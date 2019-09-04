Baylor is set to host an Oracle Pro Series tennis tournament Oct. 13-20, the pro circuit announced on Wednesday.
Most of the Oracle Pro Series tournaments will be combined men’s and women’s events with equal prize money ranging from $25,000 to $108,000 per tournament. The six combined tournaments scheduled for the fall of 2019 offer equal prize money of $25,000 and will be played in California, Texas and Florida.
The tournament at Baylor is the second on the schedule following the series-opening event at The Claremont Club in Los Angeles.
A press release from the tour stated that the Oracle Pro Series will attempt to expand the pathway for aspiring pro tennis players from college tennis to the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.