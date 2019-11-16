There’s a lot more than luck involved when it comes to a good day in the hunting fields or fishing streams. Preparation, experience, and skill-building are all important pieces that outdoorsmen need in order to put themselves in position to catch a limit of fish or bag a trophy buck.
But even the best-suited angler or hunter will struggle if there are no fish or wildlife out there, and we Texans all owe the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department a tip of the hat for working to make sure that there’ll be something in the waters and woods when we show up to take home some tasty fish and game.
Conservation efforts aren’t always popular, but science-based planning and regulations have put Texas among the nation’s best places to go for recreational hunting and fishing. Just look at Lake Waco’s blue catfish slot limit, put into place over a decade ago, which mandates that blue cats measuring between 30 and 45 inches have to be returned to the water. This regulation has protected the breeding-aged blues and led to the growth of a significant population.
Size and number limits are put in place in response to behaviors by the worst elements of outdoor sportsmen. In the old days, it wasn’t unusual to see a handful of anglers dragging stringers of 300 fish back to the truck, and sometimes, they’d be so drunk that they’d get tired of cleaning fish and leave half of their catch behind to rot.
Managing fish and wildlife populations in a state the size of Texas is a daunting job. Our state’s geography includes about every climate zone (other than Arctic) you can get, and the physical landscape spans from coastal to forest to prairie to the Hill Country and West Texas deserts and mountains. Other than polar bears and penguins, we’ve got about any animal in the books.
The people who work at TPWD are dedicated public servants who do the hard work of making sure Texas continues to have a strong outdoor industry, and last week, we lost one of those folks.
Faye Dell Clements worked for 25 years at the TPWD fisheries and accounting offices, and was one of those behind-the-scenes folks who helped build the Lone Star State into the outdoor industry leader it has become.
Of course, we’re more than what we do for a living, and Faye, or Big Mama, as she’s known by her family and friends, lived an amazing life and made the world better. She and her husband, Jackie (Papa Jack), were married for 68 years and were the family’s anchor.
I met them through working with my friend (and their granddaughter) Amy, and we made an immediate connection. They made me feel like family, and I consider them my adoptive grandparents. No matter how long the time between visits, we pick up like it was just yesterday.
Big Mama was one of the funniest and sweetest folks I have known, and she didn’t try to be either. It just came naturally. She had a perspective on life that comes from a mixture of good times and tragedies, and while those things can make people smug or bitter, Faye Dell came through her life with brightness instead.
Their house was damaged by the West explosion, and they stayed in a motel for the first few days afterward. But when their lifelong friend Willie Nelson heard about their situation, he said something to the effect of, “The hell you are!” and gave them the keys to his hometown house to use until theirs got repaired.
Big Mama and Papa Jack attended church on the first and third Sundays at the Methodist church in Abbott (what I refer to as the Willie Church since he saved it from being torn down and supports it financially), and my family and I have attended with them – our daughter Haley has even sung and played several times during the worship services over the years.
Words are pretty weak when somebody you love dies, so I’ll just close this column out. But for the rest of my life, I’ll appreciate Faye Dell Clements for her dedication and contributions to the Texas outdoors, and for her being my Big Mama when I needed one.
