'Not A Basketball School': Be true to your hoops state, Texas

It’s been a few weeks since my bosses at the Trib allowed me to roll out my Texas college hoops history project, which had the working title “Not A Basketball School” when I was getting it ready to potentially be a book.
Thankfully, no one has emailed me to complain about the title. I guess folks have other things to worry about.
Nonetheless, I’d like to explain the origin of the title a little bit further.
A few years ago, I was burning through and enjoying a book called “The Legends Club” by the fantastic sportswriter John Feinstein. In it, Feinstein tells the inside stories of the three-way rivalry between Dean Smith’s North Carolina, Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke and Jim Valvano’s N.C. State. The first 300 pages represent about as good of a sports book as there is. However, something on page 320 tripped me up.
As he unpacks Smith’s final years at UNC, he dismissively wrote about the Tar Heels’ loss to Texas Tech in the 1996 NCAA Tournament (by the way, my favorite basketball game of all time).
“That set up a game against Texas Tech,” Feinstein wrote, “very much a nonbasketball school, but a team that was having a once-in-a-lifetime season under coach James Dickey.”
There are several parts of this brief, condescending description that bother me. The use of the phrase “once-in-a-lifetime” now seems particularly inaccurate. However, the one that obviously got my attention was “nonbasketball school.”
Like I said earlier in this column, I think Feinstein is a fantastic sportswriter. But even fantastic sportswriters are biased. He’s a New York native who went to Duke and covered hoops for the school paper. So that’s his background. No different than me writing “The Republic of Football” and extolling the virtues of high school football in our state.
All of that is fair enough. My best argument against Feinstein characterizing Texas Tech as a nonbasketball school — and this goes for a whole bunch of universities in the Lone Star State — is that to do so ignores the contributions of women’s basketball. That’s why my series “Not A Basketball School” has focused heavily on the great women’s hoops teams of Texas. The series will continue on Saturday with the story of the Lady Raiders run to the 1993 national title and finish in style on April 25 with the story of the 2005 Lady Bears.
But today I want to recognize a few of the men’s stars that have made college basketball in Texas so much fun to watch through the years. Without any defined structure, except for going in alphabetical order by school, I’m going to pick a bunch of programs’ brightest stars to illustrate the point that, while we might not have North Carolina’s national-title pedigree, we’ve had it pretty good.
I’ll start, logically and alphabetically with Baylor.
Vinnie Johnson, Baylor (1977-79): The Scott Drew era has produced Baylor’s best NCAA Tournament years and some of the Bears’ best all-time players — Ekpe Udoh, LaceDarius Dunn, Isaiah Austin, Johnathan Motley, and it seems like a half a dozen guys that went on to play tight end in football. But “The Microwave” still holds the record for points in a game (50) and he was a Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy.”
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (1981-84): The fact that Olajuwon narrowly edges out Elvin Hayes and Clyde Drexler as the best Cougar ever elevates Houston in this conversation. It’s the school that Feinstein would’ve been least likely to characterize as a nonbasketball school.
Ricky Pierce, Rice (1979-1982): Pierce played 16 seasons in the NBA, making the All-Star Game in 1991 and winning Sixth Man of the Year in 1987 and 1990. Before that, he was the Southwest Conference Player of the Year for the Owls in 1982.
Jon Koncak, SMU (1981-85): Koncak scored more than 1,700 points and grabbed more than 1,100 rebounds as a Mustang, leading them to the NCAA Tournament in 1984 and 1985. He was taken fifth overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, ahead of Chris Mullin, Karl Malone and Joe Dumars. Plus, if you ever want to impress someone with your college hoops knowledge, drop Jon Koncak’s name into conversation.
Kurt Thomas, TCU (1990-95): Thomas averaged a massive double-double — 28.9 points and 14.6 rebounds — for the Horned Frogs in 1995. He went on to play for 17 seasons in the NBA.
Kevin Durant, Texas (2006-07): Durant is the flashy answer. He averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and made 82 3-pointers in his one year as a Longhorn. But just for the hardcore college hoops fans out there, I’m gonna say the “real” answer to this question is a tie between Terrence Rencher and T.J. Ford.
Acie Law, Texas A&M (2003-07): Law is the only Aggie to have his jersey retired. He also led Texas A&M to NCAA Tournament wins over bluebloods Syracuse (2006) and Louisville (2007).
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech (2017-19): I’m very tempted to put Darvin Ham in the brightest-star slot. And for the record, the team he played on — the same 1996 Red Raiders squad that beat North Carolina in the tournament — might forever be my favorite team in any sport. But Culver led the way as Texas Tech won a piece of the Big 12 championship and then reached the Final Four last season. So the spot is his.
Tim Hardaway, UTEP (1985-89): Before becoming an NBA star for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, Hardaway played on one of the last great Don Haskins UTEP teams. Hardaway averaged 22 points and 2.8 steals as a senior for the Miners. As a pro, he made five NBA All-Star games.
That’s nine high-quality examples of college hoops players from Texas schools. They easily came to mind as most if not all of them are household names. If you disagree with my selections, by all means, complain. If you think I left a university off the list, let me hear it. But either way, I think the point is solid.
Basketball is not going to trump football as the national sport of Texas. But those of us who place a high value on hoops have good reason to bristle when we’re referred to as a nonbasketball state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.