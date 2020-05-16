Every year about this time, teachers look back on the school year and wonder how much their students learned and benefited from their efforts. This year, parents are joining in that process like never before.
My daughter Haley has officially completed all her high school coursework and is set for graduation – congratulations, kid! Thanks to her determination, imagination, and hard work, she overcame the sideswipe of the past couple months and closed out the first phase of her education like a champion. Mom and I are so proud of you.
As a 20-plus year veteran classroom teacher, I can say that kids are learning things all the time – and in a lot of cases, in ways that were unplanned. In fact, some of the best learning takes place when you’re doing things that don’t seem like teaching.
I’ve talked with a lot of parents and students during the shutdown, and I urged them to focus both on the curriculum and on activities that promote learning in non-classroom settings. A lot of folks have been learning the finer points of things like cooking, fishing, playing musical instruments, and the list goes on, during the Covid outbreak. I just received a lock-picking set in the mail, so my family will be adding a new skill to our collection in the coming days.
If I could wish one thing for kids, it would be that someone would take them fishing. It’s a relatively easy and inexpensive activity that gets folks outdoors with a clear goal to accomplish. Plus, once you get kids interested in fishing, they’ll likely keep doing it for the rest of their lives.
Mike Otto has been spending Corona season with his grandkids, and he’s been taking them on field trips to an area stock tank to teach them to fish. “I started out with some worms and corks,” he said, “and just catching goggle-eyed perch.” Otto said he has taught them the basics, and he takes a hands-off approach to learning after that. “I don’t coach. My deal is I’m out there to bait hooks and take off fish,” he said.
At the tank where they’ve been fishing, there’s no down time, Otto says. “As soon as the bait hits the water, boom!” Since they started, the kids have caught the fishing bug. Every day when he gets home, they ask him, “Papa, are we going fishing today?”
Actually, the three boys – Cale, Mason, and Ethan – have caught fishing fever, while the girl, Mary Claire, serves as both coach (telling the boys how they messed up and what to do next time) and cheerleader (celebrating their catches).
Typically during the late spring, Otto says they’d be neck deep in youth sports, and fishing has been a nice replacement. “It’s a lot like baseball,” he said. “You teach them and then let them have some reins and watch them figure it out.”
He added that the more the kids fish, the more they want to learn. They’ve started using more artificial lures, learning tricks and techniques, and have started taking their own fish off the hook, lipping them, and returning them to the water.
Otto says that now that they’ve got the hang of fishing, the trips have become more about competition, with bragging rights going to the angler with the biggest or most fish caught that day.
There’s a lot to learn from a trip to the water – you’ll probably do some science, math, and PE on every outing, and if you’re like me, you’ll write about it when you get home.
If you decide to take your kids fishing, do a little research ahead of time to learn the basics about rigging, tackle/gear, knot-tying, bait selection, likely places to find fish, and how to clean and cook them. Also, have a first-aid kit on hand, and take a bag along to tote out your bait containers, snack packaging, and other trash you’ll generate. And always have a Plan B – even if it’s a rock-skipping contest. Make sure the kids have a good memory of fishing so they’ll want to go back for more.
Teach somebody something you know how to do. Make this chapter in our world’s history one that has some good memories and outcomes.
