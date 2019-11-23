For a lot of folks, the upcoming holiday season is their favorite time of year.
Thanksgiving brings families and friends together for food, football, watching Uncle Jimmy fall asleep on the sofa after his third helping of pecan pie, and catching up with each other’s lives. The sights, smells, sounds, flavors, and traditions of Christmas serve as a touchstone to walk people back through the seasons to their childhood memories.
But for others in our community, this time of year is a struggle. Maybe it’s the first holiday season since the death of a loved one; maybe there are family or financial problems that become intensified; maybe there’s not a foundation of good memories to go back to. Maybe there won’t be anything under the tree again this year.
Central Texans show their generosity every year through food and toy drives, and thanks to Food for Families, Toys for Tots, and other efforts, area kids and families who don’t have enough resources to recreate a made-for-TV Christmas special can still put together a good family experience to build upon.
One of those opportunities to help brighten the holidays for others is less than two weeks away, as the 3rd Annual Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament is slated for Dec. 7 at Lake Waco. The brainchild of Fish On Texas!, this year’s competition will be headquartered at Twin Bridges Park and features several divisions and numerous prizes.
Fish On Texas! is a group that was organized on social media and not only highlights accomplishments of area anglers, but also offers advice for those new to the sport and also takes part in serving the community through fundraisers, cleanups, and other efforts.
The divisions are boat ($80 entry per team), bank ($20 per team), and junior ($5 for anglers 16 and younger), and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each. Other awards will go to big fish, skunk (no fish), big ugly (biggest carp, gar, or drum), and there’ll be plenty of raffle prizes going out.
Teams of two are allowed for bank fishing, and 3-person teams can fish from boats. Registration/check-in is at 5 a.m., and fishing will run from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Competitors have to be in the weigh-in line by 3:30. There’s a 4-pole limit per adult, and a 2-pole limit for the junior division. The heaviest 5-fish bag wins.
Each entry will also cover the cost of donating a new, unwrapped toy to a kid in need. Sponsorships are available, and donations are welcome. Google Fish On Texas! to find a link to their social media page and find out more about how to support this tourney.
Even if you don’t compete, the Fish On! folks will be happy to accept new, unwrapped gift donations at the tourney headquarters. Plus, you’ll get to see some big fish and hear some bigger fish tales being told.
Winter fishing
Fishing is starting to tilt towards winter patterns, and Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says it won’t be long before he’s back to fishing artificials again, saving him the trouble of catching live bait before each trip.
He’ll be fishing swim baits under the birds, and bouncing 1-ounce chartreuse slabs off the bottom, and he stressed that this time of year, when the water is cold, sound travels a lot more efficiently, and something as simple as a dropped pair of pliers or slamming a lid can spook a school of hungry fish and shut off the bite. Drifting and minimal trolling motor usage are the best techniques for navigating in the hot zone.
Yadon’s generous donation to the Toys for Tots tourney on Lake Waco (guided trip) will go to an amazingly lucky winner. He’s also got gift certificates available for the Christmas season.
Pro catfish guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) says if you’re looking for a trophy catfish, now’s the time to get on the water. “Water temps are in the mid-50s, and the big blues are on the roam,” Houston said. He’s finding fish in the river channels in 17-22 feet of water (with nearby drop-offs), and the biggest, freshest shad you can find is the best bait. His big fish of the week weighed 61 pounds.
Beach fishing
Some of the best Thanksgivings in my life were those spent with my family and friends at the beach. For about a five year stretch, we’d all pack up and head to Port Aransas to be thankful, eat a lot of good food, splash in the Gulf, and catch some fish.
In the late fall, the rates are cheaper, the beaches and shops are less crowded, the salt and sand that typically coats you like breaded fish during the summer months is minimal, and the fishing is solid.
Former Centex broadcaster Tyler Thorsen, who now makes his home on the Texas coast, says if we had make the Thanksgiving trip this year, we’d be looking right into the Pompano window.
This is the time of year, Thorsen says, when the surf is three feet or less, that there’s typically the greatest number of pompano close to the beach. Normally, Thorsen tosses Fishbites jigheads tipped with shrimp into areas where he can easily reach the second gut. “Or, you get a good 11-plus foot surf rod and cast as far as you can,” he said. “Often, the pompano will be in the second and third guts out of range of normal gear you’d use for trout unless you wade to the top of the first bar and cast from there.”
Pompano can be caught in the first and wade gut, along with whiting, some oversided reds, and jack crevalle. Thorsen advises bringing a long rod rigged with a 2-ounce silver spoon. “You’ll know when the jacks are around when you see mullet exploding out of the water,” he said.
Reds have been good on cut and live finger mullet, and trout have been caught inshore over grass on soft plastics and suspending baits. He says to fish the deep guts and along the ICW after strong fronts for reds, trout, flounder, and black drum.
If you’ve never spent time at the beach during the “cool” months, it’s worth the trip. Everything from summer is still there except the crowds, high prices, and sticky air.
