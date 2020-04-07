'Not A Basketball School': SMU thwarted by a pair of superstars in Russell, Chamberlain

The sound of Bill Russell retching not far away sounded like hope to the SMU team in its locker room as it prepared for its biggest game ever.
Russell’s San Francisco Dons entered with a 53-game winning streak. They were a heavy favorite to keep that number rising on the way to the national championship, just as they had done in 1955. Centered around the 6-foot-10 Russell, the Dons defeated La Salle, 77-63, in the national championship game a year earlier, completing an unlikely ascent to the title.
When San Francisco successfully recruited Russell, it marked the find of the century as he went from relative obscurity to the greatest championship player of all time. His Celtic teams won 11 NBA championships to go along with Russell’s two NCAA crowns with the Dons. When the scouts that reported to the SMU coaching staff looked at San Francisco, all they could see was Russell.
The Mustangs hadn’t gotten that far by accident, however. They had created basketball fever in Dallas, fielding the best squad the school had ever seen, but they were still eight-point underdogs in the national semifinal to be played at McGaw Memorial Hall in Evanston, Illinois.
The Mustangs came in riding a 20-game winning streak of their own. The Ponies’ only two losses to that point of the 1955-56 season were at fellow Final Four participant Iowa in early December and at Kansas just before Christmas. The SMU team, led by stellar 6-8 center Jim Krebs, quick guard Bobby Mills and forward Joel Krog, the team’s captain, tore through its Southwest Conference schedule with a 12-0 mark and reached the No. 8 national ranking going into the NCAA Tournament.
The Mustangs opened the national playoffs by shaking off a battle with pesky Texas Tech in Wichita, Kansas. The Red Raiders weren’t members of the SWC yet, but they won the Border Conference to claim an NCAA bid. Texas Tech put up a valiant fight, but SMU prevailed, 68-67. Krebs hit a shot with 55 seconds left to extend the Ponies’ lead to three points. After Tech’s Gene Carpenter answered with a basket, SMU ran out the remaining 46 seconds by going into a stall offense.
The close call versus the Red Raiders seemed to wake up SMU.
“We ended up having a players’ only meeting to try to get all the players together,” Mustangs sixth man Rick Herrscher said. “Joel Krog called the meeting and we talked about what happened. Why weren’t we ready to play this ball game? Somebody said, ‘You know, that’s the way this team goes. We do pretty much what we need to do.’ That particular game we won, but I think we were very fortunate to win that Texas Tech game.”
The powwow paid dividends as the Mustangs reached full speed again in the next round versus Houston. Krebs scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as SMU thumped the Cougars by 15 points and advanced to the regional final to play Oklahoma City. Krog and forward Larry Showalter led the way as the Mustangs pounded the Chiefs, 84-63. The game was even more lopsided than the final score as SMU led by 28 points before Oklahoma City made a run in the final minute and a half. Krog scored 22 and pulled down 12 boards to lead the way and Showalter pitched in 20 points. By cruising past the Chiefs, SMU created a tidal wave that carried them into the showdown with Russell and San Francisco.
Back in Dallas, the Mustangs’ run to the Final Four created a buzz on campus to rival that generated by Doak Walker and the SMU football team almost a decade earlier. The Dallas Times Herald reported that the school’s student center along with dorms and fraternity and sorority houses were bringing in extra television sets so that all of the 4,500 students who wanted to watch the Mustangs clash with the Dons could do so. Dean of Women Lide Spraggins even granted female students special permission to stay out past curfew in order to see the game unfold on TV.
As tipoff time approached, the feeling in the Mustangs’ locker room — like any team that survives the rigors of three tournament victories — was “why can’t we keep it going?” And then the sound of Russell throwing up in a nearby locker room reached their ears.
“Our whole defense was developed around trying to stop Russell,” Herrscher said. “If he’s not going to be playing, we’ve got a good shot at beating these guys.”
But two important facts escaped SMU at that pregame moment.
It would be decades before Russell revealed to a few members of the ’56 Mustangs, at a banquet in Dallas, that upchucking was something of a pregame ritual for him. As biographer Aram Goudsouzin put it in King of the Court, “(Russell) often vomited in the locker room. Then the game began, and the illnesses dissolved.” When the Mustangs took the court, they certainly didn’t find the Dons’ heralded big man to be any worse for wear.
Mustangs tamed by hot-shooting Farmer
However, the more damaging of the Mustangs’ misconceptions came from their scouting report. In an era before highlights of the nation’s best team would have been ubiquitous and video of entire games just a click or two away, SMU’s chance to set eyes upon the Dons was limited. They had to rely on the word of a friend of coach Doc Hayes, and that word was to double down on Russell. The Mustangs were told they could risk cheating off forward Mike Farmer because he wasn’t likely to burn them shooting the ball.
And then Farmer burned them shooting the ball.
He made 11-of-18 shots, scored 18 points in the first half and, by the end, led all scorers with 26. SMU’s effort to clamp down on Russell held him to 17 points. The Mustangs trailed by a dozen at the break, then cut it to seven early in the second half, but San Francisco closed out another win by stretching out its lead in the final five minutes. The Dons won 86-68 and two days later grasped the national championship with an 83-71 victory over Iowa.
“We had a good ball club but we didn’t quite measure up to San Francisco,” Herrscher said.
To soothe the sting of the loss, the Mustangs reminded themselves that they had another shot at the title the next year. Krebs, Mills, Showalter and Herrscher formed a nucleus of returning players who were experienced and hungry.
Alas, another Hall of Fame center stood in SMU’s way in 1957.
Wilt Chamberlain scored 36 points and hauled in 22 rebounds to lead Kansas to a 73-65 overtime win over SMU in both teams’ first matchup of the 1957 NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks went on to defeat a Russell-less San Francisco team in the national semifinals and then fell to North Carolina in the championship game.
Russell and Chamberlain went on to not only star in the NBA, but raised the league’s profile in the national consciousness.
Krebs joined them as he played seven seasons in the NBA with the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers. Russell’s Celtic teams defeated Krebs’s Lakers for the NBA championship in 1959, 1962 and 1963.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.