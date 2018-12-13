And so it all comes down to this.
For 14 games, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union University have played all comers, and both have come through unscathed. Since September, the two teams have hosted and traveled to football games, with both teams dominating their opponents in almost each contest. For almost a year, both teams have been building to this moment. And now it’s here.
The Crusaders and the Purple Raiders will determine which of the two teams is the best in Division III football. They’ll meet in the Stagg Bowl Friday in Shenandoah, Texas, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Currently, Mount Union (14-0) is ranked No. 1 in the American Football Coaches Association and D3football.com polls, and UMHB (14-0) is ranked No. 2 in both polls. It’s been that way all season.
The two teams last met a year ago. The Raiders downed the Cru, 12-0, at the Stagg Bowl played in Salem, Virginia. It was the fourth time the two teams have met, all in postseason play.
UMHB defeated Mount Union, 38-35, in the 2004 National semifinals. The Purple Raiders returned the favor as they overcame UMHB, 48-35, in the 2012 national semifinals. The two met again in the 2016 semifinals, with UMHB winning that game, 14-12, on its way to the program’s first, and to this point only, national championship.
Mount Union has been averaging 51.1 points per game, gaining 228.9 yards in the air and 226.4 on the ground each game. It has limited opponents to 11.5 points per game. The team’s closest regular season game was a home game when the Raiders defeated John Carroll, 23-10. The Raiders’ closest game in the playoffs was last week’s 28-20 win over Johns Hopkins.
UMHB has averaged 55.5 points per game, giving up 7.9 on average to its opponents. The Cru is averaging 244.6 yards on the ground, 209.4 in the air. The defense has limited its opponents’ rushing attacks to 80.5 yards per game, and the passing to 133.1 yards. UMHB’s closest regular season game was against Hardin-Simmons, winning 26-0. The closest postseason win was 21-18 against Saint John’s in the third round of the playoffs.
Cru head coach Pete Fredenburg said that his team is ready for the game.
“Between last year’s loss and all that happened in the offseason, our players developed a tremendous dedication to get back to this game. Just getting back is not enough, though,” said Fredenburg, who was suspended for the first three games of this season for NCAA infractions. “We have to stand up and answer the challenge against a very good Mount Union team. Their program thrives on situations like this and have so much experience in these kinds of games.”
The game will be telecast on ESPNU. It can be heard on 101.7 FM with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m.