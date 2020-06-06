The year 2020 started off friendly enough, I guess. But before we could slurp down our first green beer of the year, a new virus came blasting into the room coughing poison in our faces, and the world has been upside-down ever since.
My daughter and the rest of the 2020 graduating class saw their prom, senior skip day, senior prank day (which I was serving as an advisor for), and graduation evaporate, or in the case of commencement ceremonies, become so altered that they looked like Stephen King planned them out.
Churches shut down – yep, churches shut down. Schools and businesses closed and went to virtual learning and curbside service. Elections were canceled. Nobody won March Madness. A bunch of short dudes sat around and rode their couches instead of horses on Kentucky Derby Day. A friend of mine posted a picture of his unusable Rolling Stones concert tickets. We learned a new definition for the word “Zoom” and saw what our co-workers’ houses and pets look like. And the list continues to grow.
In fact, I heard last Friday that the Belton 4th of July parade will be virtual this year, and Independence Day celebrations across the country have been canceled outright. It’s a whole new world, and things won’t be anywhere close to normal for a while, despite what politicians tell you.
Outdoors-wise, with the exception of some closed parks and group facilities, fishing and hunting have carried on as usual. Outdoor activities were deemed essential (both in terms of recreation and as a way of obtaining food), and fishing in particular saw a significant increase in the number of people participating through the spring.
On the other hand, the fishing-related events that typically spray the calendar during spring and early summer (tournaments, angling opportunities for kids, trade shows, expos, etc.) were either pushed forward into the fall or canceled for this year.
One of those that hit close to home is the South 40 Expo and associated tournament trail fishing championship that was originally scheduled for late March. The event offers seminars and demonstrations, exhibitors and vendors, championship tournament weigh-in and awards ceremony, and more, while providing scholarships to Central Texas youth.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and on the advice of health officials, among other conversations, South 40 organizers called off the Expo and championship tournament. “First, let me say we didn’t make this decision without a lot of discussion and thinking through every option,” said Extraco Events Center President/CEO Wes Allison. “We looked at different scenarios to conduct the event sometime later in the year or in some different format, but the uncertainty of not being able to procure insurance and the fact that we as a company still have not gone back to work full time drove the decision.” In addition, Allison said that at the time of the cancellation, they didn’t have permission from local authorities to hold a tournament on the lake.
He pointed out that the purpose for the event is fund-raising for scholarships, and as he and his team studied the rules and situation in front of them, they determined it wouldn’t be feasible or financially responsible to continue, so they divided the guaranteed first place payout and returned that amount to each qualifying team, plus a check to last year’s winners.
A number of anglers who qualified through the four-tournament trail have expressed frustration and anger at the decision, and Allison has heard what they’re saying. “We fully realize it is upsetting to the fishermen and we apologize for having to cancel,” he said. “It is heartbreaking for us to cancel this event, but the current situation left us no choice. We as a company have been hit hard by the pandemic and have had to cancel many other events, too, but we have every intention to have the 2020-2021 South 40 Trail, Championship & Outdoor Expo with plans to start fishing the trail this fall.”
The Covid outbreak has affected everybody in the civilized world, and we still don’t know what this virus has in store for us. The number of cases continues to rise while we wait on treatments and vaccines, and in the meantime, all we can do is the best we can.
Our grandparents and great-grandparents were called by our nation to go overseas and fight in horrible battles, and I’m among those who lost family members fighting in those wars. Our generation is being called upon to stay at home, or to wear masks when we’re out in public.
I think we’re getting off easy on answering the call.
Striper tips for summer
The fishing is still going strong on area lakes, whether you’re after bass, catfish, stripers, or about any other species, and with daytime temperatures building into the high 90’s, it’s wise to take precautions against overheating. That includes staying hydrated and wearing sun protection. When you’re fishing, you have both the sun’s rays blasting down from above as well as reflecting back into your face from the water’s surface, and that combination can be dangerous to your skin.
Another way to deal with the summer heat is to avoid it by fishing around dawn, dusk, and overnight. There are added challenges to a night trip, but they can be as rewarding as daytime trips without the blast furnace and heavy water traffic.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon’s daily goal is to get his customers limited out and headed home with gallon bags full of tasty fish before the sun becomes a factor, and he has succeeded in meeting that goal on most mornings recently.
Yadon says the warming water temperatures will make striper fishing trickier, but with the right approach, you can still catch plenty. “Right now, we’re catching them in deeper water – anywhere from 35 to 38 feet,” he said, “but pretty soon, the thermocline is going to set up, and they won’t be able to survive that far down.”
The thermocline is the transition zone between oxygenated water closer to the surface and colder, low-oxygen water below. It varies in depth from lake to lake and day to day, but Yadon says that generally, the 24-28 foot depth is where you’ll find it on Whitney.
“Stripers are a cold-water fish, and they will drop below the thermocline to find it,” he said. “They’ll move up above the thermocline through the day to feed and take in oxygen, then they’ll drop back down.”
The trick, he says, is to have your bait sitting in the sweet zone when they come up for a breath and a bite. Using your electronics will help you identify the thermocline, and if you reel up your bait and it’s no longer alive, then that’s a good indicator that you’re fishing too deep.
You can find out more at Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook.
Amorous catfish
Catfishing legend Danny King (www.dannykingsbait.com) says the catfish spawn is on, with females laying eggs and the males moving into rocky areas, heavily-timbered and brushy flats, and mud holes along banks to fertilize them.
“Once the females move out, they’ll be hungry and looking for food,” he said. He recommends chumming likely spots with cattle range cubes and sweet feed. “Dump it in all at once early in the day, scattering it like chicken feed, and then go back in the late afternoon to fish into the night.” It’s a good idea to bring a little more of the mixture to broadcast while you’re fishing, too.
He repeats the process for several days using reduced amounts of chum, and says after the third day, you’ll have plenty of fish in the area. He typically baits out another spot or two so that fish will almost certainly be at one place or another. “This will help you beat the heat and all the other people playing on the lake,” he said.
