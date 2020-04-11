Flipping through the channels on Saturday afternoon, things seemed pretty normal. There was golf, NBA basketball, and a few other sports on the tube.
What made it strange was reading the names on the back of the jerseys and on the leaderboards. All the games and matches were from years back. Anyway, it was sort of nice to see Tim Duncan and Tony Parker in the lead at halftime again.
Everybody needs to find something that gets them back to normal for a little while. After I finish and file this column, I’m going to break back into the real world and head outdoors. Life, after all, isn’t a spectator sport, and I’m thinking about catching some fish for Sunday dinner.
But it is undoubtedly the strangest time in most of our lives. With our conversations turning from what cut of steak to grill for dinner to ones where we’re calling stores to ask if they have any meat available, most of the world we knew last New Year’s Eve has taken a seat on the bench.
There are still a lot of structures in place to help our society continue to function, though, and fish and game laws are among those still fully in effect. Uncle Sam is putting off tax collecting (who’d have ever thought THAT would happen?) until July 15, but it’s our obligation to still abide by fishing and hunting regulations for the sake of conservation.
Game wardens have among the most dangerous jobs around – they’re typically working alone in remote areas and dealing with people who may be breaking laws. And most of the time, they’re armed with at least a knife.
I’ve known and worked with a number of game wardens over the years, and every one of them has stories that’ll break your heart and others that’ll make you laugh so hard you’ll pull a muscle.
Recently, a number of Central Texas wardens have come across people who got it wrong, including several cases where people were illegally selling game fish (it’s legal to give them away), trespassing, poaching wildlife, catching and keeping game fish using a throw net, and just plain fishing and hunting without a license.
Anyone under the age of 17 can fish without a license. Otherwise, anglers and hunters should visit the Texas Parks & Wildlife website to get a license and learn the laws on seasons, limits, etc. – the game wardens know them by heart.
Lake Waco is still open in places
Last week, Governor Abbott directed that all state parks in Texas be closed, including lakes and streams on state park grounds. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages most area lakes, is keeping most parks and boat ramps under its jurisdiction open.
Lake Waco, which sits 15 minutes or less from anywhere in town, offers a getaway if you’re tired of looking at walls, the inside of your fridge, and electronic screens. Some parks and facilities are closed, but most remain open and there are currently no plans to change the status quo.
Currently, the only areas fully closed are Bosque Park below the dam, the Waco Dam access point/trail, the Airport Beach and day use area (flooding) and Reynolds Creek Park. Corps officials said that campgrounds and other areas that promote or encourage groups of people to gather in close proximity will remain closed until further notice.
Flat Rock and Lacy Point access areas are fully open; boat ramps at Koehne, Twin Bridges and Speegleville are open; Airport and Midway boat ramps are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
There are also places here and there that offer non-gated shoreline access, and there’s plenty of bank to roam along at area rivers and creeks.
One big catfish
Congratulations to Centex angler Willie Davis, who caught his personal best blue catfish last weekend at Lake Waco. Davis, who’s an admin with the social media group Fish On Texas!, was fishing on the south end of the lake last Saturday night when he hooked the monster.
“I was fishing with Tony Montoya and Cody Cox,” Davis said, “using a Carolina rig with a huge gizzard shad head.” The trio was in a timbered area in seven feet of water when the fish took the bait.
“The fight was awesome,” he added. “I didn’t think it was that big until I worked it close in to the boat, and that’s when it really started fighting.”
When he managed to get the fish turned back and netted, he was the proud and temporary owner of a 54.7-pounder. After a few photos, Davis released the fish.
Squirrelly story
You never know when fishing gear will come in handy. One day when I was a kid, I opened the front door to step outside when a squirrel sitting nearby got startled and bolted right past me and into the house before the screen door closed.
So I had to go back into the house and tell my parents that I had let a squirrel into the house. At first, they were skeptical, wondering if it was a setup or prank of some kind, but a few seconds later, the squirrel zipped past, running into a lamp and tearing off behind the couch and into the dining room.
We stood around for a few minutes, occasionally jumping into the air like some human whack-a-mole game, when I had the idea of getting the dip net out of the boat.
Any net-man will attest to the occasional difficulty scooping up a fish from the water, so just imagine trying to net a creature that runs so fast all you see is a blur – that’s not even attached to a fishing line.
After a series of attempts, my dad (after uttering at least three curse words I had never heard prior) said something like, “Aww, hell. I guess we’ve got a pet squirrel now.” In the meantime, the squirrel was tiring out, and after a dozen more laps around the house, it had slowed down enough that Dad scooped it up and carried it outside.
Next time you’re wondering whether or not you need a new dip net, just think about how someday it might save you from a runaway squirrel.
