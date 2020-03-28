I feel for folks in the sports industry – with every sport in the world postponed or canceled, sports reporters and broadcasters are scraping for relevant news stories and discussion topics while a lot of “flashback” shows and reruns of games and matches are running on television in place of live sports. Some channels are broadcasting sports blooper programs, and people like me are learning that things like rugby and snowmobile racing can be pretty entertaining.
The outdoor sports are a little different. There are still plenty of people out there catching fish, and with the spring turkey hunting season opening on April 4 (it runs through May 17), there’ll be hunters back in the blinds or stalking through the woods in pursuit of some hard-to-get meat.
There’s plenty for me to write about, and even though today’s focus is on a fishing tournament that took place earlier this month, at least I’m not having to dig back decades for stories.
The day was March 8, and the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail was locked in on Lake Limestone for a qualifying tourney. They had no idea that it would be the last one for a while.
The 50 teams representing 30 different schools and after school programs caught a total weight of 223.17 pounds of fish, and sitting atop the leaderboard after the last team weighed their sack was the team of Westen and Peyten Urbanovsky of Clifton High School.
Team Urbanovsky’s 5-fish total weighed in at 20.55 pounds, giving them an average of 4.11 pounds per fish. Second place went to Landen Bennet and Carter Locklin of Team Texas Boat World (19.02), and rounding out the top three was Zachary Sinkule and Colby Downing of Tradinghouse Bassmasters. Clifton’s Nolan Davis boated the big bass of the day, a 7.38-pounder.
“This is Clifton’s first year to compete in the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail,” said Clifton team sponsor Greg McNew, “and the support throughout the community has been amazing. Clifton entered seven teams in the Limestone tournament.
“Nolan Davis and I talked about starting a fishing team last school year,” McNew said. “Over the summer, he did all the leg work, getting principal approval and getting the school set up with the Student Angler Federation, which is tied to the BASS Federation.”
During the 2019-2020 school year, students and parents have sold sponsorships for jerseys, complete with the sponsors’ company logos. McNew added that lots of scholarship opportunities are available through high school bass fishing. “I’m not sure who is having more fun with this fishing team,” he added, “me or the kids or their parents.”
The CTHSTT is open to middle and high school students, grades 6-12, to compete for scholarship money for their education and training after high school. Each student team is paired with an adult boat captain who operates the boat whenever the big motor is running. Captains can also share information, give advice, teach skills, and can help with catches by working the net. Students can navigate the boat via trolling motor.
I’m sure that most of these kids are still getting outdoors and fishing, keeping their chops up until the day when the next stop on the tournament trail gets the green light.
Lake Whitney is biting
For some folks, life is carrying on pretty much the same as usual – with a few hitches.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) is catching limits every day, and he’s occasionally booking both morning and afternoon trips.
“When you find them, they’re willing to bite,” said Yadon. “We’re catching them on live bait along channel edges and over humps, and we’re seeing them deeper than normal this time of year, probably because they’re releasing so much water from the lake,” he added.
The topwater action is starting up, according to Yadon, and he expects it to get better and better over the next next couple weeks.
Yadon has a 24-foot boat, which allows for maintaining a safe distance between anglers. The fish, on the other hand, are apparently in serious danger whenever Yadon puts his boat in the water.
Get out of the house
Getting outdoors for at least 30 minutes a day is good for your mental and physical health. Breeze and sunshine will let you shake off the dust, and it’s also good to get to a place where your eyes can focus on something a longer distance away than your television, phone, computer, or fridge.
Even a walk around the back yard is better than nothing. Get a little sweat going if you’re able, and get your heart and lungs involved, too.
If you go fishing and catch something you’re proud of, text me a photo at 254-717-8907.
