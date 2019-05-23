Waco’s Keith Green, a local dirt-track racing legend with dozens of championships to his credit, highlights a class of five new inductees to the Heart of Texas Speedway’s Wall of Fame.
The group will be honored at a 1 p.m. Sunday ceremony at the track.
In addition to Green, the rest of the 10th annual Wall of Fame class includes Paul White, Keith White, Sidney Kiphen and Doug Andrews.
Green started out his career as a motorcycle racer before transitioning to cars. His first car was a hobby stock, purchased by his father George, and Keith wasted no time in showing his competitiveness. He quickly became one of the racers to beat.
In time, he teamed with Harvey Cox to form Cox and Green Racing, which became one of the dominant forces on the dirt-track scene both in Texas and beyond. Green raced stock cars, late models, IMCA sports mods, wing modifieds and IMCA modifieds, and won numerous races and season titles across the board.
Green also spawned a new generation of racing champions through his sons Kevin and T.J.
“There are many who believe that he has probably won more championships and races than anyone in the history of the Heart O’Texas Speedway,” said longtime Speedway volunteer Tommy Armstrong of Green. “He is truly a legend who will never be forgotten.”
Paul White began his racing career driving cars built by his father and him. Then he started driving a car owned by Joe Sturdivant, another HOT Speedway Wall of Fame inductee, and ended up winning four straight season titles from 1993-96. He also won a pair of Sunbelt Regional titles and two Texas all-star races, and had a brief stint driving a truck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Keith White, aka the “Dirty White Boy,” is the younger brother of Paul White, and carved out his own place in HOT Speedway lore. He competed in hobby stocks, I-stocks, IMCA sports modifieds and IMCA modifieds, sometimes racing in as many as three classes in a single night. He remains the only driver in IMCA history to have won a national title in sport mods, I-stocks and modifieds.
Kiphen started his racing career in the early 1980s. Over the next 30-plus years, he racked up 10 track championships and more than 180 feature wins. Kiphen also won the HOT Speedway’s Fall Classic several times, and was a versatile racer who competed in no fewer than five different classes.
Andrews, who Armstrong labeled “a hard charger who did it the right way,” started racing in the late 1980s. He competed in hot stocks, pure stocks and street stocks, and his career hit a higher gear once he teamed up with Leon Brown and Joe Smith. Andrews ended up claiming 10 track championships, more than 150 feature wins, and four checkered flags in the Fall Classic. His favorite memory came on an April night in 1998 when he seized wins in both the hot stock and street stock classes on the same night.
Sunday’s event is free and open to the public, and will include complimentary hot dogs, chips and drinks.