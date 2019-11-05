There may be 49 shopping days left until Christmas, but only 10 days remain to nominate people for the inaugural Greater Waco Sports Awards.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Waco Convention Center. The black-tie shindig will honor the top athletic performers in McLennan County in the 2019 calendar year, highlighting UIL, TAPPS, NJCAA and NCAA championship teams and doling out a variety of awards, including the High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Collegiate Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Adaptive Athlete of the Year, and others.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 15. To order tickets to the banquet, visit wacosportsawards.com, or call (254) 644-3511.

