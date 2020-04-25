In Texas and many other states, the 2019-2020 school year will close out with a thud. Seniors are especially feeling the hit, with proms, graduations, skip days, senior pranks, and the overall wrapping up of 12 years of efforts, successes and failures, happiness and heartbreak, victories and defeats, friendships and romance, and all the other pieces of their childhood.
In the meantime, though, there’s still work to be done, and not only are parents working more closely with their children’s schooling, but teachers are still hammering away, trying to keep kids engaged and progressing through mostly online curriculum.
Veteran educators will tell you that a big part of teaching success is flexibility. If a kid shows up sick or upset, you might as well write that day off and double up the next. When a lesson fails during first period, you’ve got to consider adjusting – or even scrapping it.
While teachers, parents, and students alike are all figuring out this new way of schooling, there are plenty of quality resources that can be used to either supplement or substitute for the lessons that are assigned. (There’s a lot of crap out there, too, so make sure the sources are credible.)
One of the best sources for outdoor and science-related education can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website. Their TPWDiscover distance learning program offers seminars, interactive activities, and more, to connect students with experts to explore natural and cultural resources of the Lone Star State.
To participate, you’ll need to create a free account with Connect2Texas. When you log on to the site, click the “Events” tab and search for “Texas Parks and Wildlife Department” to view upcoming events.
Live program registration closes one week prior to the event, and it’s recommended that participants in all programs connect at least 10 minutes early to troubleshoot any problems that may occur.
The next two programs are both Career Chats. On April 30, a natural resource specialist will describe a typical day for a Coastal Fisheries field biologist and answer questions. This is recommended for grades 6-12. Then, on May 1, two Sea Center Texas hatchery biologists will tell you what it takes to prepare for a career in their field, as well as what their jobs are like. This program is aimed at students in grades 7-12.
On May 21, elementary students can learn about the layers of the ocean and the creatures that live in each.
All TPWDiscover distance learning programs are free and aligned with the TEKS.
Can't you see the sign?
Words have meaning. Things like “High Voltage” and “For External Use Only” aren’t just signs and labels with random letters on them. Same goes for signs that read “Closed to the Public” and “Do Not Enter”. They have meanings and consequences for not heeding the warnings.
Lake Waco has seen its share of park, ramp, and facility closures over the years – mostly due to funding and either too much or too little water. But these days, the closures are linked to the risk of spreading disease, and lake officials urge anglers, hikers, bikers, and others in search of a place to get outdoors to observe the meaning of signs and stay out of restricted areas.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the lake, and officials there say that not only is observing signs the right thing to do, but it’s also the legal thing to do. Lead ranger Mike Champagne says there have been no recent changes or updates on openings and closings on the lake, and that they’re monitoring federal, state, and local situations to determine the way forward. Ramps, parks, and facilities that have already been open or closed will stay that way for now.
He added that crossing into a posted area is prohibited. “Parking in front of a locked gate and blocking official business ingress and egress and walking beyond a posted sign and barricade is a violation of Title 36,” he said.
Title 36 has to do with the government’s policy on public use of an area, including restrictions on entrance to areas or portions of areas, the setting of a schedule for hours of use, and more. Champagne said that people who disregard signs restricting access can receive citations.
“We’ve had a lot of problems with people parking in no-parking areas, blocking gates, vandalism, and litter, most notably in bank-fishing areas,” he said.
Currently, Flat Rock and Lacy Point access areas are fully open. Airport Beach/day use area, Bosque Park (below the dam), Reynolds Creek Park, and the Waco Dam are fully closed. Boat ramps at Airport, Koehne, Speegleville Campground, and Twin Bridges are open, and Midway Park’s ramp is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Neighborhood fishin'
Lots of businesses, organizations, and agencies have sustained body-blows over the past few months, and while we’re all trying to keep ourselves afloat, we should be showing encouragement and generosity whenever we can – especially when it comes to locally-owned places.
Local fisheries biologists are still busy stocking area waters with catfish, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Regional Director Brian Van Zee. “The Neighborhood Fishin’ Program stockings that take place at Buena Vista Park are still taking place,” he said. “With that said, some of our other fish production and stockings this year will be affected by the COVID-19 situation because of reduced staffing as well as difficulties being able to collect some of our broodfish.”
Neighborhood Fishin’ regulations include:
- Anglers 16 and younger don’t need a license to fish.
- Poles and lines are the only allowed fishing devices – no nets, traps, etc.
- No more than two poles per person.
- 5 fish per person per day limit – there’s no size restriction.
