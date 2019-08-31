Labor Day weekend is here, and as you read this, thousands of hunters across the Lone Star State are heading afield for the opening day of dove season.
September 1 is the beginning of the outdoor year in Texas, so the hunting and fishing licenses you used last year are no longer valid. One exception to that rule is for anglers who bought a fishing license sometime during last season that expires one year from the date of purchase.
There are a lot of regulations covering dove season, and I guarantee the game wardens know all of them by heart, so it’d be a good idea to eyeball the game laws for the area you’re hunting.
Texas is divided into 3 hunting zones – North, Central, and South. The Central Zone is separated from the North Zone by Interstates 20 and 30, and from the South Zone by US 90 and I-10, so all the counties in our region are in the Central Zone.
Dove season in Texas is split into two seasons, with the first closing on Nov. 3 in the Central and South, and Nov. 12 in the North. Opening day for the South Zone is Sept. 14, with special white-wing seasons Sept. 1-2 and 7-8. The second split opens statewide on Dec. 20 and closes in the North, Central, and South on Jan. 5, 14, and 23, respectively. Also, there are specific restrictions for certain counties. It’s confusing, but you’ve got to know the laws for the places you’re hunting. Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual or website for more in-depth information.
Hunting hours run from a half hour before sunrise until sunset. It’s wise to check the Tribune-Herald for daily sunrise and sunset times so you’ll be inside the window, and remember that “sunset” and “dark” are not synonymous.
Mourning dove, white-wings, and white-tipped dove are all fair game, and there’s a 15-bird daily limit (with no more than 2 white-tipped per hunter) statewide. The possession limit is 3 times the daily bag limit, so it’s good to have cookouts pretty often to keep yourself legal.
There are a couple of species of dove you might see flying through the Centex skies that don’t have any restrictions or limits – as long as you have a valid hunting license. The Eurasian Collared Dove is an invasive species that has no closed season or bag limits. These birds have a narrow black stripe on the back of their necks, a light gray coloration, black beak, and red eyes. The other species without restrictions is what most people call pigeons, but are known as Rock Dove. You’ve probably seen them sitting on downtown statues. They’re not legal to hunt downtown, but they’re bigger-bodied than mourning doves and just as tasty – as long as they haven’t been eating out of downtown trash cans.
Inca and Ground Dove are restricted species, so know what they look like and avoid shooting their direction if some fly over.
It’s a good idea to leave a wing intact when cleaning your birds in case a game warden drops by to check you out. Wings can differentiate one kind of dove from another, and everybody but the dove can go home happy.
One more thing to remember is that if you shoot a bird with a leg band, TPWD biologists ask that you report it to www.reportband.gov for conservation and other research purposes. Input from everyday hunters and anglers has helped biologists determine species populations and has contributed to things like expansion of the recreational red snapper season in the Gulf of Mexico, along with easing of other restrictions.
If you need a place to hunt, there are numerous fee-based day hunt options, and a quick internet search will get you the specs on location, fees, and other information. TPWD also offers a public hunting permit for $48 that opens up more than a million acres of access to both public lands and privately-owned property. A substantial number of public hunting acreage is within an hour’s drive or so from Waco, and many allow hunting for deer, hog, turkey, small game, and other species, as well as fishing opportunities.
Hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971 are required to complete a Hunter Education Training Course. These classes cost $10 and are widely available, including online.
Dove are formidable targets, and a lot of hunters blow through a box of shells with low kill percentages, but dove hunting is more than just bringing home some food for the grill. It’s a tradition that’s as much social as results-based, but it’s still nice to get a limit and out-shoot your hunting buddies for bragging rights.
