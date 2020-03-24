Football is the undisputed king of Texas.
Let’s just acknowledge that from the start. That’s what we know even if we don’t know anything else. Texans claim football as a principle of their identity and prove it by the way they flock to football stadiums from September to January. Outsiders fully and automatically recognize Texas in any list, however short, of football-obsessed states.
Every other sport, and perhaps every other thing, comes in second behind football.
Given that axiom, basketball plays its role as the king’s steward of the court with grace and dignity. Basketball season begins in Texas almost like a whisper, a subplot beneath the crescendo of football season. When football season ends, and sports fans are licking their wounds, basketball provides a pleasant distraction in the cold winter months. When March Madness takes center stage, Texans dance as exuberantly as anyone. However, almost as if by design, Texas basketball teams generally bow out of the tournament before they interfere with spring football.
That is the conventional wisdom that we accept. When college basketball pundits dismiss Texas as a viable entity, the Texas sports fan shrugs and agrees, however much he or she might begrudge the slight.
But I resent the snub.
I am a Texan. I love football and particularly relish the high school football playoffs. But my first love was basketball. The moments I remember discovering how colorful and fascinating sports can be are basketball moments. In some ridiculously mystic sense, the sports fan in me was born the day Hakeem Olajuwon donned a University of Houston jersey. I knew about Phi Slama Jama from my earliest days and only much later did I understand that that wonderful name was a riff on a fraternity’s letters.
My dad played basketball at Lubbock Monterey High School and he has a deep appreciation for the intricacies of the game. He passed those things along to me even though I didn’t inherit his 6-foot-4 frame. We went to Texas Tech basketball games, along with my mom and grandparents, from my earliest days onward.
I realize Texas, as a state, doesn’t have the championship credentials to compete with places like North Carolina and Kentucky or even Michigan in men’s college basketball. We’re actually tied with Wyoming in that category. But that doesn’t mean Texas is not a basketball state.
To hold such a viewpoint is borderline chauvinistic.
The women of Texas prove the state is a basketball giant. Four different schools from Texas have combined for six national titles since 1986. Go further back in history, to the time before the NCAA woke up and began hosting a women’s tournament, and Texas women can be found dominating. The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens of the 1950s boasted a winning streak that would make even mighty UConn gasp in awe. The talent pool in women’s basketball that flows from Texas high schools to the college ranks is so rich that legendary Texas women’s basketball coach Jody Conradt and her Texas Tech counterpart Marsha Sharp once (probably joking) conspired to seal off the state’s airports from out-of-state hoops coaches.
I am a Texan whose favorite sport is basketball and I know I’m not alone. I believe there’s a significant portion of Texan sports fans who are as passionate about college hoops as anything else in their sports lives. The shining moments of victory and the many excruciatingly narrow defeats matter as much to us as anything that has ever happened on the gridiron.
Our teams have mattered, too. In fact, they play an integral role in the story arc of men’s and women’s college basketball. Consider the trajectory set forth by these five games:
1. Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65
March 19, 1966
Cole Field House,
College Park, Md.
When Texas Western coach Don Haskins started five African American players versus Adolph Rupp’s all-white Kentucky team in the national championship game, Haskins inadvertently changed college basketball forever.
College basketball integrated long before 1966. Bill Russell and Taylor, Texas native K.C. Jones led the University of San Francisco to the national championship in 1955 and 1956. Wilt Chamberlain’s Kansas team lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament final in 1957.
But, for whatever reason, history remembers Texas Western as the game-changer. The movie “Glory Road” told the story well and became the rarest of beasts: a renowned college hoops movie. If modern college basketball begins with Haskins’ Miners lifting the trophy, then it starts with the first and last time a men’s team from Texas won it all.
However, there have been some close calls, just ask the Houston Cougars.
2. Houston 71, UCLA 69
January 20, 1968
The Astrodome,
Houston
If Texas Western’s victory over Kentucky ushered in the ideological beginning of the modern era of college basketball, then the “Game of the Century” celebrated that new beginning in prime time.
Understand, the contest was imbued with super hype before it ever tipped off as it was actually marketed as “Game of the Century” in the lead-up, and for good reason. Top-ranked UCLA, featuring head coach John Wooden and star center Lew Alcindor, faced second-ranked Houston led by head coach Guy V. Lewis and star forward Elvin Hayes.
But perhaps the real star of the show was the venue. The Astrodome — the “Eighth Wonder of the World” — opened less than three years before and now played host to the first regular season college basketball game broadcast on prime-time television.
As for the specific details of the game, Houston defeated UCLA, ending the Bruins’ 47-game winning streak. Hayes, who made the game-winning free throws, scored 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, besting Alcindor by 24 points and three boards.
UCLA would go on to defeat Houston later that season in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.
But the history books remembered the “Game of the Century” more vividly than the championship that season. I can personally attest to this. As a sports-obsessed elementary-school student, the “Game of the Century” confused the heck out of me. Somewhere, either in a special edition of Sports Illustrated or a SWC Tournament game program or maybe a library book, I saw a picture of Houston’s Hayes and UCLA’s Alcindor along with a description of the January 1968 contest. I read that Houston won the game and it was a famous game, so Houston must have won the championship, I thought. But I also knew that UCLA won a bunch of championships in a row. My dad explained that Houston won the game in the Astrodome, but UCLA won when they played in the tournament later that season. I get it now, but it took a while.
3. N.C. State 54, Houston 52
April 4, 1984
The Pit,
Albuquerque, N.M.
Between 1968 and 1985, the NCAA Tournament expanded from a quaint affair, featuring a couple dozen ball clubs, to the 64-team mega-tournament we recognize today. In essence, it grew into March Madness. And there’s one game that defines that transition better than any other.
If you can go the entire month of March without seeing Jim Valvano running around the basketball court amid chaos, looking for someone to hug, then you’re not a college basketball fan, and probably not a sports fan. Either that or someone at CBS has failed at their job.
Here are the particulars: the Houston Cougars, better known in that era as Phi Slama Jama, were the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The Cougars’ lineup included two future Basketball Hall of Famers in Cylde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon, along with collegiate stars Michael Young and Benny Anders. Houston ousted Maryland, Memphis State and Villanova to get to the Final Four in Albuquerque. In the semifinals, Phi Slama Jama stomped Louisville, the top seed in the Mideast, 94-81, and advanced to the championship game to play North Carolina State, the sixth seed from the West Region. Houston and longtime coach Guy V. Lewis appeared ready to claim the tournament title.
But Valvano’s Wolfpack began the game with more fire and efficiency and led at halftime, 33-25. Houston recovered and gained control of the game in the second half, until a late surge by N.C. State. Wolfpack point guard Dereck Whittenburg hit a 20-foot jumper from the right side to tie the game at 52 with just under two minutes remaining.
N.C. State looked to Whittenburg again with the game still tied and the clock ticking under 10 seconds, but a sloppy pass almost led to an Anders steal that would have all but assured that he threw down a dunk to win the championship. Instead, Whittenburg gathered the ball and took a shot from 10 feet beyond the top of the key. It missed wide right, but in the perfect place for center Lorenzo Charles to catch it and dunk it in one motion, thus winning the game and the national title.
While N.C. State’s victory in many ways epitomizes the meritocracy of college basketball and perhaps gave birth to the concept of March Madness, the game is also symbolic of the state of Texas’s inability to reach the top of the mountain in this one area. Houston came as close as a team can come to winning the national championship without doing so. The Cougars returned to the championship game in 1984, but lost to Georgetown by nine points.
It took 35 years, but a Texas team finally made it back to the championship game when Texas Tech got there in 2019. In many ways, the Red Raiders were just as close to winning the title as Phi Slama Jama. Texas Tech led with less than 15 seconds remaining when Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go that sent the game into overtime. The Cavaliers prevailed, 85-77.
However, the national championship drought is only an ongoing problem in men’s basketball. Conversely, Texas women have danced at the top, almost to their hearts’ content.
4. Texas Tech 84, Ohio State 82
April 4, 1993
The Omni,
Atlanta, Ga.
While the University of Texas women were the first to claim national championship glory when the Lady Longhorns trounced Southern California in the final in 1986, Texas Tech’s ascension marks a more eye-catching milestone.
The Lady Raiders defeated Ohio State in the final in 1993 to win the school’s first national title in any team sport. In doing so, Texas Tech became the second school from the state to reach the top in a tournament that had only been sanctioned by the NCAA since 1982. Frame it like this: in 80 years of the NCAA men’s tournament, Texas schools had collectively achieved a single national title. Texas women doubled that number in 12 years.
Texas Tech coach Marsha Sharp came through the Wayland Baptist program as both a player and assistant coach. Furthermore, Sharp coached a Texas Tech team whose West Texas roots ran deep and included Brownfield native and future Basketball Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.
Swoopes’ performance in the 1993 NCAA Tournament combined grace and dominance like few other in either the men’s or women’s game. She scored fifty-three points to lift Texas Tech to the Southwest Conference Tournament championship over Texas, then she averaged 35.4 points in the Lady Raiders’ five NCAA Tournament victories.
In the final, Swoopes burned Ohio State from beyond the arc, pulled up to hit mid-range jumpers and glided to the basket as she poured in 47 points. Swoopes led the way as Texas Tech joined Texas at the top of the mountain, but it was about to get crowded up there.
5. Baylor 82, Notre Dame 81
April 7, 2019
Amalie Arena,
Tampa, Fla.
There are dozens of games to represent the Baylor Lady Bears’ climb to the elite level in their sport. Certainly Baylor’s other two championship victories — the first one, over Michigan State in 2005, and then the triumph over Notre Dame in 2012 to complete a 40-0 season.
But the most recent — the Lady Bears’ win over the Fighting Irish less than a year ago — truly separates them. Before that, five different schools were tied for third place with two NCAA Tournament championships. By defeating Notre Dame, again, Baylor elevated itself above all but two programs in women’s basketball history. Only Tennessee and UConn have more than the Lady Bears, but Baylor definitely belongs in the same sentence as the Lady Vols and Huskies.
Not only that, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who has remained at one school for her entire career as a head coach, has built the program in her image. This past season, Mulkey became the fastest coach in men’s or women’s Division I basketball to reach 600 wins for her career.
And she’s built that legacy, at least in part, on players from Texas. Last season’s championship roster contained six Texans, including three starters.
Not just a football state
The first three games on this list demonstrate that Texas played a central role in college basketball’s rise in the national sports consciousness.
The last two games emphasize how the women raced past the men to claim six national titles.
This series of stories about the history of college basketball in Texas will lend names and faces, thrills and disappointments to men’s teams striving and falling short and women’s teams that took a back seat to no one. They will prove what I believe to be true, that college basketball is far more important to Texas sports fans than anyone realizes or wants to admit.
You might say Texas isn’t full of basketball schools. But I believe it is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.