By the mid-1980s, the Texas women’s basketball program was the gold standard of the sport, only with one glaring omission. The gold standard was short on gold of the championship variety.
Despite dominating the Southwest Conference and ascending the Associated Press poll to the top spot by the end of the 1984 season, despite high seeding and even hosting early rounds of the tournament, the Lady Longhorns couldn’t break through.
It wasn’t just that Texas couldn’t win the big game. The Lady Longhorns couldn’t even get to the big game. Going into 1984-85, Texas had lost in the regional final versus Louisiana Tech two straight years and hadn’t made a final four since reaching the championship game of the AIAW tournament in 1982.
Texas had a golden opportunity to fill that championship void in 1985 as it was ranked No. 1, had the top seed in the Mideast Region and was set to host the NCAA Final Four in Austin. The Lady Longhorns entered the postseason with a 27-2 overall record, including a 19-game winning streak.
Kamie Ethridge, an All-American point guard as a junior that season, headed an accomplished junior class that led the way for Texas. The Lady Longhorns had just one senior on the roster, 6-foot-2 post Shell Bollin, but they possessed waves of talented players in their freshman through junior classes. Freshman Beverly Williams and sophomore Andrea Lloyd were emerging as stars to complement Ethridge and fellow junior Fran Harris.
The only apparent speed bump would be playing the regional semifinal and final on the home court of fourth-seeded Western Kentucky. From the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s inception and continuing through the 2010s, the event depended on participating teams to host most rounds of the tournament. Presumably, Texas was not allowed to host the regional games because it would be playing the Final Four at home if it made it that far.
Was that a problem? Well, Texas’s previous two seasons had ended in the regional final against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana. So, yeah, it was probably a bit of a mental block.
So, sure enough, after a first-round bye and a second-round throttling of Western Michigan by 22 points, the Lady Longhorns met up with Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Lloyd scored 20 points and gathered 18 rebounds to lead Texas in a scrape from start to finish with the Hilltoppers. But Western Kentucky’s Lillie Mason gave the Lady Longhorns problems all night as she contributed 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Texas led 90-88 with less than 20 seconds remaining before the Hilltopper’s Clemette Haskins hit a jumper to tie it with 14 seconds left in regulation.
Ethridge missed a running shot in the lane and Western Kentucky grabbed the rebound. A deflected ball out of bounds gave both teams the chance to think through the final play with one second to go before a possible overtime.
Austin American-Statesman sportswriter Mark Rosner’s game story implied that Texas coach Jody Conradt’s priority, as she set up a defensive strategy for the inbounds play, was to keep from fouling and sending a Hilltopper to the free-throw line with a chance to win it. The Lady Longhorns didn’t believe Western Kentucky could get a good look at a game-winner in one tick of the clock. And perhaps they still don’t.
“When (the 1985 team) had their 25th anniversary, they were still talking about that game they lost,” Conradt said. “They weren’t talking about the championship. They were going, ‘All right now, really, there was one second on the game clock. Somebody can inbound the ball, catch it, turn, jump, shoot and do all of that in one second?’ So they’re still not believing.”
In the 21st century, basketball fans have been trained to hold their breath even after a buzzer-beater goes through the hoop, waiting until the officials review the video evidence and determine if the shot actually counted. But there was no restraining a raucous home crowd at Western Kentucky that night.
Mason caught the pass and banked in a 10-footer for a 92-90 win, no questions asked.
When I spoke with Conradt in 2018, she said she’s never gone back to look at the tape to see if the ball left Mason’s hands in time. Perhaps it’s still too painful.
“It was like a dagger,” Conradt said.
Most of the time, the players and coaches who lose a heartbreaker like that can hide from the world for a while if they want, keeping the raw emotions out of the public eye. However, in the women’s basketball world of the mid-1980s, the Lady Longhorns were expected to shrug off the loss and be ambassadors for their sport as the Final Four was still coming to the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
“It felt like punishment,” Conradt said about showing up and smiling while other teams played for the national title on Texas’ home court.
Old Dominion claimed the national championship as it defeated Georgia in the final, 70-65.
But Conradt could see how it all played a role going forward. The Lady Longhorns had most of their talented roster coming back for the 1985-86 season, and now they had some painful but useful motivation.
“In a way, you wanted them to feel that disappointment,” Conradt said. “Watching somebody else play on your court, watching somebody else climb on the ladder and cut down the net. All that was incredibly hard.”
Texas 94, USC 78
December 10, 1985
Frank Erwin Center, Austin
Wait till next year.
It’s the eternal rallying cry of the sports fan. However, most of the time it’s uttered by lovable losers like the Brooklyn Dodgers or the Chicago Cubs of old. Rarely is it employed by the frontrunner because, well, the frontrunner usually finishes in front, and therefore has no reason to pine for the redemption of next year.
The Texas Lady Longhorns of the mid-1980s were the exception. Texas entered the winter of 1985 with a 47-0 all-time record in Southwest Conference games, a streak that encompassed three SWC regular-season championships and postseason tournament titles. The Lady Longhorns’ conference rivals rarely came within 20 points of a victory. It was much more common for Texas to breeze to forty-point wins in SWC games.
That wasn’t going to change in the 1985-86 season. The Lady Longhorns started the year with the No. 1 ranking and their most tenacious opponents were staring right back at them in the mirror.
Old Dominion won the national championship the year before, celebrating its victory in the Lady Longhorns’ arena in Austin. But it was Texas that played like the defending national champion through the early stages of the 1985-86 campaign. The Lady Longhorns took on a who’s-who list of challengers and dispensed with all of them. They reached the pinnacle of their nonconference slate when they hosted fellow superpower Southern California in Austin on December 10.
The Women of Troy had won the NCAA Tournament in 1983 and 1984 and featured the superstar of women’s basketball in versatile forward Cheryl Miller. But the Lady Longhorns swarmed USC and, despite Miller scoring 31 and guard Cynthia Cooper pitching in 23, Texas took control of the game in the first half. Forward Annette Smith led Texas with 22 points, post Andrea Lloyd added 16, nine assists and seven boards, and guard Beverly Williams contributed 18 points and three steals. Texas’s full-court pressure defense caused USC to give up 21 turnovers, helping the Lady Longhorns stay in command on the way to a 94-78 triumph.
For a December contest, Texas’s win over USC overflowed with significance. The matchup of elite women’s basketball programs — Texas sat atop the national rankings and USC came in at No. 4 — excited the Lady Longhorns’ fan base. A school-record 11,470 in attendance rocked the Erwin Center that night.
Although Miller would continue to reign as the game’s brightest luminary, there was no doubt who had the best team late in 1985.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that Texas is the best team in the country,” USC coach Linda Sharp said after the game.
The Lady Longhorns took another sigh of relief after the win. Austin American Statesman Randy Riggs’ game article revealed a pleased-for-the moment side of Conradt. “I can’t find very much to complain about,” she said. “We played very well. We had so many clutch plays. We were clutch all night.”
However, the win only increased the pressure on Texas to be the last team standing at the end of the season. Whatever momentary satisfaction the Lady Longhorns gained from defeating USC, it didn’t distract them from their one and only goal.
“In my mind the impetus was to get past the disappointment of three consecutive years of not meeting expectations,” Conradt told me in 2018. “There was a totally different attitude. There were egos on that team. There were eleven players on that team that played in every game. But there was no overt discussion or I don’t think any attitude of ‘I should be playing more.’ It was like, ‘We want to get past the disappointment.’ I think the pressure was so evident. I felt it tremendously. I felt like, ‘I don’t know that I can move forward.’”
Texas 97, USC 81
March 30, 1986
Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
Early on in Jody Conradt’s tenure at Texas, legendary Longhorn football coach Darrell Royal passed along a hard truth. It wasn’t advice or a comforting thought to lean on when times got tough. It was just something he learned during his two decades at the school. “The interesting thing about the University of Texas, you have to be No. 1 or better,” Conradt recalled.
When the 1986 NCAA Tournament began, the Lady Longhorns knew they had to be better than No. 1. They had to be perfect.
Texas finished the regular season with a 29-0 record, having made another pristine run through the SWC regular season. The Lady Longhorns began the postseason by winning another conference tournament title and they held the No. 1 national ranking on the brink of March Madness, as they had all season long.
None of that lessened the pressure. Quite the opposite. Just about everything that happened in the early history of NCAA women’s basketball served to put more focus on Texas’ lack of a national championship. All eyes in the sport watched to see if the Lady Longhorns could fill their championship void.
And then, finally, the pressure lifted. Texas stared at another early elimination as they battled Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region final, in Austin this time. It was too close for comfort and many of the veteran Texas players faltered at the thought of another disappointment. But sophomore Beverly Williams didn’t flinch.
Williams scored a career-high 20 points, giving the Lady Longhorns the fuel they needed to escape Ole Miss, 66-63.
“And then it was just fun after that,” Conradt said. “No pressure.”
Texas proved to be hungry for a rematch with Western Kentucky in the national semifinals. This time, Texas had a plan.
“Remember that we didn’t have the ability to scout video,” Conradt said. “There were only a few games on television. Lynn Poole, who was my assistant at that point, had gone to watch Western Kentucky. She came back and said their post player is really, really good. Sure enough she was. She jumped over our head sometimes and shot. By the time we played them the second time, we knew so much about her — that she could only turn over her left shoulder. So everybody wore a piece of tape on their left hand, meaning overplay her to this side and it was over. That was the only time that we had done it that way, but we used it a number of times after that. It was dramatic and Lynn came up with that idea because she focused on defense. That was probably the turning point.
“Plus the fact that we were pretty revved up.”
The defensive trick worked to perfection as Texas throttled the Hilltoppers, 90-65. Mason finished with just 15 points and fouled out with 7:18 remaining. Lady Longhorn freshman forward Clarissa Davis, who found the spotlight of the Final Four to her liking, scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
Texas followed Davis into the championship game to face USC. Once again, the Women of Troy matched their superstars, Miller and Cooper, against the Lady Longhorns’ tremendous depth.
From the opening tip, Texas seemed to have left any anxiety about falling short of its ultimate goal behind it. Instead, the Lady Longhorns were the aggressors as they sprinted to an 8-2 lead in the early stages. After USC’s stars countered to pull even, Texas’ freshman forward came off the bench to provide a spark.
Davis began collecting buckets in the first half, helping Texas establish a 10-point edge at halftime. She finished the championship game with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Her effort on the offensive end had become a trusted weapon for Texas. The Lady Longhorns got a surprise boost versus USC from forward Cara Priddy, who erupted for 15 points.
“There was much talk about this game being the final game for the seniors, especially Cheryl Miller,” Conradt said in the wake of Texas’s victory. “But Cara reminded everyone, ‘Hey, I’m a senior too, and I think I’m going to have a good game too.’”
The Lady Longhorns put their stamp on the contest midway through the second half when senior forward Fran Harris dished out a pair of brilliant assists. Harris drove toward the basket from just beyond the free-throw line, then slipped a pass around two USC defenders to Priddy, who finished with a layup. On USC’s next trip down the floor, Harris grabbed a rebound, then turned and threw an overhand pass to Davis near midcourt. Davis hauled in the basketball and darted to the basket for another easy lay in, this one giving Texas a 64-46 lead with 12:33 left to play.
Miller, who battled foul trouble for most of the contest, fouled out with 7:23 remaining. Texas cruised from there to a 97-81 win and the national championship that had eluded them for so long.
The Lady Longhorns cut down the nets at Rupp Arena following the victory over USC. After the customary barrage of postgame interviews, they quickly returned to Austin, where the American Statesman reported that 3,300 fans had congregated to welcome their team back to the Frank Erwin Center.
Among the praises Texas’s fans heaped on the Lady Longhorns, there was a chant of “34-and-oh” to celebrate Texas being the first NCAA women’s team to go undefeated. Conradt, afloat on the satisfaction of having reached the top of the mountain, brought the triumph into sharp focus with her own perspective.
“We’ve talked about 34-0,” Conradt said to the crowd. “It’s more than that. It’s perfect.”
