Not much looks normal these days. Sports, which are making a trickling comeback to television, are played in empty venues. Some restaurants and bars are strategically placing mannequins at tables to ensure physical distancing. And so on.
A lot of fundraising events have been postponed or canceled outright, but there are still some organizations going ahead with modified plans, and one of those is rolling out its annual fishing event for special needs kids.
CAST for Kids has made a huge splash in recent years, with top names in the fishing industry heading to Lake Waco to fish the Pro-Am tournament to raise money and awareness – as well as giving kids with disabilities a day to remember.
This year, things will be a little different due to Covid-19, said event organizer Jim Behnken. “Our children’s event is occurring Saturday, July 11 on the shores of Lake Waco,” he said, “and our gala fundraiser, normally held the night before, will be virtual and online this year.”
The Pro-Am tournament, which paired up high bidders with pro anglers and celebrities, has been replaced with an auction. People can bid to spend the day fishing with celebrity fishermen at a time to be arranged.
Behnken said the events will be in compliance with CDC, national, state, and local guidelines for Covid-19, including the use of facemasks, hand sanitizer, and disposable gloves, but the end result will be the same – disabled and special needs kids enjoying a great and memorable day of fishing fun.
For more information, visit castforkids.org/event/lakewaco.
Coastal fishing and sharks, too
If you’re heading to the coast for some saltwater therapy, you’ll find the beaches crowded and the fish biting. Former Central Texas outdoorsman and current beach denizen Tyler Thorsen, who co-hosts Lago in the Morning on 94.7 FM weekdays from 6-9 a.m., says that fishing is good just about anywhere you drop your bait.
Offshore, when the winds are favorable, anglers are catching lots of snapper, and added that king mackerel are in close, with the North and South jetties yielding mackerel, jack crevalle, and some big bull reds. Ribbonfish have been among the top-producing baits around the jetties.
At the piers, anglers have been catching king mackerel, whiting, jack crevalle, and Spanish mackerel, along with the ubiquitous hardheads and occasional sharks and stingrays.
Thorsen says a friend at Aransas Pass reported that high waters dominated last week, and while reds were hit-and-miss, speckled trout action was good in drop-offs (4-8 feet of water) in grassy areas off of flats. Shrimp and shrimp-imitating lures were producing good bites.
Surf-fishermen were finding good results with trout, bluefish, and blacktip sharks.
Jeff and Cheryl McNew and their ever-growing family recently took to the shore and did some good in the Port Aransas surf. Jeff said they used artificial baits a lot more than usual, with their best results coming on lipless crankbaits cast into the second and third guts.
“We caught a good variety of fish, including a nice red, several speckled trout, and a bluefish,” he said. Knowing that a bluefish makes good shark bait, his son Matt, who caught it, decided he’d rig it up and see what happened.
“I paddled the bluefish out past the breakers, about four hundred yards,” Matt said, “and then we waited.”
About half an hour passed before Matt and his brother Andy noticed the line was slack. Andy tightened up the line, and the fight began. After a while, Andy had worked the fish in to shore and Matt waded in to drag the 5-foot black tip out of the water.
After removing the hook and taking some photos, they released the fish back into the sea. Funny how people started taking that distancing thing more seriously when the shark showed up.
Lawful catfishing
Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists are developing a proposal that will streamline and simplify catfishing regulations, and I was fortunate enough to participate in a seminar last week in which agency leaders previewed their ideas for not only improving fisheries across the state for both quality and quantity of catfish, but also making regulations easy enough so that anybody can go out and not worry about breaking a regulation by not properly distinguishing between a blue catfish and a channel cat.
This common-sense approach to fishing regulation should be well-received among seasoned anglers as well as those who occasionally hit the banks to catch some fish for dinner. Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald outdoors for more details.
Being careful applies to water sports, too
When it comes to a good time, an afternoon at the lake is hard to beat. Fishing, skiing, swimming, or just kicking back and drifting are just a handful of the ways to enjoy the water.
Staying safe is a key ingredient to a good day – whether you’re on a boat or on the bank. Things like flotation devices are not only legally required in some cases (know the law), but they’re wise to wear, even if you’re a good swimmer. First-aid kits can take care of minor injuries like cuts, scrapes, burns, etc.
There are also other dangers to be aware of, and when the water temperatures warm and water levels drop, like they typically do in summer in Texas, they can contain hidden dangers in the form of microscopic creatures.
Last Labor Day Weekend, 10 year-old Lily Mae Avant, granddaughter of Tribune-Herald outdoors regular contributor Clay Yadon, became infected by a brain-eating amoeba while swimming with family and friends, and died a little over a week later.
The amoeba infects people when water containing it enters the body through the nose, and while it’s a rarity, when an infection does happen, it’s typically deadly. Some ways to avoid infection include staying out of areas with low water levels, not putting your head under water, wearing nose clips or plugs when in the water, and avoiding stirring up sediment in shallow water.
Health officials recommend keeping distilled water on hand to irrigate nasal passages if needed.
Condolences
Love and condolences go out to my long-time friend and fishing buddy Mark Terry, whose mother Annie died last week. I loved Mama Terry like she was family.
Let’s go fishing, Mark.
