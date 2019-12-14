The 3rd Annual Fish ON Texas! Toys for Tots fishing tournament was met by beautiful weather, a good crowd, and lots of good fishing. Organizers Keith Rodriguez, Andre Bravo, Danny Tinsley, and others put together the catfishing event to benefit needy kids and provide a good time and a lot of prizes for competitors.
This year’s tourney was highlighted by a new blue cat record for Lake Waco. The team of Kevin Green, J.D. Ewing, and Jerry Hiland stole the show with Ewing’s record-shattering catch of a blue catfish that weighed 84.2 pounds, had a 37.5-inch girth, and measured 52.5 inches in length.
The fish was certified on-site, thanks to Richard Parrett’s official mobile weigh station. After verifying the details and getting photo and video evidence, the anglers released the monster-sized catfish back into the lake.
Ewing caught the fish on small shad, and the fight lasted an estimated 10 minutes. The big fish went on repeated runs, stripping line and leaving the angler to be patient until he could tire it out enough to get it aboard.
The catch nearly doubled the old record, a 47.63-pound blue caught by Scott Stepp in February 2011. Anglers and biologists alike agree that the lake’s slot limit is responsible for the upswing in big blue catfish, and it’s nice to see science produce such amazing results.
Bass schooling
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says this is his favorite time of year to fish, and it’s not disappointing him.
“The fishing is fantastic,” he said. “The stripers are building eggs for next spring’s spawn, and it’s all about calories – they’re pounding down anything they can find to eat.” Yadon is using artificial baits nowadays, and he’s finding fish in big schools. “They’re not relating to structure,” he said, “they’re just bunched up and roaming. If you can run across them, it’s on.”
It’s easy to get carried away when you see a school surface-feeding or spot a group of boats that are obviously in the action, but this time of year, barreling up with your big motor will almost always result in the school scattering. Yadon says drifting in or limited use of the trolling motor is the best way to approach an actively feeding school of marauding stripers.
Birds for the shootin’
The second split of dove season opens on Friday and continues through Jan. 14, and the same bag and possession limits still apply from the first split. Duck season continues through Jan. 26; if you can find a quail, you can take a shot at it through Feb. 23; and Rio Grande turkey and white-tailed deer season will come to an end Jan. 5.
Important stuff
The 9-banded armadillo, the species found in Texas, always gives birth to identical quadruplets.
