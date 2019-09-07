Last weekend sounded like the Fourth of July with all the shotgun blasts. Opening weekend of dove season mixed results for hunters around the area, with a good number finding plenty of targets to shoot at and others just occasionally seeing a dove or two flying within range.
From the sounds of things, the number of hunters quickly dropped off after the holiday weekend, likely due to the unseasonably hot temperatures that blasted our area through the majority of last week.
I spoke with some avid hunters who said they’re waiting for the first cold front to go hunting – both because it’s more comfortable for hunting and also due to the fact that every cold front brings with it more birds migrating southward from the country’s heartland.
The first split of dove season runs through Nov. 3 and the second split goes from Dec. 20 – Jan. 14. Teal season opens this month (14th) and archery season for white-tailed deer and Rio Grande Turkey kicks off on the 28th. The general season for deer and turkey opens on Nov. 2 and continues through Jan. 5.
Tricking fish into the boat
Late summer can be a tricky time to catch fish in Central Texas, but getting enough grub for the grill is still possible with persistence and know-how.
Catfish guru Danny King says this time of year typically finds fish scattered and slow-biting, but he’s got a few tricks up his sleeve to help draw them in. Anywhere from a day before to several hours prior to a trip, King will broadcast soured grain, cattle range cubes, or other chum in copious amounts in order to bring in and hold catfish.
He also focuses his efforts in shallower water, moving from about 15 feed down to 3. Otherwise, he just enjoys being outdoors waiting for the pole to move and listening to dove hunters blasting away at birds.
Lake Waco angler Keith Rodriguez (Fish On Texas!) and his nephew Jordan Colvin have been slaying recently, with best results coming in early morning and evening hours using chartreuse slabs in pursuit of whites and hybrids. “We pretty much had a limit of 50 fish each day we went last week,” he said.
Catfish have been biting strong on shad in 20-25 feet of water, with the occasional crappie and largemouth bass thrown in. The duo caught and cleaned over 200 fish of all kinds over the Labor Day weekend.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says the action recently has been testing his skills. “We’ve been having to fish harder than I’d like,” he said. “The water temperature is 87 degrees, and the fish are in their late summer pattern. Some days are easy, and the next day might be tough to get a limit.”
Yadon said the bite was negatively affected by the sudden outflow of water after the early summer rains. “Fishing has been tough since they sucked all the water out of the lake after the floods,” he said. “The Corps was under a lot of pressure to reopen the parks and ramps for the July 4th holiday, so they moved a lot of water out really quickly.”
He’s been finding some big schools of fish, but says they’re not holding in much of a pattern, meaning he has to do a lot more locating than usual. He does expect the impending fall weather to stabilize patterns, with the inevitable cold fronts, overcast skies, and cooling water temperatures sure to take control soon.
In the meantime, Yadon says your best bet for catching Lake Whitney stripers is fishing live shad in 25-35 feet of water over humps and channel edges.
Feral hogs: no one’s friend
First it was killer bees. Then it was fire ants. Now it’s feral hogs.
If you hit a bee or run over an ant with your vehicle, you don’t have to take much action – maybe engage the windshield washer and wiper. But if you smack into a feral hog, you might end up needing major body work to your vehicle or your own body.
Feral hogs are a real and growing problem in Central Texas, and last week, I had two separate encounters with them. The first happened on a backroad, and I was traveling slowly enough that I could slow down and watch a couple of piglets trot their way across and into the ditch.
The second one I saw had been hit and was on the shoulder of a two-lane highway. It probably weighed 150 pounds and must have caused some noticeable damage to the vehicle that smacked into it.
Not only are these animals an increasing traffic hazard, but they cause damage to crops, property, they’re a threat to pets and domestic animals, and they can carry some pretty nasty diseases.
One bit of advice if you see an animal on the road in your path: It’s safer to hit the animal than it is to swerve into oncoming traffic.
