis captured the Big Bass award with a 7.38-pounder.
I hope to include these stories and accompanying photos in next week’s edition.
In the meantime, be smart, do something helpful, get outdoors, and stay healthy.
