Except when there’s a hurricane blowing in, there’s not a bad time for a fishing trip to the coast, and now that school has started and football and hunting seasons are ramping up, there’s not as much competition for good saltwater fishing spots.
Former Centex broadcaster Tyler Thorsen, who now makes his home in Corpus, says the fishing is good both day and night along his stretch of the coastline.
Thorsen says to look for mullet in the surf, catch some in a throw net, and either use them as cut bait or live for redfish, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and trout. “There are lots of dusky anchovies and skipjacks feeding under them,” he said. “You can use spoons to catch them, too.” He recommends a 50-pound mono leader.
“Trout will feed near the skipjacks, but to catch them, you should go to the end of the feeding frenzy and fish a small plastic like a shad assassin under them,” said Thorsen. “Fish the bait very slowly or the aggressive skipjacks will get it.”
He said there are lots of redfish off of North Packery intercepting finger mullet headed south on the beach front. The water is clear all the way to the beach and the good visibility allows for sight-fishing from piers, bays, and passes.
Good catches of drum, whiting and mackerel are being reported on piers, and one lucky angler caught a 9 foot, 3 inch tiger shark from Bob Hall Pier in Corpus. An 11 foot, 7 inch tiger shark was also caught from the surf at the Padre Island National Seashore. Yep, there are some big sharks out there where folks are splashing and fishing.
Bay fishing has been solid, thanks to higher water levels. Sight-fishing in the bays has been paying off for tailing redfish and black drum. Thorsen says best bets are flies that imitate crabs and small shrimp or small jig heads with mullet swim baits.
Laguna Madre has been good for bull and slot reds at night, along with trout and flounder under the lights. Offshore trips have been yielding good catches of king mackerel, with 12-hour trips returning with amberjack, mackerel, dorado, and vermillion snapper.
You never know what you’re going to reel in from the ocean, but chances are good that you’ll at least catch something. If you’re not sure what bait and rigging to use, most folks along the coast are more than happy to give you some advice – and they’ll usually tell you some good spots to try out.
Tuff-Man bass tourney results
The Tuff-Man bass tournament trail kicked off its 2019-2020 series last Sunday at Lake Waco, and organizer Rick Smith said the fishing was the best he’s ever seen on Waco, with 84% of the 81 teams bringing fish to the scales.
The team of Chuck Simmons and Denny Copeland topped the field with a 5-fish sack weighing 30.47 – meaning their fish averaged more than 6 pounds apiece, an effort that paid off to the tune of $5000.
Charles Gerhart and David Shuster took second with 28.28 pounds, and reportedly caught them all before 9 that morning. They spent a lot of time and effort trying to keep their catch alive until the weigh-in. 20th place finishers Danny Langley and Shane Stafford has the day’s big bass, a 9.23-pounder.
Next month’s qualifying tournament will be on Lake Belton on the 20th, followed by the November tourney on Whitney and December at Stillhouse. The championship will be in January.
