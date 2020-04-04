If you’d have bet me back in January that in April I’d call a grocery store and say, “I’m just checking to see if, by chance, you have any white flour” – then you’d be sitting around with a lot of my money right now.
After I heard myself say those words on Saturday morning, I harkened back to a time just a few months ago when white flour and toilet paper were as plentiful as flies at a backyard cookout. As we wade through this uncharted episode, it’s important to keep healthy both physically and emotionally.
Follow the guidelines about staying away from other people and keeping yourself as clean as a doctor prepping for surgery to improve your chances of staying physically healthy, and try to find some humor and some normalcy wherever you can. For me, normal comes in the form of a fishing trip.
The outdoor sports still offer as close to a feeling of normalcy as about anything else, and for now, fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, and other outdoor activities are – for lack of a better word – allowed. However, that’s not true everywhere. Port Aransas has closed down shore fishing, guided fishing trips, and beach camping until further notice.
Former Central Texan and current beach resident Tyler Thorsen says the move was aimed at keeping tourists away, and added that residents can still take their boats out to the bays, jetties, canals, etc. as long as recommended social distancing is practiced.
Closer to home, lots of area anglers are out on lakes and streams trying to catch some fish for the fryer or freezer, and with grocery store shelves still running thin on meat, a successful fishing trip is a lot more important than it used to be.
Matt and Andy McNew, who have graced the Tribune-Herald sports pages for the past decade or so – either for their outdoor achievements or their prowess on the football field (both played college football and are now teaching and coaching in Central Texas), have been spending a lot of time on Lake Waco and hauling in both good numbers and good quality fish.
“We’ve been fishing shallow in the backs of creeks,” Matt said, and with the spawn going on, we’re catching some big fish.” The highlight of the past couple weeks was a 7.8-pound largemouth he caught flipping a soft plastic bait that he bounced across a spawning bed.
He’s also catching fish on spinnerbaits (white and white/chartreuse) as he alternates casting them and flipping soft plastics in the same areas. “I’ve done better with moving baits when there’s low pressure and overcast skies, and when the sun is out, they seem to be closer to structure and easier to catch flipping the bushes and trees,” he said.
The brothers have also been catching crappie in brush piles (10 feet of water) at Tradinghouse, and Matt says he got into a big school of undersized white bass last weekend at Whitney. “They were fun to catch,” he said. “I was catching them on every cast for about twenty minutes, and I left them still biting.”
Fishing is on fire
Guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) says the catfish bite is solid, especially in shallow, wind-blown areas. “Eater sized blue cats are feeding good in the shallow upper ends of the lake, from a foot and a half to two feet deep,” he said. “We’re also catching a lot of white bass relatively shallow on humps and points in twelve to fifteen feet of water.” He said the current pattern should hold true for the next three weeks or so.
Catfishing legend Danny King (www.dannykingsbait.com), says fishing is on fire. “With the high water from rains, and warming water temperatures, the fish are piling up in the shallows from one to two feet of water,” King said. “They’re up there eating bugs, worms, and anything else that gets washed into the water or flushed out from underground.”
He’s catching lots of blues ranging from 2 to 6 pounds, and reminds anglers that they don’t have to cast out very far to catch fish. “Just fish a little ways from the bank, and when you get tired of catching them, pick up your crappie pole, because they’re in there, too,” he said.
King built his reputation on his catfish bait, and says his favorite is the Suki Gizzard bait, and added that his go-to crappie lures are BoneHead jigs and Beaver Bottom jigs with pink heads and just about any color bodies.
Talking turkey
Wildlife biologist and avid outdoorsman Josh Sears was out in the wilds “talking turkey” on opening day of the spring turkey season Saturday morning, and while he’s been seeing positive signs of a quality season, the weather was making things a little difficult.
“I’ve been on several rafters (group or flock of turkeys) in Bosque and Coryell counties since the season started,” Sears said, “and there were healthy numbers in each. I’ve seen big toms with long paintbrushes and countless jakes sporting two to three-inch beards.”
Sears says that favorable conditions over recent years have contributed to the good health of the birds, with broods, habitat, and food resources being above average.
The season continues in the North Zone through May 17.
Chum is fisherman’s friend
Outdoorsmen will use anything we can to get an edge, and one way to improve your odds of catching fish is to bait an area out with chum at least an hour or two before you start fishing.
I’ve used a number of things to “draw ‘em in” – including range cubes and dog food tied off in burlap sacks, but my favorite chum is soured grain. You can get cracked grain (I prefer chicken scratch) at any feed store, and those are open since they’re considered essential services.
Just pour the grain into a bucket, cover it with water (I go 2-3 inches above the level of grain), pour a beer in and mix it up, cover it, and wait for it to ferment. It usually takes about a week, depending on the weather, to “cook” enough – and you’ll know it’s ready when the neighbors start complaining about the smell.
When you locate a good spot, throw out 10 or 15 handfuls of the stuff, and in an hour or so, the fish will start nosing around looking for something to eat. I always re-broadcast a few handfuls right before I start fishing just for luck.
Keep your distance
What does social distancing look like? Think about going outside in cold weather and seeing your breath. That’s what is going on every time you exhale, whether you can see it or not. Now, toss in a cough or a sneeze, and the distance and amount of droplets are magnified.
Six feet ain’t far enough away as far as I’m concerned.
Way to go, Mulkey
I know this isn’t outdoor-related, but I want to tip my cap to Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey on her upcoming induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
She reached 600 victories faster than any other coach in history – women or men – and is the only person to ever win a national championship as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. Mulkey also earned a gold medal as a player on the 1984 U.S. Olympic Team. She joins Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjonavich, Barbara Stevens, and Kobe Bryant as the class of 2020 inductees.
I recently ran into Coach Mulkey at an area nursery, and was able to get a photo with her as I sat in the truck and she stood 8 feet away. I told her she should be busy cutting down nets instead of buying flowers and hanging around with the likes of me.
Congratulations, Coach. Keep on.
