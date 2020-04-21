It’s been more than 54 years since Don Haskins’ Texas Western team defeated Kentucky for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.
The Miners’ victory on that night in 1966 at Cole Field House in College Park, Md., was historic for many reasons, most of which are retold in the 2006 film “Glory Road.” Haskins’ decision to start five African-American players in the championship game and play only the black players against all-white Kentucky was the climax of the movie. In fact, it’s probably the reason the story was made into a major motion picture.
But another subplot is that Texas Western team was the first and last men’s college program from the state of Texas to win the national championship.
Since then, only three teams have played for the title. Houston came excruciatingly close to winning it in 1983, as did Texas Tech last year. The Cougars made it back to the title game in 1984, but Georgetown beat Houston by nine, a much more merciful ending than N.C. State’s buzzer-beating dunk to win by two the year before (for more information, search “Lorenzo Charles” on YouTube).
Four other teams from Texas made it to the Final Four but lost in the semifinals: Elvin Hayes’ Houston Cougars in 1967 and 1968, the initial Phi Slama Jama Houston team in 1982 and T.J. Ford’s Texas Longhorns in 2003.
Out of hundreds of men’s basketball teams put together by Texas universities in the last half-century-plus, those are the seven to have reached the Final Four. That’s how difficult it is to get there.
This “Not A Basketball School” series will conclude this weekend with the story of the 2005 Baylor Lady Bears winning the national championship. But before that, we’ll take a look back at the four schools that have made it at least to the Elite Eight on the men’s side and their best shot of winning it all.
Baylor
When Scott Drew took over Baylor’s basketball program in 2003, survival and maybe respectability were the goals. Amazingly, Drew built an annual contender inside the Ferrell Center. Drew has taken the Bears to the Sweet 16 four times and the Elite Eight twice.
In 2010, Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh made a jumper with 3:50 remaining to give the Bears a 61-60 lead over Duke in the South Region final in Houston. But the Blue Devils, who went on to win the national championship, controlled the last four minutes and won, 78-71.
Texas
The Longhorns have been to the Sweet 16 or farther seven times in the last 50 years. Rick Barnes’ Texas teams got to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament five times between 2002 and 2008.
Texas earned a berth in the Final Four in 2003 when Ford scored 19 points and delivered 10 assists in the Longhorns’ 85-76 victory over Michigan State in the South Region final in San Antonio. However, Texas didn’t have an answer for Carmelo Anthony in the national semifinals, as Syracuse beat the Longhorns, 95-84.
Texas Tech
A little more than four years ago, Chris Beard took over as Texas Tech’s head coach when Tubby Smith left after leading the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in 2016. It was the perfect fit for the Red Raiders.
Beard guided Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in 2018 before it fell to eventual national champion Villanova. Then last year, Red Raider guard Jarrett Culver had a look a national championship game-winner in the closing seconds of regulation. Alas, it missed and Virginia claimed an overtime win for the title.
Houston
If this series didn’t include the feats of women’s college basketball teams from Texas, perhaps a better title would be “Phi Slama Jama and Other Great Misses in Lone Star State Hoops.” The only thing more amazing/frustrating than the fact that the state of Texas has just one men’s basketball national title is that the Cougars haven’t won it at least once.
As for the closest the Cougars came, well, it’s only probably the best-documented game in the history of college basketball. If you haven’t already seen the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Survive and Advance,” stop what you’re doing and watch it.
