In exactly a fortnight, deer hunters across the state will be stealthily pursuing their favorite quarry from stands, blinds, and stalking them through the woods and fields. Highways have seen an increase over the past weeks of hunters transporting gear to deer camps to repair and stock cabins, deliver firewood, and otherwise prep for the opening of the general deer season on Nov. 2.
The season opener coincides with the uptick in the whitetail rut, or mating season, which usually peaks in mid to late November in Texas, and signs that it’s already ramping up are evident – and not always in good ways. In the past five days, I’ve seen two deer dead along the side of the highway between Woodway and McGregor, with one young buck having been struck and killed between the HEB and the dilapidated golf course down the hill on Hwy. 84.
More positive signs were visible on a couple of scouting trips I took around Lake Waco, when I spotted big numbers of deer in fields and wooded areas – including several good-sized herds with some quality bucks mixed in.
Area photographer Brian Boyd (www.brianboydphoto.com) has been posting some amazing deer (and other wildlife) photos on social media that he has taken recently. His skills and appreciation of the outdoors combine to make him one of the best in the field, and his artwork confirms that deer are on the move.
Every time a front pushes through, I think that summer has got to be over. Overnight temperatures in the 40s and daytime temps in the 60s gave hope to those of us who are tired of the 90s, but those days keep creeping back to us.
Weather doesn’t determine the timing of the rut, but atmospheric conditions can have an impact on wildlife behavior – and when it’s 95 degrees outside, that biological drive to reproduce will surely be tempered a little.
But with shortening daylight hours and cold fronts pushing through our area once or twice a week, along with other signs of fall like the first waves of geese moving south for the winter, we’re sure to shed summer soon.
Wildlife biologist Josh Sears says that signs of the rut are increasing daily. “Although we’re still weeks away from the peak, from mid-November to Thanksgiving, signs of pre-rut behavior are evident,” he said.
He says the frontal systems have triggered more sightings and trail-cam photos, but Sears adds that if you’re not seeing signs of deer yet, don’t worry. “Deer movement is definitely increasing, but a lot of them are still stuck to the acorns,” he said. “If the corn is piled up at the feeder, don’t fret – the deer are still there, but there’s a bumper crop of acorns this year, and that’s where the deer will be feeding before hitting the feeders again.”
Sears hunted last week in the Hill Country, and took a nice free-range, low-fence whitetail. “I was hunting in a live oak tree and the acorns were drawing in heavy action,” he said. “The 11-point, 150” buck was in mint condition, but just a couple of days later, four out of five bucks observed had missing G2s and broken main beams. “This is indicative of pre-rut fighting behavior to establish territory,” he said. He sent me a video of a mature buck making a scrape right under his stand and he reported seeing several others working scrapes. The females he saw were not on the run yet, but he said the bucks were checking them out from a distance.
Sears says it’s clear that big, healthy deer will be out there when the season opens. The two bucks mentioned in the Oct. 5 edition of the Tribune-Herald outdoor column that were taken by bowhunters along the Middle Bosque were scored at 242 7/8 and 202 by Montgomery Processing in Speegleville.
And don’t forget the fish
It’s always fishing season in Central Texas, and as water temperatures cool off, the fish in our lakes and streams will start feeding more aggressively to put on calories for winter energy and to start building eggs for the springtime spawning seasons.
Waco angler Keith Rodriguez (Fish On Texas!) said the lake’s big blue catfish are moving into shallower waters, with some still being caught drifting threadfin shad and cut gizzard shad in 20 feet of water.
White bass and hybrid-stripers are still biting strong, but they’re not as easy to find. “They’re not surface schooling, but you can find the schools and drop down your shiny bait into them and hold on,” he said. Rodriguez added that he’s also finding big hybrids chasing shad in water as shallow as 6 feet.
Catfishing legend Danny King is also looking to cooler water temps for big cats, saying his prime target zone is 45-55 degrees. “In the meantime, I’d advise fishing points in 6 to 15 feet of water,” he said. “Find one where the wind is blowing into it or across it.”
