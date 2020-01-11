Travis Bailey is a magician of sorts. For more than three decades, Bailey has hosted a party that magically erases the idea of disability.
This year’s event, the 33rd Annual Fishing Event for Very Special People, is slated for Feb. 1 at the Extraco Events Center’s General Exhibits Building, which is located at 4601 Bosque in Waco. The party runs from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. and is absolutely free for people with mental or physical handicaps and their caretakers.
Participants will enjoy a day of music, food, drinks, dancing, carnival-style games, karaoke, trout fishing and more in a supportive and fun environment. It attracts thousands of participants and volunteers from all over the state, and by the end of the day, the line between disability and ability is virtually blurred away.
The centerpiece of the party is the 10,000-gallon fish tank, which is stocked with thousands of scrappy, tasty rainbow trout which participants can catch (three per person). Volunteers will be on hand to clean and bag fish for folks to take home. The original tank was actually a brewing tank donated by Lone Star Beer back in 1987.
Bailey says that volunteers and service organizations are the backbone of the event, and over the years, Baylor, the Young Marines, Fort Hood soldiers, Texas Parks & Wildlife officials, MHMR, Red Man Bingo, Veterans of Foreign Wars, K-12 school service clubs, fishing groups, and a number of individuals have pitched in to make the day memorable. Each participant is paired up with a volunteer guide who will accompany him or her throughout the day.
Admission is free, as are food, drinks, games and all other activities. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the party wraps up at 2 p.m. Organizers recommend dressing warmly, because even if the outside temperature is warm, the building is kept cool to accommodate the fish.
Also on hand will be a number of services, resources, and connections to help the families and facilities that take care of those with disabilities.
Volunteers are needed to help set up in the days leading up to the party, as well as on “game day” by pairing up with guests, running the games, baiting hooks/removing fish, cleaning and bagging fish, and other tasks.
For information on how to volunteer, as well as to register if you’ll be bringing 3 or more participants, call 254-752-8361.
Big cats
Centex fishing guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) says catfishing on Whitney and Richland Chambers has been great, with fish up to 50 pounds coming aboard. “Fish shallow, windy flats for eaters,” he said, “and look for the birds working.”
Big fish are coming from deeper water drifting from 28-38 feet around submerged structure. He’s also found good action on big sand bass by dropping slabs during drifts.
12-year record
The record for largemouth bass on Lake Waco is now 12 years old. Ricky Culverhouse caught the 13.87-pounder back in 2008 while fishing a tournament on the north end of the lake.
Remembering Reba
If you have even a passing interest in football, then you’re surely familiar with the bible of football in the Lone Star State, Texas Football Magazine.
I met the magazine’s creators, Dave and Reba Campbell, and their family back in the 1980’s. I was working at a local restaurant, and they became regular and valued customers. I reconnected with their daughter Julie a handful of years ago through the school activities and friendship of my daughter and hers, and occasionally got to visit with Dave and Reba at a choir concert or school play.
Reba and Dave met while working at the very newspaper you’re reading now, and both were honored and respected for their journalistic accomplishments. In fact, Dave was responsible for adding the outdoor column and hiring my predecessor, Earl Golding, to cover the stories and highlight the outdoor-related accomplishments of folks in our area.
The Campbells celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December, and Reba passed on her intelligence, work ethic, and sweet nature to her daughter and granddaughter, Derby. Well done.
