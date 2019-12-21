One of the benefits of living in Central Texas is that even though we might have to occasionally deal with snow and ice or thunderstorms and tornadoes, on most days, we can manage a trip outdoors.
Summers in Texas are gonna be hot and dry – with a few exceptions here and there (like when the Lake Waco pool rise in 2003 was fulfilled within a handful of days due to flooding rains that kept most boaters off the water for most of the summer).
Everybody notices the lack of rain during the Lone Star State’s hot, dry summers, but farmers and fishermen are about the only ones who notice when we’ve had too much or too little rainfall during the winter months.
A wetter than normal late spring set up a close to having a normal annual rainfall total, but when you get a lot of your rain in a short burst that has to be managed to avoid flooding, it can look ok on paper but not look the same along the shoreline when the year is coming to an end.
If you’ve driven across an area lake or stream lately, you’ve probably noticed there’s a lot more bank than usual. It’s not hot, and there’s not a lot evaporation taking place, but we’re parched and water levels area-wide are low and falling.
Even the light rains that came through late last week didn’t have any noticeable effect. Drizzle on a drought is like spit on a wildfire. McLennan County is currently in a moderate drought, while Freestone, Navarro, Bell, and Williamson are classified as severe. Several areas in the Hill Country and along the Mexican border are in extreme drought conditions, and unless a significant wet weather event or two pass through, we’re looking at increasing browns and reds on the Texas drought map.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls for some rain over the next month, with mostly warm or mild temperatures – along with a few spells of cold mixed in. The precipitation forecast doesn’t look like it will compensate for the rain deficit we’re in before the white bass run starts to set up in January and February. Lake Waco is currently 5 feet below normal level, and Whitney is about 7 feet low.
How does this affect anglers? Well, at Lake Waco, if you remember the layout prior to the 7-foot pool rise in 2003, you’re pretty close to having your old lake back. Plus, if you fish open waters for schooling fish, you don’t have much concern with how low the shallows are.
Waco angler Keith Rodriguez says he’s been waiting for the big rain to come along and fill up the lake like it usually does. “Every time it almost gets to the old lake level where my old spots show up, I can fish the way I used to,” he said. He’s also having to use his graph a lot more – not just to locate fish, but to read the lake’s structure beneath the surface.
“I’m fishing in 16-20 feet of water with good structure underneath and fishing with more shad for bait now that I’ve mastered the cast net,” he said.
Longtime Centex angler Travis Bailey says the low water levels aren’t affecting his catch totals, saying the crappie are still around submerged brush piles. “The lake is nearly 5 feet low, but still 2 feet above the old lake level, so I fish some of the old brush piles that were a little deep but are now just right,” he said.
He says the bite is a little lighter, but it makes him pay more attention to line movements. He’s also impressed by the numbers of shad and body weights of fish he’s catching. He suggests fishing very slowly and being patient for bites.
Catfishing legend Danny King says he’s being squeezed by the lower water levels. “I usually hit the shallows where the water is warmer on the sunny and cold days, but those places are high and dry,” he said. “We need rain and the fish need the structure and food sources that come with shallow winter waters.”
Guide Michael Houston said he has mostly been fishing in open waters lately, so like Bailey and Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon, the lower levels haven’t had much effect on his approach. “My advice for catfishing right now would be patience,” Houston said. “And big, fresh bait.” Yadon is finding a lot of success catching schooling stripers roving in big schools in open waters using artificial baits.
Houston added that while trips during this time of year can lack in quantity, the quality of fish you catch can make up for the lower numbers. “One fish can make it an epic trip,” he said. “Find an area with busted up bait,” he said, “in 20 to 40 feet, and be patient. Give your baits longer soak times – even up to an hour.”
He said during some times of the year, he’ll move on after fishing 10 minutes without a bite, but cold weather slows down metabolism for a lot of species and it takes a little more coaxing.
