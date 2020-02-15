Mark Twain used to say, “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” and while that notion is pretty absurd, the same applies to a lot of other things in our society.
With Waco having become a thriving hub of tourism in recent years, more and more people are spending their time and money here, and the city doesn’t always make a positive impression.
Downtown is the main staging area for tourists, thanks to the silos, and as businesses and events continue to expand, so will the focus on Lake Brazos. One of the biggest negative comments I’ve heard from visitors to the downtown district has been related to litter.
Bruce Huff has been hearing the comments about litter, too, and not only is he speaking up about it, he’s putting his words into action. Several years ago, Huff organized a group of folks to perform litter clean-up projects, and his efforts have turned into a movement. His Group W Bench Litter Patrol is now a 501c3 and is spearheading projects, as well as joining in with other groups’ events, to clean up trash around Central Texas and put a prettier face on Waco for the thousands upon thousands of tourists who show up annually.
A major focus has been on the downtown area, but the group also provides opportunities for people and groups looking to complete community service hours. The group also partners with Keep Waco Beautiful, Fish On Texas!, and other organizations to support other anti-litter projects.
For years, anglers who fish the banks of Lake Brazos have complained about trash in the water and along the shoreline, and many have started bringing along garbage bags to clean up their fishing areas so they don’t have to sit in somebody else’s mess.
But a lot of the trash in and along the river doesn’t originate there. Sure, there are some lunkheads who think it’s cool to tie empty tortilla bags to the bridge after tossing their little flour Frisbees toward bridge pilings, but the majority of garbage in Lake Brazos comes from the parking lots, streets, and neighborhoods in town.
When you see a fast food drink cup lying in a parking lot, it’s just a matter of time before wind and a rain storm comes along and pushes it into a gutter or storm sewer. From there, it’s a matter of time before it washes into the river.
Huff’s latest project finds him partnering with the Midway High School Robotics Club to build a bottle boat (made from empty soft drink bottles) that will prowl the river collecting trash and other debris.
Huff, a Vietnam veteran, is looking for materials to help complete the project. To learn more about how to help, do a Google search for Group W Bench Litter Patrol.
Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald for more on this and other anti-litter projects.
Bass and cats and higher waters
Area lakes and rivers got a boost from last week’s rains, with Lake Waco’s level jumping about two feet higher from the previous week, and with more wet weather in this week’s forecast, the new water should improve the outlook for the upcoming white bass spawning run into creeks and rivers.
It’s also a positive sign for other species, and anglers fishing shallow waters will likely find fish waiting for insects, crustaceans, frogs, and other critters to be flushed into the water.
Guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) says the shallow-water trophy catfish bite is kicking in strong and should continue through April. “The big girls will be gorging themselves getting prepared for spawning,” he said. “Look for shallow mud flats 1-4 feet deep and use big, fresh cut bait – and hold on.”
His big fish last week weighed 54 pounds and came from a shallow mud flat.
Waco angler Keith Rodriguez says his Saturday trip resulted in only a few white bass, but says the next round of rainfall “should get them wagging their tails and the slaughters will start. We’re using the candy bait – ghost minnows – for whites.” He’s catching them right off the bottom in 22 feet of water.
After fishing for whites, he turned his attention to catfish, and while he’s looking for that 100-pound blue, he’s still happy catching slots and eaters. He’s using cut shad fresh from the lake. “I’m finding large schools of shad in 20-23 feet of water,” he said.
