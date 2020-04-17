'Not A Basketball School': Lady Raiders ride Swoopes to title

In the early 1990s, while the men’s college basketball programs in Texas attempted to climb over each other to scramble out of the pit of anonymity, there were suddenly a pair of women’s teams who had established themselves as national contenders.
Texas’ decade-long winning streak in the Southwest Conference Tournament ended two seasons earlier when Texas Tech edged the Lady Longhorns in the semifinals, 63-61. But Texas wasn’t going away, it was simply joined by the Lady Raiders at the top of the SWC. As such, Texas Tech entered 1992-93 with a mission to prove it could compete with the state’s dominant powerhouse.
From the start of women’s basketball in the SWC, Texas dominated everyone. The Lady Longhorns won their first 109 regular-season conference games. When it came to women’s basketball, Texas was the Harlem Globetrotters and the rest of the league were the Washington Generals.
Texas Tech coach Marsha Sharp, who joined the Lady Raiders as an assistant coach in 1981, said Title IX prompted everyone to create women’s athletic programs. But the Longhorns were the most progressive and it showed in more sports than just basketball.
“I think the University of Texas put some money into it, probably five or six, maybe ten years in some sports ahead of everyone else,” said Sharp, who was promoted to the head coach’s chair at Texas Tech in 1982. “They had a head start and every kid in the state of Texas at that time wanted to go to Texas.”
By the early 1990s, Texas Tech changed some minds close to home. From the days of the Hutcherson Flying Queens of Wayland Baptist, and even the Tulia High School Lady Hornets for whom Sharp played in the 1960s, West Texas and the Panhandle had been a hotbed of women’s basketball. On March 2, 1992, five days before Texas Tech ended Texas’ streak in the SWC Tournament, West Texas and Panhandle teams swept the UIL girls’ basketball state championships. Nazareth won Class 1A, Abernathy won 2A, Tulia won 3A, Levelland won 4A and Amarillo Tascosa won 5A.
The momentum meant Texas Tech was ready to challenge Texas for the regular-season championship, so when Texas came into Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and won the first game of the season between the two powerbrokers, it stung the Lady Raiders.
“We had to dig down to our toes and make sure we came back strong from it because we were devastated,” Sharp said. “It really hurt us to lose that, which probably in some ways helped us. We didn’t want to do that again.”
Lady Longhorns forward Fey Meeks nailed a pair of free throws with five seconds left in the second half to elevate 16th-ranked Texas to a 76-75 victory over the 12th-ranked Lady Raiders. Sheryl Swoopes scored 22 points and Krista Kirkland added 19, but it wasn’t enough.
The loss in Lubbock meant Texas Tech had to accomplish the near-impossible if it wanted a share of the SWC regular-season crown. The Lady Raiders had never won in Austin, but 1993 was as good a time as any to do it.
By the time Texas Tech and Texas saw each other again in the Frank Erwin Center, the Lady Raiders had risen to No. 9 in the AP poll and Texas bumped up to No. 13.
Swoopes posted the first real sign that she was about to become the gold standard in women’s basketball as she scored 37 points on the Lady Longhorns’ home floor. Texas Tech won 77-67 and, for those who were paying attention at the time, the margin might have indicated the Lady Raiders’ trajectory. The AP account of the game pointed out that Texas Tech had lost its previous 14 games in Austin by an average margin of 22.4 points.
“I thought Texas was really good,” Sharp said. “I remember telling Jody (Conradt) after we won the (national) title that I thought, in some ways, they were the best team we played all year. ... If you asked those kids that played on the national championship team, that still might be their favorite game of the whole year. It let them know that together they could go get something done.”
Texas Tech 78, Texas 71
March 13, 1993
Reunion Arena, Dallas
The rubber match between the Lady Raiders and Lady Longhorns took place on the grand stage of Reunion Arena, where the most important college basketball games in the state were played in the early 1990s. The setting proved appropriate.
Selecting the greatest women’s basketball player of all time is tricky. Different eras cloud the question. Old school hoops fans will hold to Cheryl Miller of Southern California. Swoopes tends to get sandwiched between Miller and other greats of the early period of NCAA women’s basketball and the UConn stars to follow.
However, within the confines of Reunion Arena on one weekend in the early 1990s, three years before the WNBA came into existence, there was clearly one shining star in the women’s hoops universe. Swoopes put on an offensive show against the Lady Longhorns. She hit from beyond the arc, she made pull-up jumpers, turn-around jumpers and, as was her trademark, she glided to the basket for buckets. At the end of the day, Swoopes had tallied 53 points for the Reunion Arena single-game scoring record. Whose record did she break? You might have heard of a guy named Larry Bird.
Texas Tech needed the heroics to top Texas, especially after the Lady Longhorns staked a 17-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes.
“I remember sitting on the bench and we called timeout and brought them over there,” Sharp said. “I sat them down and I said, ‘You know what? We’re ok. We’re taking good shots. We’re getting good shots. We’re going to start making ‘em. I want you to be more focused on the defensive end. Let’s make sure we’re getting some stops. We don’t have to get all of this back right this minute. But we’re fine, we’re going to be just fine here.’ And Linden Weese, who was my longtime assistant, said he looked up at the clock and said ‘Coach, we’re down 17 points.’”
Texas’ Cinietra Henderson and Vicki Hall combined for 41 points as Texas attempted to keep up with Swoopes. However, Conradt could see the problem wasn’t on the offensive end.
“It takes five players playing defense against her and, if there is a breakdown, she scores,” the Texas coach said in the AP game story. “At least we made her work for it.”
For Sharp, the points, the records and the SWC Tournament championship all pointed to something bigger on the horizon.
“I think (Swoopes) probably felt like that day, ‘I can push myself as far as I need to push for us to have a chance to win,’” Sharp said. “From a confidence point of view for her, it probably was big. That day she took everything to a whole different level and she stayed there the whole month of March.”
Texas Tech 84, Ohio State 82
April 4, 1993
The Omni, Atlanta, Georgia
For Sharp and the Lady Raiders, defeating Texas in Austin and again at the SWC Tournament made it a banner year in the program’s history. All of that paved the way for Texas Tech to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, an honor which came with a first-round bye. If all of it had come crashing down with an upset loss to Washington in the second round, the Lady Raiders would have still set up a thriving women’s basketball program.
And for a scary minute, that alternative seemed like a real possibility.
In the first half of the Washington game, Swoopes bolted out of bounds at the end of the court and collided with the base of the basket. The Lady Raider star went to the locker room early with an injury and all of those dressed in red and black in Lubbock Municipal Coliseum tried to suppress a collective panic.
“I don’t think anybody was even breathing,” Sharp said. “We gathered (the remaining players) and told them we have to stay strong until she gets back. And she came back and played great and we won. I thought that was a big moment for us too.”
Texas Tech’s 70-64 victory over the Huskies sent the Lady Raiders to Missoula, Montana, for a West Regional tournament that pitted Texas Tech versus USC and Stanford versus Colorado. Not only would Texas Tech face a two-time national championship program in USC with budding superstar Lisa Leslie in the Sweet 16 game, the Lady Raiders were looking ahead to a contest versus defending national champion Stanford if both teams got that far.
Leslie wasn’t ready to compete with a sky-rocketing Swoopes in the Sweet 16. Swoopes scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kirkland added 26 points to help Texas Tech cruise past USC, 87-67. On the same night, fourth-seeded Colorado stunned top-seeded Stanford, 80-67, clearing a major obstacle for the Lady Raiders.
Texas Tech stomped Colorado, 79-54, and punched its ticket to its first ever Final Four, to be played at The Omni in Atlanta.
The Lady Raiders faced Vanderbilt in the national semifinal. The Commodores were the No. 1 seed from the Midwest Region, signaling that there would be no more lucky breaks for Texas Tech like the one it got in Montana. But it didn’t matter much. Swoopes had caught fire and the blaze threatened to burn up the record books.
The Commodores were built around 6-foot-10 center Heidi Gillingham, who had an outstanding offensive night against Texas Tech. Gillingham scored 24 points, but Texas Tech’s defense held the rest of the Vanderbilt team to 22 percent shooting. And Gillingham’s long reach on the defensive end couldn’t slow down Swoopes, who finished with 33 points in leading the Lady Raiders into the championship game with a 60-46 victory.
Entering the national final versus Ohio State, Swoopes had already tallied 130 points in four NCAA Tournament games as she surged toward the Big Dance’s scoring mark. She picked up her second foul with fourteen minutes remaining in the first half, but instead of pulling her star, Sharp kept Swoopes on the court and the Lady Raiders shifted to a zone defense to help their star avoid further foul trouble.
Swoopes immediately began making Sharp look smart as she went on a tear. The Lady Raiders’ star guard scored 12 points to ignite Texas Tech’s 15-4 run. Swoopes sprung from her spot in the zone to steal a pass and converted it into a fast-break layup that put the Lady Raiders ahead 22-15. Kirkland contributed the only other basket during the spurt, a 3-pointer that kept Tech’s momentum rolling. Swoopes made her first seven shots of the championship game and scored 23 points and surpassed the single-tournament scoring record by halftime.
Although the Lady Raiders led by nine points at the break and seemed in control throughout the contest, Ohio State battled to within two points for most of the second half and even led briefly on two different occasions.
Even so, in the end it was Swoopes’ show. She slashed to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul and completing a three-point play with 58 seconds left. Her and-one free throw, which put Texas Tech ahead by seven, was her final point of the contest as she finished with 47. Among the records she set, Swoopes became the all-time single-tournament scoring leader with 177 points in five games and eclipsed UCLA’s Bill Walton for most points in a men’s or women’s championship game.
While the Lady Raiders began to realize what they had accomplished in the final minute of the championship game, Texas Tech guard Noel Johnson dotted the i’s and crossed the double-t’s by nailing four free throws in the final 31 seconds, allowing the Lady Raiders to shrug off a couple of late Ohio State 3-pointers that made the final margin a slim two points.
Texas Tech’s triumphant return to Lubbock included a night to remember as about 40,000 fans filed into Jones Stadium on the Red Raiders’ campus to celebrate their women’s basketball team. The players, riding in limousines from the Lubbock airport, noticed fans at the top of the stadium when they arrived on the scene.
“That’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced really,” Sharp said. “It was very special.”
Video of the night reveals a Texas Tech team that was overwhelmed by the support for women’s basketball. But Sharp was prepared to provide a succinct and inspiring message to the Lady Raider fans.
“(The Texas Tech players) reached deep inside and took their game to a totally different level,” Sharp told the crowd. “And they should be an example to all of us that if you have a great commitment, any dream you have can come true, even a national championship.”
