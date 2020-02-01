It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means different things to different people. To some, it means traveling around to different parties and watching a mixture of touching and outlandish commercials while eating Ro-Tel dip, chicken wings, and Chex Mix while pretending to care about the game. To others, it means staying home to watch the last football game of the season, away from amateur sports fans who shush people like me for talking during commercials.
After this weekend, football fans will start looking for other things to do, and for folks who want to shift from spectator to participant, the annual white bass spawning run is the perfect opportunity to get your feet on the ground and fish in the skillet.
The “run” takes place in February and March in Central Texas waters, and marks the first major fishing event of the new year. It’s when white bass, or sand bass, swim upstream into rivers and creeks from the main lake and make more white bass.
Typically, it’s a period when fish are concentrated into small areas and feeding aggressively, giving bank fishermen improved chances to catch as many as boaters. But conditions have to be right for the run to be successful, and one key ingredient is missing this year – enough water.
Having gone through a dry fall and winter, Central Texas lake and stream levels are low and falling. A year ago, Lake Waco was at normal level, and now it’s at less than 80% capacity – roughly where it was before the 7-foot pool rise in 2003. Some ranchers are pumping water into their stock tanks to keep enough water for livestock to survive, and unless a significant rain event pushes through our area, we’ll be looking at drought conditions for the rest of the winter.
White bass need a moderate stream flow to successfully reproduce, and if they stage up at the mouths of rivers and creeks and don’t sense there’s enough movement to carry the suspended eggs from upstream down toward the lake, they’ll simply stay in the main lake and lay eggs on wind-blown points and other areas.
Anglers like Waco’s Keith Rodriguez don’t bother with the run upstream, focusing on the main lake instead and catching at least as many sand bass during the run as anglers upstream do.
Top baits for catching white bass are minnows, small jigs and spinnerbaits, tied flies, and crankbaits. Most anglers enjoy catching whites on lighter gear. Typically, sand bass gather in schools near channel bottoms that are adjacent to sand or gravel bars. There’s a daily bag limit of 25 white bass per angler, and they have to be a minimum of 10 inches in length to be keepers.
Tourney fishing update
The latest stop on the South 40 Trail was Jan. 18 at Lake Belton, and the team of Eric and Zane Washburn took the top prize with a 5-fish total of 11.74 pounds. Robby Bruce and L.J. Castillo took second with a bag weighing 11.35. The tourney’s big fish went to Jerry Maddox (7.93 pounds). 81 teams entered, and a total of 389 pounds of bass were weighed in.
The next tourney is Feb. 29 (that’s right – Feb. 29) on Lake Whitney, and the South 40 Shootout and Expo will take place March 28-29 on Lake Waco and at the Extraco Events Center.
