Three things define any winning streak: the length, the number of quality opponents the streaking team had to beat along the way, and the end.
Earlier this week, the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens took center stage in our “Not A Basketball School” series highlighting the history of college basketball in Texas. At least three unique characteristics set apart the Wayland Baptist women’s hoops team: 1) Coach Harley Redin took over coaching the men’s and women’s basketball squads at Wayland and decided the women deserved his full attention. 2) The Flying Queens got their nickname because they were one of the first ball clubs to fly from game to game and did so in a fleet of benefactor Claude Hutcherson’s airplanes. And 3) Wayland Baptist adapted the college athletics format — requiring academic performance to compete on the court and limiting eligibility — even though much of their competition did not.
In that context, Wayland Baptist thrived. By the start of the 1956-57 season, the Flying Queens had won 75 straight contests and three consecutive AAU national titles. A triple-overtime victory over Iowa Wesleyan in mid-January of 1957 appears to have been a springboard for Wayland Baptist. Following the win over the Mount Pleasant, Iowa team, the Flying Queens added a pair of close victories in a two-game series against Nashville Business College. Then, for 16 games Wayland Baptist was barely challenged as it reached the end of the regular season with a 25-0 record and a nice, round 100-game winning streak entering the AAU national tournament.
The Flying Queens soared past the Conomicut Club of Rhode Island 66-17 in their first game at nationals in St. Joseph, Mo. That win tied Hanes Hosiery’s record 101-game winning streak. Wayland Baptist had already defeated its next opponent, Clarendon Junior College, four times during the regular season. But the Flying Queens needed to do it again to break through to the AAU semifinals. Clarendon, which had lost to Wayland by twenty-one in the regular season finale, battled harder this time, but the Flying Queens notched a 34-26 win to enter the women’s basketball record book for most consecutive wins at 102.
Any streaking team, the 2016-17 Connecticut Huskies come to mind, will admit that a long streak doesn’t mean much if the team doesn’t capture the trophy at the end of the season. Therefore, Wayland still had work to do. The Flying Queens edged Midland Jewelry by four points in the AAU national semifinals. That set up another showdown with Iowa Wesleyan.
Wayland Baptist and Iowa Wesleyan swapped the lead 10 times in the second half of the championship game before the Flying Queens made the big plays in the final two minutes. Star forward Kay Garms hit a shot from near the free-throw line to put Wayland ahead, 34-32. Flying Queen Mona Poff then grabbed a rebound and hit the first of two free throws. When Poff missed the second, Rita Alexander swiped the rebound, was fouled and made one of two attempts for a 36-32 lead.
Iowa Wesleyan post Barbara Sipes hit a free throw to nip at the Wayland lead, but the Flying Queens were able to run out the final thirty seconds without giving Iowa Wesleyan another shot.
With that, Wayland Baptist had won its record fourth consecutive AAU national title, validating their record winning streak that would continue for another full year.
Nashville Business College 46, Wayland Baptist 42
March 20, 1958
St. Joseph, Missouri
Wayland Baptist’s historic winning streak began on November 7, 1953 with a 51-31 victory over Dowell’s Dolls, an AAU team from Amarillo. It lasted four years and four months before Nashville Business College finally defeated the Flying Queens in the AAU national semifinals.
Every year, around the time of conference basketball tournaments, I hear coaches talk about how difficult it is to defeat any opponent for the third time in a season. Wayland’s two biggest rivals during its streak were Iowa Wesleyan and Nashville Business College. The Flying Queens defeated the Nashville team 19 consecutive times during the streak before the business school squad finally wrestled the AAU national championship away from Wayland with a 46-42 win in 1958.
With that, the Flying Queens' winning streak ended at 131 games.
Somehow, Redin found a way, despite a revolving roster, to keep beating Nashville Business College and Iowa Wesleyan in close games (the Flying Queens defeated Iowa Wesleyan 13 times during the streak). Keep in mind, the same Nashville Business College players continually took aim at Wayland as that team wasn’t governed by college basketball eligibility rules.
“They were good at recruiting players, players that wanted to play and they stayed with them,” Redin said. “Their best players played for 10 years (or more). They enjoyed playing and Nashville Business College was pretty good about paying the expenses for them playing around the country, playing in all the best tournaments. They were just better than anybody else.”
Anybody except the Flying Queens. Wayland defeated Nashville Business College five times during the 1958-59 season, including a 43-37 victory in the 1959 AAU national championship game.
The Flying Queens won 10 AAU national titles and finished second nine times between 1953 and 1974, when the program began competing in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Along with winning titles, Wayland Baptist planted seeds for a growing women’s game. When I spoke with Garms about her basketball life, she referred to several former Flying Queens players who called and asked for her help through the years in advancing women’s college basketball. By providing a place for women to combine education and athletic pursuit, Wayland Baptist served as a catalyst.
“One of the neat things about going to college was to get an education,” Garms said. “There were several of us, me being one, I never would have had the means to go to college if I hadn’t had a scholarship to do that.”
In 2017, the UConn women entered the Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas riding a 111-game winning streak. Then Mississippi State shocked the Huskies when point guard Morgan William nailed a jump shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 66-64 victory. A crowd of more than 19,000 roared in amazement at William’s heroic basket.
Two days later, 19,229 fans watched as South Carolina defeated Mississippi State for the national championship. The building was full even though mighty UConn had been bumped from the running, one more sign that women’s basketball was thriving at the college level. Whether they realized it or not, the players who performed under those bright lights owed a tremendous debt to the pioneers who came from a small Baptist university in Plainview, Texas.
