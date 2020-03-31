Looking for video of women’s basketball before about 1975 is like searching for the Loch Ness Monster. It might be there, lurking deep in the abyss of sports highlights. I can’t say for sure. I can contemplate how it might look, but it remains just out of reach, apart from some antique photographs.
The conventional-wisdom conception of pre-1980s women’s basketball places it in a recreational context, played with odd rules. Women’s teams sent six players on the court, with three playing solely on the defensive end and the other three confined to the offensive end.
But women’s basketball was alive and well long before the NCAA finally woke up held a women’s tournament starting in 1982. In fact, it thrived in West Texas.
Wayland Baptist’s women’s basketball team embarked upon a monumental winning streak in the 1950s. After falling to Hanes Hosiery to end the 1952-53 season, the Flying Queens began one of the monumental streaks in all of college basketball history with a 51-31 drubbing of Dowell’s Dolls on Nov. 7, 1953 in Plainview to start the 1953-54 campaign.
Wayland Baptist went on to capture four straight AAU national championships despite playing in uniquely adverse circumstances. The Flying Queens were a college basketball team, but they didn’t just play other four-year colleges. They competed in the AAU, which meant they played other amateur teams. While Wayland Baptist ran its program like any collegiate athletic team of today — players were required to retain academic eligibility and were limited to four years of competition — their opponents often did not have the same stringent expectations. Many of the Flying Queens’ fiercest competition came from company teams that would hold on to their best players for a decade or longer.
But Wayland Baptist did have a few distinct advantages.
First of all, Plainview is located in the Texas Panhandle, where women’s basketball was cherished for decades before Title IX came into existence. Also, the Flying Queens took their name from the fact that they traveled to games across the country in a fleet of six-passenger airplanes provided by program benefactor Claude Hutcherson. As such, they are often referred to as the Hutcherson Flying Queens of Wayland Baptist.
And, perhaps most importantly, a coach named Harley Redin took over the program in the mid-1950s. Redin saw how passionately the women at Wayland Baptist played basketball and he respected how well they knew the game.
By the time Redin took over as the Flying Queens’ coach in the fall of 1955, they had already won 52 straight games. Redin was entrusted with leading both the men’s and women’s programs at Wayland Baptist when he started there. He responded to that challenge with artful delegation. In order to coach both hoops teams, Redin was allowed to hire an assistant. When I interviewed a 98-year-old Redin in the summer of 2017, he told me he didn’t really know what to do with an assistant coach, but since he had two teams to direct, he simply put his assistant, Smith Markham, in charge of the women’s team. Redin attended practices and oversaw the women, but Markham ran the Flying Queens during the 1955-56 campaign.
The system produced a 23-0 season and a national championship. But it also altered Redin’s approach. The Flying Queens entered the 1956-57 season with a 75-game winning streak, prompting Redin to switch seats with Markham, who took over running the Wayland Baptist men’s squad. Redin devoted his attention to coaching the women.
When I spoke with former Texas Tech women’s coach Marsha Sharp during that same summer trip to West Texas, she praised Redin for being an innovator in helping pull women’s basketball forward into its current state where the rules mirror the men’s game. I asked Redin why that was important to him. But he didn’t claim to be an innovator. It was all just a matter of pragmatism: he applied the training and tactics from coaching men to the women.
“I just reversed the ones I was coaching,” Redin said. “It helped me to use most of my ideas and everything.”
Redin didn’t change his game plan or plays for the women and he found that they easily adapted to his style. In fact, they were way ahead of where he expected. According to a doctoral dissertation written by Sylvia Faye Nadler at East Texas State University in 1980, Redin was already referring to his Flying Queens as the “first fast-breaking team in women’s basketball” going into the 1956-57 season.
The Flying Queens had momentum, having won three straight AAU national championships by the fall of 1956. They also had their legendary-coach-to-be in place and a couple of lofty goals in mind: to become the first team to win four-consecutive AAU titles and to eclipse the record 101-game winning streak set by a club called Hanes Hosiery.
But it wasn’t going to be easy.
Wayland Baptist 53, Iowa Wesleyan 52 (3OT)
January 12, 1957
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Kaye Garms has lived a basketball life that can shine alongside anyone from any of the sport’s hallowed gyms.
Before Garms oversaw women’s basketball officials in the Western Athletic Conference for 25 years, she was a basketball referee herself. Before she called games in the Big Eight and Southwest Conference, she officiated junior high and high school hoops in the Denver area. Before she blew her whistle in Colorado high school state tournament games, she helped the sport gain a foothold as an organizer and coach at the junior high level.
But before any of that, Kaye Garms wore a Wayland Baptist jersey.
I found her picture over and over in Wayland Baptist yearbooks of the streak era. The pictures showed Garms, long and lanky, lining up her signature jumper in posed shots. Action photos gave me a glimpse of Garms setting screens and jumping for the opening tip.
Neither the yearbooks nor Nadler’s dissertation (nor any of the various sources I perused) reveal how many points or rebounds Garms averaged, much less her shooting percentage or the ultra-modern plus/minus metrics. But her name, along with those of teammates like Ruth Cannon, Rita Alexander and Lometa Odom popped up time and again in literature about the streak.
Garms won 108 games and lost just once during her four seasons as a Flying Queen. She played a key role on three national championship squads and earned AAU All-American honors for her junior and senior seasons. And though she played many games for Wayland Baptist and has played in, coached, refereed and evaluated thousands since then, she remembers the crucial details from one very important Flying Queens game.
Wayland Baptist had won 80 straight when it boarded planes to fly to Mount Pleasant, Iowa, in January of 1957. A fleet of Beechcraft Bonanzas carried the team on road trips and Garms said she vividly remembers standing on the tarmac in the cold, waiting for the engines to warm up.
“We logged all those miles in those little planes and never had an accident,” Garms said. “All the pilots were really good. Some of them were farmers who had their own planes but they used Claude’s air service. We had one gal, she did not want to fly. She had to if she was going to be on the team. She finally got over it. It was a white-knuckle flight for her every time.”
On this particular trip, the Wayland Baptist players knew the flight would be the easy part. An Iowa Wesleyan team, led by 6-foot-3 star Barbara Sipes, and a gym full of Methodists awaited them.
“It was a close game from beginning to the end and we played in their campus gymnasium,” Garms said. “I remember, it had a balcony above the playing floor, and people were sitting up in the balcony. They sat there on the edge and their feet were hanging over.”
Wayland Baptist and Iowa Wesleyan represented the pinnacle of women’s college basketball at the time and they engaged in a battle royal on that cold night. The Flying Queens attempted to escape with a win, but remained tied at the end of regulation and two overtime periods. The intense clash delighted the home fans as they pulled for Wayland Baptist’s streak to end. The clamoring fans didn’t rattle the Queens, though it was apparently more than one Iowa Wesleyan supporter could take. Garms recalled the opposing coach’s wife had to leave the gym as the suspense of the escalating overtimes wore down her nerves.
As the third overtime reached its final seconds, the Flying Queens had the ball and Redin called a play to counter Iowa Wesleyan’s best defense. “(Redin) set someone up to shoot and we got Barbara Sipes out of the center, set a play to get her to the top of the key,” Garms said. “So Cookie Baron faked a shot and drove around her and Barbara fouled her. Cookie went to the line and made a free throw.”
Baron’s game-winning free throw came with two seconds left on the clock. Iowa Wesleyan attempted a desperation shot, but it missed and the Flying Queens prevailed, 53-52. Wayland Baptist added another win over Iowa Wesleyan on the two-game trip, tacking on a 46-39 victory, and then flew home with an 82-game winning streak still going.
(Author’s note: this is Part I of a chapter on the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens’ amazing winning streak. Part II coming Saturday.)
