In the beginning, James Naismith created basketball.
The year was 1891 and Naismith sought to give his football players an interesting and indoor way to stay in shape during the off-season in the bone-freezing winter of Springfield, Mass. So he nailed peach baskets to the walls on opposite ends of the largest room in the school, International YMCA Training School’s gymnasium, thus motivating the athletes to repeatedly run from one end of the room to the other. International YMCA later became Springfield College, and that institution eventually developed a website, which includes documentation of the game’s invention
The International YMCA superintendent of physical education Luther Halsey Gulick challenged his staff to come up with a game “that would be interesting, easy to learn, and easy to play in the winter and by artificial light.” Naismith answered the call.
Naismith’s game took off. Less than 130 years later basketball is a global phenomenon with a relatively short history. They were playing organized football by 1869 and they played baseball in camps during the Civil War. Those sports evolved from games like rugby and rounders and, essentially, from the desire of people to run around and be rowdy outside. But the invention of basketball is precise, unique and logical. About the same time people were able to turn on a light bulb inside a building, basketball came into existence as an indoor sport.
Naismith was 30 years old when he invented basketball. He lived to see his game demonstrated at the Olympics in 1904, become an official Olympic sport in 1936 and take center stage at Madison Square Garden, where the final of the inaugural college basketball National Invitational Tournament was held in 1938.
Basketball spread rapidly across the United States. Naismith played a role in making Kansas one of many hoops hotbeds as he became the Jayhawks’ first coach in 1898. But basketball oases were springing up everywhere. Along the way, Indiana, Philadelphia, New York, Kentucky and North Carolina began to celebrate their love of the cage game. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: This brief account of the first half century of basketball history would be incomplete without reference to the sport as “cage.” Much like modern playgrounds, the earliest basketball players faced each other on courts that were fenced in, possibly to protect spectators from errant passes. Having sat courtside with an expensive laptop in front of me on many occasions, this doesn’t seem like a bad idea. Still, the cages went but the nickname hung on for a while.) Basketball’s influence stretched out so quickly that Oregon won the first NCAA Tournament in 1939.
Texas and Baylor began playing men’s basketball in 1906. TCU came into the picture in 1908. When the Southwest Conference was formed in 1914, basketball was on the agenda for the 1914-15 winter. Texas won the inaugural conference title, finishing with a perfect 14-0 record and 5-0 in conference, ahead of Baylor, Texas A&M and Rice. Texas Tech held its first classes on Oct. 1, 1925 and played its first basketball game on Jan. 25, 1926, more than twenty months before the Matadors played their first football game (Texas Tech’s mascot became the Red Raiders in 1936).
The basketball program at Baylor persevered in the face of tragedy for the first time following a ghastly accident in 1927. Bears coach Ralph Wolf and twenty of his players and support staff boarded a bus for Austin to play Texas on January 22. The bus driver struggled to see the road ahead in a heavy rainstorm, making for a long trip that put the Baylor team in harm’s way. At a railroad crossing in Round Rock, the Bears’ bus was broadsided by a train, killing ten of the passengers. The school canceled the rest of the season, but Baylor’s basketball program was revived for the 1928-1929 campaign. The fatal crash resulted in the first highway overpass in Texas being constructed in Round Rock. Baylor installed a monument to its “Immortal Ten” in 2007, and the men who died in the crash are remembered every year during one of the school’s homecoming traditions.
Hoops took hold quickly and definitively even if we don’t think of it as part of the pre-World War II culture. No one considers what might have been if Jay Gatsby had taken in a hoops tournament en lieu of a drunken afternoon at a Manhattan parlor, or if the family in Grapes of Wrath had pinned their hopes to their basketball-playing daughter instead of a desperate venture to the West Coast. But in real life, Babe Didrikson scratched and clawed her way out of Beaumont, Texas, in 1931 by taking a job in Dallas. She was ostensibly a typist, though she was actually there to play ball for the Golden Cyclones of the Employers’ Casualty Insurance Company.
Let that settle in for a moment. During the Great Depression, basketball was such a prominent spectator sport that an insurance company in Dallas hired a high school kid from Beaumont as a ringer for its women’s basketball team.
All the while, college basketball was growing along with the culture. The NCAA Tournament was born in 1939 with an eight-team format. Four teams from the West squared off against each other, as did four teams from the East. The winners of the two regional tournaments then met in New York for the championship game. The Final Four as we know it today didn’t become an actual thing until 1952 when the national semifinals and final were played at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.
Even so, Texas and Baylor still claim a pair of Final Four appearances each in the 1940s. To reach the national semifinals in those days, a team had to win the SWC and advance through the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Texas 59, Washington 55
March 26, 1943
Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City
It took four tries for a team from the Lone Star State to break through and win an NCAA Tournament game, but Texas finally did it in 1943.
The events of World War II overshadowed the American sports world and college teams amended their schedules to contribute to the war effort. Texas’s 1942-43 slate included home and away series with teams from Randolph and Kelly Air Force Bases in San Antonio, and the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, along with one game at the San Antonio Cadet Center. The Longhorns finished the adjusted season with a 19-7 record, including 9-3 to win the SWC.
John Hargis was Texas’s star on the 1943 roster and he came through in the NCAA Tournament to score 59 points in the Horns’ two games. The Longhorns opened the tournament against Washington and when the Huskies jumped out to a 21-8 lead, Hargis hunkered down and got his team back in the match. He finished with a tournament-record 30 points in the first-round contest, including 11 in the last five minutes of the first half to cut the Huskies’ lead to five at the break.
But it was a 17-year-old freshman who helped Texas notch its first tourney win. The Associated Press reported that Roy Cox didn’t have much of an impact for the first thirty-seven minutes of action, then he came through with a basket to tie the game at fifty-five with three minutes remaining. Cox kept going as he cut through the Washington defense for a layup that gave Texas a lead it would not relinquish. The Horns won, 59-55, and were one win away from punching their ticket to the tournament final in New York.
Hargis nearly surpassed his own NCAA Tournament scoring record in the West Region final the next night. However, Wyoming held the Texas star to 29 points and the Cowboys claimed a 58-54 victory to take the Western Region and head to Madison Square Garden. The Cowboys thumped Georgetown , 46-34. To this day, the states of Texas and Wyoming have the same number of NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championships.
Texas 42, Wyoming 40
March 19, 1947,
Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City
The Longhorns got revenge against Wyoming and, although it took four years, Hargis was there to help. Following the 1942-43 basketball season, Hargis enlisted in the Marines and served for three years before returning to school and the Horns’ hoops roster.
Back on the team, Hargis made up half of a dynamic duo with guard Slater Martin. Both went on to play in the NBA, but Martin made the greater impact at the game’s highest level. In professional ball, Martin teamed with George Mikan on the Minneapolis Lakers as they won four NBA championships between 1950 and 1954. Martin added a fifth ring with the St. Louis Hawks in 1958 and entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.
With Hargis and Martin leading the way, the Horns tore through the SWC in 1948, winning all 12 of their league games and compiling a 24-1 record during the regular season.
That set up the rematch with Wyoming in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, back in Kansas City. Just like in 1943, the Longhorns and Cowboys engaged in a back-and-forth tilt with nine ties and 12 lead changes. Center John Langdon paced Texas with 11 points, but with the game tied in the final minute, Texas put the ball in Martin’s hands. He hit a one-handed shot with 40 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner and the final tally for either team as it lifted the Longhorns to a 42-40 victory.
Texas’s first-round success meant that it met an old rival in the Western Region final. Oklahoma defeated Oregon State, 56-54, in the other first-round matchup, which meant that the Red River rivalry sprang up in Kansas City for the chance to move on to the national championship game. A fire-marshal-defying crowd of 9,500 fans packed Municipal Auditorium, setting a new attendance record for the building. They saw a thrilling basketball game and a heartbreaking one for the Horns.
Texas pushed ahead 29-22 at halftime, but Oklahoma came out firing to start the second half and went on a 19-5 run. The Sooners grabbed the lead, 41-34, with seven minutes left, but the Longhorns fought back and Martin hit a shot to tie it at 53 with 55 seconds left. Madsen made a free throw for a one-point advantage in the final minute. But Oklahoma prevailed on Ken Pryor’s jumper in the waning seconds. The Sooners’ 55-54 victory over the Horns was characterized as “one of the fiercest cage battles ever witnessed in a regional playoff here” by the AP’s Kansas City bureau.
Baylor 60, Kansas State 52
March 20, 1948
Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City
It took a strong bunch to unseat Texas as SWC champions, but the Jackie Robinson-led Baylor team did it during the 1947-48 season.
After serving in the war with the Army Air Corps, Baylor coach Bill Henderson, known to his players as “Mr. Bill,” set to work recruiting a team to build a foundation after an abysmal 0-17 season during the 1944-45 campaign. Henderson found the one thing every rebuilding coach needs — a talented group of recruits — at Fort Worth Paschal High School. Robinson had led the Panthers to the Class 2A state championship that spring and, extremely fortunate for Mr. Bill, Paschal’s star guard aspired to be a Baptist preacher. Robinson not only wanted to come to Baylor, he wanted to bring Panther teammates Ralph Pulley and Bill Johnson with him. In one fell swoop, Henderson netted more than a third of his charges for the Bears’ outstanding 1948 NCAA Tournament run.
In 1948, Baylor roared to victory in their first ten SWC games. During that stretch, Baylor posted a pair of close wins over SMU and a key 48-39 triumph over defending conference champ Texas. Although the Longhorns got even with a 32-28 win in Austin, Baylor’s 11-1 record in SWC play won the conference title and an NCAA Tournament entry.
The Bears proved the SWC’s prowess by sweeping a pair of games against Arizona to win the Division Six playoff to earn the right to go back to Kansas City. Baylor thrived at Municipal Auditorium as it rallied in the second half to defeat first-round opponent Washington. The Huskies led Baylor by 17 points late in the first half, but the Bears would not be denied. Johnson, who led all scorers with 20 points, ignited the charge and Robinson pitched in key baskets to add 12 points and help Baylor claim a 64-62 win.
The renowned Waco sportswriter Jinx Tucker followed the Bears’ every move as they ventured from Waco to Kansas City and eventually to New York. One night after Baylor overcame Washington, Tucker chronicled yet another landmark victory, this time over Kansas State in the Western final.
“The battling Bruins defeated the Great Kansas State Wildcats by a score of 60-52,” Tucker wrote. “It is the first time in the history of the big tournament here that a Texas team has won top honors, so take off your hats today to the Baylor basketeers of 1948, the greatest fighting team that has ever represented the old school in athletics.”
Little did those Baylor basketeers know that they would continue to make history as part of the jumping off point for the Kentucky dynasty. The Wildcats blitzed the Bears in the championship game at Madison Square Garden, claiming a 58-42 victory. Kentucky kept Baylor from scoring for the first five minutes of action and staked a 13-point lead at halftime. The Wildcats clamped down on Robinson, holding him to eight points and Baylor never mounted enough momentum to threaten the would-be champions.
